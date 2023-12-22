Are banks, post offices, UPS, FedEx open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day 2023?

If you need to go to the bank or post office this holiday season, it will be best to plan ahead.

Most major banks and United States Postal Service offices will be closed on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day this year.

Keeping shipping deadlines in mind will come in handy as you ship last-minute gifts and mail holiday cards to family and friends this holiday season. In short, the sooner you ship something the better.

Here's what to know about banks, post offices, and shipping services, like UPS and FedEx, and whether they'll be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in 2023.

Holiday shipping deadlines: Postal carriers announce schedule early this year

Is the post office open on Christmas Eve and Christmas? Will mail be delivered?

Local post office locations will be closed and regular mail will not be delivered on Dec. 24 and 25 this year, according to the U.S. Postal Service.

Mail will also not be collected from blue USPS collection boxes.

Priority Mail Express mail will be delivered only in limited locations and an extra fee for those deliveries will be assessed, according to the USPS.

Are banks open on Christmas Eve and Christmas?

Banks will be closed on both days in 2023.

Branches of Bank of America, Citibank, PNC, Truist and more will not open their branches on Dec. 24 and 25, the companies told USA TODAY.

Christmas Eve falls on a Sunday this year, which is a day banks are closed anyway, while Christmas Day is a federal holiday.

Is UPS open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day? Will packages be delivered?

UPS will not offer pickup or delivery services on either day.

Some UPS Store locations may have modified business hours on Christmas Eve. The company suggests checking with your local store for specific hours of operation.

All UPS Store locations will be closed Christmas Day.

According to the company, UPS Express Critical is available 365 days a year. For more information, visit upsexpresscritical.com.

Is FedEx open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day? Will packages be delivered?

Most of FedEx's services will be unavailable on Christmas Eve, according to the company's holiday schedule, and FedEx Office locations will have modified hours.

Story continues

All FedEx delivery services will be unavailable and FedEx Office locations will be closed on Christmas Day.

FedEx Custom Critical, however, is available on Christmas Day.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Are banks, post offices, UPS, FedEx open Christmas Eve, Christmas Day?