Are banks, post offices, UPS and FedEx open on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day?

If you need to run to the post office or bank before 2024 begins, it's a good idea to plan ahead.

Most major banks and U.S. Postal Service offices will be closed on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day this year.

Additionally, shipping services such as UPS and FedEx, and their office locations, may have reduced hours or service options on both days. It is a good idea to contact your local UPS or FedEx store location for their specific holiday hours before leaving home.

Here's what to know about banks, post offices, and shipping services, and whether they'll be open on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day in 2023.

Is the post office open on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day? Will mail be delivered?

Local post office locations will be closed on both days and regular mail will not be delivered, according to the U.S. Postal Service.

Mail will also not be collected from blue USPS collection boxes. Priority Mail Express mail will be delivered only in limited locations and an extra fee for those deliveries will be assessed, according to the USPS.

Are banks open on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day?

Banks will be closed on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.

Branches of Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Truist, CitiBank and more will not open their branches on either day, the companies told USA TODAY.

New Year's Eve falls on a Sunday this year, which is a day banks are closed anyway, while New Year's Day is a federal holiday.

Is UPS open on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day? Will packages be delivered?

UPS will not pick up or deliver packages on New Year's Eve, and some UPS Store locations may have modified business hours, according to the company. Check with your local store for specific hours of operation.

UPS pickup and delivery services will also be unavailable on New Year's Day and UPS Store locations will be closed.

According to the company, UPS Express Critical is available 365 days a year. For more information, visit upsexpresscritical.com.

Is FedEx open New Year's Eve and New Year's Day? Will packages be delivered?

Most FedEx delivery services will be unavailable on New Year's Eve, however FedEx Office locations will be open. Check with your local store for specific hours of operation.

FedEx pickup and delivery services will also be unavailable on Jan. 1, and FedEx Office locations will be closed on the day.

