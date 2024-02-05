Banks Spoil Private Credit’s Record Ardonagh Deal With $2 Billion Bond
(Bloomberg) -- Ardonagh Group Ltd plans to launch a $2 billion bond sale as soon as Monday, in a key win for banks over private credit firms that had offered a record-breaking $5 billion loan to the UK insurer.
A group of Wall Street lenders led by Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is expected to manage the bond offering, which could include a mix of secured and unsecured bonds denominated in US dollars and euros, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Private credit firms will still provide a loan of around $3 billion, said the people, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information.
Ardonagh, which counts Madison Dearborn Partners and HPS Investment Partners as major shareholders, had originally contemplated a private loan of as much as $5 billion to refinance debt, reorganize its balance sheet and fund acquisitions, Bloomberg News previously reported. That deal would have ranked as the largest direct-lending deal on record, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
The bond sale for Ardonagh is the latest in a series of wins for banks over the $1.7 trillion private credit market, as the prospect of interest rate cuts has given high-yield bonds and broadly syndicated leveraged loans a boost, making those markets more attractive to borrowers.
A representative for Ardonagh did not immediately respond to requests for comment made outside of regular business hours, while those for Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs declined to comment.
