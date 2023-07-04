Banks summoned by FCA over savings rates - latest updates

Bank bosses have reportedly been summoned to a meeting with the FCA this week - REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Bank chiefs have been summoned by regulators to answer questions on concerns that the rates offered to savers are lagging behind surging mortgage costs.

Bosses at HSBC, NatWest, Lloyds and Barclays are expected to attend the meeting with the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) on Thursday as a Tory minister said it sounded like banks were “profiteering” from rising interest rates.

The FCA and executives will discuss the pricing of cash savings accounts and how banks communicate what deals they offer to customers.

The Bank of England has increased interest rates for 13 consecutive meetings from 0.1pc to 5pc.

However, while the average two-year fixed mortgage deals stands at 6.42pc, according to Moneyfacts, the typical rate on an easy-access savings account is only 2.43pc.

Conservative minister Johnny Mercer told Sky News: “It does sound like profiteering. The regulators will call them in and let us see what happens.”

The FCA confirmed the meeting will take place.

An HSBC spokesman said the bank’s staff “understand the current cost of living challenges,” adding it has increased savings rates more than a dozen times since the beginning of last year.

The three other major banks have been contacted for comment.

08:55 AM BST

Housebuilders lead declines on FTSE 100

The FTSE 100 opened flat on a lacklustre trading morning, with the FTSE 250 barely any better, rising by 0.1pc.

Housebuilders have lost 1.4pc after JP Morgan lowered its price target on several stocks including Crest Nicholson and Vistry Group.

Persimmon slipped as much as 1.8pc, with Taylor Wimpey down 1.6pc.

Heavyweight energy stocks rose 0.3pc tracking higher crude prices but industrial metal miners slipped 0.5pc tracking early losses in most base metal prices.

Sainsbury’s slipped 1.6pc to the bottom of the FTSE 100 despite Britain’s second-largest supermarket group reporting increased sales in its quarterly results.

08:40 AM BST

HSBC 'understand the current cost of living challenges'

After being summoned to a meeting with the FCA, an HSBC spokesman said:

We understand the current cost of living challenges and the importance of encouraging a positive long-term savings habit, and have increased savings rates more than a dozen times since the beginning of last year, with every savings product seeing rates increased on multiple occasions during that time. Our range of savings accounts is designed to offer customers choice on how they manage their money, with competitive returns while giving customers easy access to their funds should they need it.

08:38 AM BST

Sainsbury's results give shareholders 'sigh of relief'

Sainsbury’s will have given investors a “sigh of relief” after increasing sales by 9.2pc in the first quarter “during a trying economic climate”, analysts have said.

Neil Shah, director of content and strategy at Edison Group, said:

Against the backdrop of the cost-of-living crisis, the retailer has found itself set somewhere between a rock and a hard place, as rising wholesale costs demand higher price tags while consumers call for cuts and caps. Moreover, the recent accusations of profiteering levelled against Britain’s “Big Four” supermarkets naturally served to aggravate this pressure. For any trader, rising costs risk pricing out consumers and driving down sales. In the case of grocery brands, however, higher prices take on an ethical significance. Without defending against these charges of profiteering through substantial price cuts, Sainsbury’s runs the risk of alienating not just those consumers who can no longer afford rising costs, but also those who can, but won’t, shop in a supermarket that they see as making gains from an economic crisis.

08:27 AM BST

Zuckerberg to launch rival to Musk's Twitter within days

Instagram will launch its rival to Twitter on Thursday, as Mark Zuckerberg seeks to capitalise on a weekend of chaos at the Elon Musk-run social network.

Our technology editor James Titcomb has the latest:

A listing for the app, called Threads, appeared on Apple’s App Store on Tuesday, saying it was expected to be available on July 6. Meta, the parent company of Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp, has been working on the app for several months and has sought to sign up celebrity users who have left Twitter in protest at Mr Musk’s leadership. The rivalry between Mr Musk and Mr Zuckerberg has escalated to the point of a potential “cage match” between the two billionaires. The App Store listing for Threads, which describes it as “an Instagram app”, has the tagline “share ideas and trends with text”.

It comes as Mr Musk’s leadership of Twitter faced criticism over the weekend over a series of changes.

Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg, left, and Tesla and Twitter boss Elon Musk - AP Photo/Manu Fernandez

08:17 AM BST

Banks preparing for increased loan losses, says AJ Bell chief

Banks may have been slower to raise rates for savers compared to costs for mortgage deals to protect themselves against more loan losses, according to a boss at financial services firm AJ Bell.

Investment director Russ Mould told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme:

There has been an element of banks protecting themselves because they will be looking towards the likelihood that they will start to see increased loan losses and increased loan impairments. That is something they have been preparing their shareholders for and predicting earlier this year. They call it a normalisation of loan losses after a period of extremely low interest rates. In addition some people have argued that they have actually been trying to protect mortgagees and borrowers potentially at the expense of savers. If you look at the average bank net interest margin right now, at Lloyds it is about 3.25pc, Barclays 3.2pc and NatWest 3pc on its UK businesses, and they have increased by about three quarters of a percentage point from the lows when interest rates were held at basically zero.

08:04 AM BST

Muted start for UK markets

There has not been much movement after stock indexes opened in London, following a shorter session on Wall Street on Monday for the Independence Day public holiday today.

The FTSE 100 opened down less than 0.1pc to 7,525.45 while the domestically-focused FTSE 250 was little changed at 18,510.80.

07:56 AM BST

Bank savings deals 'sound like profiteering' says minister

UK banks look to have profiteered off savers by failing to pass on rising interest rates quickly, a Conservative minister has suggested.

Veterans minister Johnny Mercer told Sky News:

Interest rates are going up and the Government wants to see those passed on to savers. You don’t want to see any profiteering like this, particularly when life is really tough for people out there at the moment around interest rates. It doesn’t sound good and I suspect the Treasury will look at it today.

Told by presenter Kay Burley that the difference between savings and mortgage rates was as much as 4pc in some cases, Mr Mercer replied: “It does sound like profiteering.

“The regulators will call them in and let us see what happens.”

07:44 AM BST

Wizz Air increases passenger numbers

Low-cost carrier Wizz Air has also revealed June passenger numbers this morning, carrying 5.3m people in June - an increase of 22.5pc on the same month last year.

The Hungarian company has also announced flights from Tirana in Albania to 10 new destinations, including Birmingham, Edinburgh and Liverpool.

Last month, the company also revealed its entire fleet of aircraft at London Luton Airport will be made up of Airbus A321neo aircraft by 2025.

Hungary's Wizz Air took delivery of an A321neo aircraft in Tianjin, China, last month - Xinhua/Song Rui/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

07:32 AM BST

Ryanair cancels 900 flights over French strikes

Low-cost airline Ryanair has revealed that more than 900 flights were cancelled in June as it was hit by air traffic control strikes across France.

The Dublin-based carrier said around 160,000 passengers were affected by the cancellations, which were largely as a result of the industrial action in France throughout June.

French air traffic controllers staged a series of strikes last month, with the latest - a 34-hour walkout ending on June 30 - marking their 60th day of strike action this year.

Ryanair said overall it carried 17.4m passengers in June, up 9pc year-on-year.

Ryanair

07:29 AM BST

Sainsbury's 'putting all of our energy into battling inflation'

After revealing growing sales, Sainsbury’s chief executive Simon Roberts said:

We are putting all of our energy and focus into battling inflation so that customers get the very best prices when they shop with us, particularly now as household budgets are under more pressure than ever. Food inflation is starting to fall and we are fully committed to passing on savings to our customers. Customers can see that prices at Sainsbury’s have improved and this combination of great value and some good weather in recent weeks means we have grown our food volumes and market share. Customers are choosing us when they want to celebrate and we grew ahead of the market over Easter, the coronation and the bank holidays.

07:26 AM BST

Food inflation 'starting to fall,' says Sainsbury's

Sainsbury’s has said food inflation is “starting to fall” as the supermarket group posted a jump in grocery sales over the past quarter.

It revealed total retail sales excluding fuel increased by 9.8pc over the 16 weeks to June 24, compared with the same period a year earlier.

Sainsbury’s said grocery sales jumped by 11pc as the volumes bought by shoppers returned to growth, driven by a “particularly strong performance over bank holidays and warmer weather towards the end of the quarter”.

Sainsbury's store

07:25 AM BST

FCA meeting over savings issues that 'needs solving'

The expected meeting between the banks and regulators at the FCA comes as the Government tries to put pressure on lenders to ensure they are passing on changes in interest rates as quickly to savers as they are doing to mortgage holders.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has said it is an “issue which needs solving”.

Interestingly, the prevalence of fixed-rate mortgages means returns on savings are rising faster than the cost of mortgages for many householders - at least until mortgage deals come up for renewal - according to an analysis of Bank of England data by Bloomberg.

Households are in aggregate around £10bn a year better off as a result of higher rates.

07:11 AM BST

Good morning

Thanks for joining us today. The bosses of Britain’s biggest banks have been summoned to meet with regulators at the Financial Conduct Authority amid concerns about the lag between savings rates and mortgages.

Executives from HSBC, NatWest, Lloyds and Barclays have been asked to attend the meeting on Thursday amid worries that the major institutions are profiteering from rising interest rates.

What happened overnight

Asian stocks rose afternoon after Australia’s central bank held interest rates steady, which helped ease investor worries about over-tightening of policies by central banks.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged up by 0.3pc by Tuesday early afternoon, reversing mild losses in the morning.

Australian shares added 0.5pc. The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) kept its cash rate at 4.1pc, saying it wanted more time to assess the impact of past hikes.

Japan’s Nikkei share average fell 0.9pc as investors exited some bullish positions after the benchmark index closed at a 33-year high in the previous session.

China’s mainland benchmark was flat and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index added 0.6pc, led by tech companies.

Wall Street stock indexes ended Monday’s shortened session up slightly along with Treasury yields.

Most of Wall Street was closed for the US Independence Day public holiday on Tuesday.

