Banks summoned by FCA over savings rates

HSBC and Barclays' buildings in Canary Wharf

Bank chiefs have been summoned by regulators over profiteering concerns as the rates offered to savers are lagging behind surging mortgage costs.

Bosses at HSBC, NatWest, Lloyds and Barclays are expected to attend the meeting with the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) on Thursday as a Tory minister said it sounded like banks were “profiteering” from rising interest rates.

The FCA and executives will discuss the pricing of cash savings accounts and how banks communicate what deals they offer to customers.

The Bank of England has increased interest rates for 13 consecutive meetings from 0.1pc to 5pc.

However, while the average two-year fixed mortgage deals stands at 6.42pc, according to Moneyfacts, the typical rate on an easy-access savings account is only 2.43pc.

Johnny Mercer, the veterans’ minister, told Sky News: “It does sound like profiteering. The regulators will call them in and let us see what happens.

“Interest rates are going up and the Government wants to see those passed on to savers.

“You don’t want to see any profiteering like this, particularly when life is really tough for people out there at the moment around interest rates.

“It doesn’t sound good and I suspect the Treasury will look at it today.”

An HSBC spokesman said the bank’s staff “understand the current cost of living challenges,” adding it has increased savings rates more than a dozen times since the beginning of last year.

Its regular saver account has risen from 1pc to 5pc with HSBC UK and to 7pc with First Direct.

The three other major banks have been contacted for comment.

