Banks warned to uphold free speech after accounts blacklisted

Banks are to be told by the Treasury that they must protect free speech amid an escalating row over the blacklisting of customers who hold controversial views.

Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor, is understood to be “deeply concerned” that overzealous lenders are closing down accounts because they disagree with customers’ opinions and has asked City minister Andrew Griffith to investigate the issue.

Whitehall sources said that results of a consultation on the subject will be published within weeks, after it was launched earlier this year in the wake of PayPal blocking the accounts of free speech groups.

The controversy flared up again last week after the leading Brexiteer Nigel Farage revealed his account had been closed by his bank. A vicar was also dropped as a customer after criticising his lender’s stance on LBGTQ+.

The Treasury is poised to recommend a more rigid notice period if payment providers, including high street lenders, want to close a customer’s account as well as requiring banks to provide more information about why they have decided to shut accounts. Regulators will be able to take action against banks that break the rules.

Officials believe that the recommendations can curb excessive behaviour by banks.

A senior Treasury source said: “It is absolutely a concern. No one should have their bank account denied on the grounds of freedom of expression. We expect to take action on this issue within weeks.”

Ministers are increasingly worried that there is a trend of closures affecting customers who hold controversial political views.

Mr Farage last week said his bank accounts were closed “without explanation” and other high street lenders refused to allow him to transfer his funds to them.

Anglican vicar Reverend Richard Fothergill claimed that his Yorkshire Building Society account was shuttered days after writing to the bank to complain about its public messaging during Pride month.

A spokesman for Yorkshire Building Society said the company never closes accounts based on different opinions or beliefs, adding an account was only ever closed if a customer is “rude, abusive, violent or discriminates in any way”.

Government sources stressed that even people with extreme views should be entitled to hold a bank account if they have not broken the law.

The Treasury source added: “Banks and payment providers occupy a privileged place in society and it would be a concern if financial services were being denied to those exercising the right to lawful free speech.”

Under current rules, regulators expect banks to give customers at least 30 days’ notice if they intend to close personal bank accounts.

However, they can give customers less than this in “exceptional circumstances”, such as if they suspect fraud or if the customer was threatening or abusive to staff.

In its consultation on payment services regulations, the Treasury said: “The government is very clear that regulations must respect the balance of rights between users’ and service providers’ obligations, including in relation to protecting the freedom of expression of anyone expressing lawful views.

“As a minimum, it is the government’s view that, without deviation, a notice-period and fair and open communication with a customer must apply in situations which relate to termination on grounds other than suspected or actual criminal offences or when otherwise allowed by law.”

Treasury ministers last week responded to concerns raised by Conservative MPs about customers who convey minority views having their accounts closed.

It came after Mr Farage said his personal and business accounts with a major retail bank were closed because of a “commercial decision”, and other high street lenders have refused to allow him to transfer his funds to them.

Several former Brexit Party MEPs have also said their bank accounts were shut after they were elected to the European Parliament.

Meanwhile, in June, Barclays was forced to pay over £20,000 compensation to Christian ministry groups, after closing their accounts due to pressure from LGBTQ+ activists, who were concerned about conversion therapy practices.

The Treasury has also given the City watchdog “marching orders” to review the operation of its politically exposed persons (PEPs) regime amid concerns that its application has been heavy handed.

Politicians and others classed as a PEP – ranging from British political leaders to the rulers of regimes in Africa and the Middle East – are subject to enhanced checks by banks to ensure they are complying with the law.

Regulatory guidance already differentiates between foreign PEPs and British politicians, who are less closely scrutinised because they are regarded as lower risk.

However, the Treasury is to amend its money laundering rules in the next 12 months to give this distinction greater weight. It has also ordered the Financial Conduct Authority to review whether banks are properly following the existing guidance.

The Telegraph is aware of at least two MPs who have contacted Mr Griffith as he looks into banks’ behaviour.

One MP’s father faced trouble with the bank he had been with for 60 years when he was linked to the PEP system.

Another MP’s mother was questioned about the politician’s involvement in the purchase of her home, when the MP was only eight at the time.

Mr Griffith met with Toby Young, head of the Free Speech Union, earlier this year after the campaign group’s PayPal accounts were closed in 2022.

Accounts owned by the FSU and the Daily Sceptic blog were frozen last September along with an account run by UsForThem, a group that campaigned for schools to reopen during the UK’s Covid lockdown. The accounts were later reinstated.

Mr Young last night said he believed thousands of people have had their accounts closed.

He said: “I’m pleased this issue is on Jeremy Hunt’s radar, but I hope the investigation won’t take too long. There is no doubt that thousands of people are being penalised by banks and payment services providers for exercising their right to lawful free speech.

“Indeed, the Free Speech Union has been lobbying the Treasury to change the payment services regulations for the last nine months and submitted reams of evidence about the scale of the problem. Since then, it has only got worse. The Treasury urgently needs to change the regulations to prohibit this new and sinister form of cancel culture.”

Some of the UK’s biggest lenders, including Barclays and HSBC, are ranked highly in a Workplace Equality Index run by LGBT+ charity Stonewall, which aims to “measure and improve their inclusion practice”. HSBC is ranked 12th and Barclays 32nd, having moved up five places after a “recalculation”.

The charity’s Diversity Champions scheme includes guidance to employers on gender-neutral spaces and the use of pronouns.

A number of high-profile organisations including The BBC, Channel 4, the Cabinet Office, the Department of Health have stopped working with Stonewall amid growing concern over the scheme.

Guidance has included describing mothers as a “parent who has given birth”, to remove gendered language, and allow those who self-identify as a woman to use female toilets and changing rooms.

