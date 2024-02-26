BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At $0.29

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) will increase its dividend on the 30th of April to $0.29, which is 7.4% higher than last year's payment from the same period of $0.27. This will take the dividend yield to an attractive 4.0%, providing a nice boost to shareholder returns.

BankUnited's Dividend Forecasted To Be Well Covered By Earnings

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained.

BankUnited has a long history of paying out dividends, with its current track record at a minimum of 10 years. Based on BankUnited's last earnings report, the payout ratio is at a decent 45%, meaning that the company is able to pay out its dividend with a bit of room to spare.

Over the next 3 years, EPS is forecast to expand by 58.7%. Analysts forecast the future payout ratio could be 37% over the same time horizon, which is a number we think the company can maintain.

BankUnited Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.84 in 2014, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $1.08. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 2.5% a year over that time. Slow and steady dividend growth might not sound that exciting, but dividends have been stable for ten years, which we think makes this a fairly attractive offer.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Let's not jump to conclusions as things might not be as good as they appear on the surface. Over the past five years, it looks as though BankUnited's EPS has declined at around 4.8% a year. A modest decline in earnings isn't great, and it makes it quite unlikely that the dividend will grow in the future unless that trend can be reversed. However, the next year is actually looking up, with earnings set to rise. We would just wait until it becomes a pattern before getting too excited.

In Summary

Overall, this is a reasonable dividend, and it being raised is an added bonus. With shrinking earnings, the company may see some issues maintaining the dividend even though they look pretty sustainable for now. Taking all of this into consideration, the dividend looks viable moving forward, but investors should be mindful that the company has pushed the boundaries of sustainability in the past and may do so again.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for BankUnited that you should be aware of before investing. Is BankUnited not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

