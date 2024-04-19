Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript April 18, 2024

Operator: Hello, all, and welcome to Banner Corporation's First Quarter 2024 Conference Call and Webcast. My name is Lydia and I'll be your operator today. [Operator Instructions] I'll now hand you over to Mark Grescovich, President and CEO, to begin. Please go ahead.

Mark Grescovich: Thank you, Lydia, and good morning, everyone. I would also like to welcome you to the first quarter 2024 earnings call for Banner Corporation. Joining me on the call today is Rob Butterfield, Banner Corporation's Chief Financial Officer; Jill Rice, our Chief Credit Officer; and Rich Arnold, our Head of Investor Relations. Rich, would you please read our forward-looking safe harbor statement?

Rich Arnold: Sure, Mark. Good morning. Our presentation today discusses Banner's business outlook and will include forward-looking statements. Those statements include descriptions of management's plans, objectives or goals for future operations, products or services, forecasts of financial or other performance measures, and statements about Banner's general outlook for economic and other conditions. We also may make other forward-looking statements in the question-and-answer period following management's discussion. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those discussed today. Information on the risk factors that could cause actual results to differ are available from the earnings press release that was released yesterday and a recently filed Form 10-K for the year ended December 31st, 2023.

Forward-looking statements are effective only as of the day they are made, and Banner assumes no obligation to update information concerning its expectations. Mark?

Mark Grescovich: Thank you, Rich. As is customary, today, we will cover four primary items with you. First, I will provide you with high-level comments on Banner's first quarter 2024 performance. Second, the actions Banner continues to take to support all of our stakeholders, including our Banner team, our clients, our communities, and our shareholders. Third, Jill Rice will provide comments on the status of our loan portfolio. And finally, Rob Butterfield will provide more detail on our operating performance for the quarter, as well as comments on our balance sheet. Before I get started, I wanted to again thank all of my 2,000 colleagues in our company who are working extremely hard to assist our clients and communities. Banner has lived our core values, summed up as doing the right thing for the past 133 years.

Our overarching goal continues to be, do the right thing for our clients, our communities, our colleagues, our company, and our shareholders, and to provide a consistent and reliable source of commerce and capital through all economic cycles and change events. I am pleased to report again to you, that is exactly what we continue to do. I am very proud of the entire Banner team that are living our core values. Now, let me turn to an overview of our performance. As announced, Banner Corporation reported a net profit available to common shareholders of $37.6 million, or $1.09 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31st, 2024. This compares to a net profit to common shareholders of $1.24 per share for the fourth quarter of 2023. Again this quarter, the earnings comparison is primarily impacted by the provision for credit losses and the rapid increase in interest rates in 2023, resulting in increased funding costs.

Our strategy to maintain a moderate risk profile and the investments we have made and continue to make to improve operating performance have positioned the company well to weather recent market headwinds. Rob will discuss a number of these in more detail shortly. To illustrate the core earnings power of Banner, I would direct your attention to pre-tax pre-provision earnings excluding gains and losses on sale of securities, Banner forward expenses, and changes in fair value of financial instruments. Our first quarter 2024 core earnings were $53 million. Banner's first quarter 2024 revenue from core operations was approximately $150 million compared to $157 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. We continue to have a strong core deposit base that has proved to be resilient and loyal to Banner in the wake of a highly competitive environment, a very good net interest margin, and core expense control.

Overall, this resulted in a core return on average assets of 1.08% for the first quarter of 2024. Although we are in a very difficult operating environment for commercial banks, our core performance reflects continued execution on our super community bank strategy, that is growing new client relationships, maintaining our core funding position, promoting client loyalty and advocacy through our responsive service model, and demonstrating our safety and soundness through all economic cycles and change events. To that point, our core deposits represent 89% of total deposits. Further, we continued our organic generation of new relationships and our loans increased 7% over the same period last year. Reflective of this solid performance, coupled with our strong regulatory capital ratios and the fact that we increased our tangible common equity per share by 12% from the same period last year, we announced a core dividend of $0.48 per common share.

As I've mentioned on previous calls, Banner published our inaugural Environmental, Social, and Governance Report last year, which supplemented our initial ESG highlights report. Together, these reports provide insight into Banner's ESG activities and reflect our commitment to doing the right thing in support of our clients, the many communities that we serve, and our colleagues, and highlights the many ways our sustainable business practices are supporting our long-term strength. Finally, I'm pleased to say that we continue to receive marketplace recognition and validation of our business model and our value proposition. Banner was again named one of America's 100 Best Banks and one of the best banks in the world by Forbes. Newsweek named Banner as one of the most trustworthy companies in America again this year and just recently named Banner one of the best regional banks in the country.

S&P Global Market Intelligence ranked Banner's financial performance among the top 50 public banks with more than $10 billion in assets, and the digital banking provider Q2 Holdings awarded Banner their Bank of the Year for Excellence. Additionally, as we've noted previously, Banner Bank received an outstanding CRA rating in our most recent CRA examination. Let me now turn the call over to Jill to discuss trends in our loan portfolio and her comments on Banner's credit quality. Jill?

Jill Rice: Thank you, Mark, and good morning, everyone. I am pleased to be able to report that Banner's credit metrics continue to remain solid. Delinquent loans ended the quarter at 0.36%, reflecting a slight improvement over the 0.40% reported in the linked quarter and compared to 0.37% reported as of March 31st, 2023. Adversely classified loans declined in the quarter by $9.4 million and now total 1.07% of total loans compared to 1.16% as of December 31st, 2023. Changes in Banner's non-performing assets were negligible quarter-over-quarter, continue to be centered in non-performing loans, and represent a modest 0.19% of total assets. The net provision for credit losses for the quarter was $520,000, comprised of a $1.4 million provision for loan losses offset in part by a release of $887,000 in the reserve for unfunded loan commitments as well as a release of $17,000 related to the reserve for the investment portfolio.

As noted in the release, the provision for loan losses this quarter is driven by the growth in the construction and one-to-four family portfolios. Loan losses in the quarter totaled $2.4 million and were fully offset by recoveries totaling $2.5 million. After the provision, the ACL reserve totals $151.1 million, providing 1.39% coverage of the portfolio. This compares to 1.38% coverage as of year-end 2023, is equal to that reported as of March 31st, 2023, and currently provides 513% coverage of our non-performing loans. Both loan originations and outstandings increased modestly compared to the linked quarter. As we anticipated, construction advances on previously committed multifamily projects led to 14% growth quarter-over-quarter within that business line and we continue to see growth in the one-to-four-family residential portfolio.

A close-up of a customer signing a mortgage loan document at their local bank branch.

The 7% decline in commercial construction reflects a large retail project in the Portland marketplace that was as expected refinanced off-balance sheet upon completion and stabilization. Similarly, the 6% decline in the one-to-four family construction portfolio reflects in part the transition of custom construction loans to the permanent portfolio, but also the continued strong sales of completed spec residential construction loans. Residential construction exposure remains acceptable at 5% of the portfolio, flat with last quarter and remains split approximately 60% for-sale housing and 40% our custom one-to-four family residential mortgage loan product. When you include multifamily, commercial construction and land, the total construction exposure continues at 14% of total loans, in line with that reported all of last year.

The 4% decline in agricultural loans was expected due to the seasonal paydown of operating lines of credit. C&I line utilization was flat in the quarter and overall commercial loan growth was modest, due in large part to the current economic and interest rate environment, but further impacted by the sale of a large business, resulting in a sizable payoff and a strategic decision to reduce our hold position in a long time shared national credit relationship. The change from these two relationships offset $35 million in other C&I loan growth. Shifting to specific asset classes that have been top of mind. There has been no meaningful change in Banner's office portfolio. Adversely classified loans secured by office properties are limited to $6.8 million and as I have reported previously, the portfolio is well diversified both in size and by geographic location.

It remains balanced between investor CRE and owner-occupied, represents 6% of our loan book. The stratification of loans within the major metropolitan areas across our footprint has not changed and the portfolio is generally lowly leveraged enables to sustain value declines. Approximately 16% of the office book and roughly 18% of the total permanent CRE portfolio will have a rate reset within the next 24 months. As of March 31st, the average loan size for office-secured properties set to reprice in the next two years is under $1 million and the average rate increase using the 331-yield curve would be approximately 2.5%, roughly 50 basis points higher than the underwriting rate in place at origination. Multifamily real estate loans remain split approximately 55% affordable housing and 45% middle-income market-rate housing and remain granular in size with balances spread across our footprint.

Projects that are rent-restricted are limited to roughly 15% of the portfolio or $140 million. Of that, nearly 90% are located in California, with the majority operating under AB 1482, which limits rent increases to 5% plus the percent change in CPI every 12 months. In addition, there are a limited number operating under the LA Rent Stabilization Ordinance, which limits rent increases in 2024 to 4%, with additions allowed for other services provided and a small number of rent-restricted properties in Oregon that are operating under Senate Bill 608, which allows for annual rent increases of 7% plus the CPI. As we consider repricing risk in this portfolio, less than 10% of the multifamily portfolio is set to adjust within the next two years. The average loan size of those loans scheduled to have a rate reset is approximately $1 million and the average estimated rate increase based on the 331-yield curve would be 2.6%, with an average of approximately 70 basis points above the underwriting rate at the time of origination.

With that, I'll circle back to my opening comments. Banner's credit metrics continue to be strong. They are reflective of a strong credit culture that when coupled with a solid reserve for loan losses and a robust capital base, positions us well for the future. With that, I'll turn the microphone over to Rob for his comments. Rob?

Rob Butterfield: Great. Thank you, Jill. We reported $1.09 per diluted share for the first quarter compared to $1.24 per diluted share for the prior quarter. The $0.15 decrease in earnings per share was primarily due to lower net interest income, a fair value write-down on financial instruments carried at fair value in the prior quarter, including a $3.5 million fair value gain on multifamily loans moved from held for sale to held for investment. From an overall balance sheet activity perspective, the increase in core deposits and cash flows from the security portfolio were used to fund loan growth and reduce borrowings. The loans increased $59 million during the quarter. The increase in total loans was primarily due to an increase in multifamily construction loans, primarily affordable housing projects, and an increase in one-to-four-family loans.

These increases were partially offset by declines in one-to-four-family construction and commercial real estate loans. Total securities decreased to $150 million, primarily due to the sale of $71 million of available-for-sale securities, normal portfolio cash flows, and a decrease in the fair value of available-for-sale securities due to an increase in interest rates during the quarter. Any additional security sales during the quarter will be dependent upon market conditions. Deposits increased to $129 million during the quarter, primarily due to a $121 million increase in core deposits. Core deposits ended the quarter at 89% of total deposits. Total borrowings decreased $274 million during the quarter. Banner's liquidity and capital profile continue to remain strong with a robust core funding base, a low reliance on wholesale borrowings, and significant off-balance sheet borrowing capacity.

In addition, all of our capital ratios are in excess of regulatory well-capitalized levels. Net interest income decreased $5.5 million from the prior quarter due to the increase in funding costs, outpacing the increase in the average loan balances and yields. Compared to the prior quarter, average loan balances increased $105 million and loan yields increased 10 basis points due to adjustable rate loans repricing higher as well as new production coming on at higher interest rates. The average rate on new production for the quarter was 8.47%, which is down slightly from the prior quarter. The decrease from the prior quarter was due to a larger percentage of our construction loan originations being associated with affordable housing projects.

Total average interest-bearing cash and investment balances declined $107 million from the prior quarter, while the yield on the combined cash and investment balances increased 3 basis points. Total funding cost increased 22 basis points to 153 basis points due to an increase in the cost of deposits and higher average borrowing balances. Funding costs for the month of March were the same as the quarter, 153 basis points. Total cost of deposits increased 19 basis points to 137 basis points, primarily due to an increase in the rates paid on interest-bearing deposits and to a lesser extent, a shift in the mix of deposits with a portion of non-interest-bearing moving into interest-bearing deposits. The cost of deposits for the month of March were 141 basis points.

The pace of movement out of non-interest bearing deposits slowed during the quarter with the majority of the rotation occurring in the month of January. Non-interest-bearing deposits ended the quarter at 36% of total deposits. On a tax equivalent basis, net interest margin decreased 9 basis points to 3.74%. The decrease was driven by the increase in funding cost on interest-bearing liabilities, outpacing the increase in yield on earning assets. We expect net interest margin will experience some additional compression in the second quarter, although at a slowing pace assuming the positive-to-positive trends we experienced in February and March continue. Total non-interest income decreased $2.5 million from the prior quarter, primarily due to recording a $1 million fair value write-down on financial instruments carried at fair value in the current quarter and the prior quarter including a $3.5 million one-time fair value gain on multifamily loans transferred from held for sale to held for investment.

The decrease was partially offset by a $1.5 million increase in deposits and service charges and a $700,000 increase in miscellaneous fee income. The increase in deposit fees was due to higher interchange and overdraft fees. The increase in miscellaneous income was due to higher gains on the sale of SBA loans and higher letter of credit fee income. The current quarter included a $4.9 million loss on the sale of securities. The average payback on these trades was 2.5 years, which compares to a $4.8 million loss on the sale of securities in the prior quarter. Total non-interest expense increased $1 million from the prior quarter. The increase reflected a higher compensation expense due to typical higher first-quarter payroll taxes and 401(K) expense, as well as higher medical insurance expense partially offset by lower professional and marketing expenses.

We are on track with the previous mentioned strategic investments in 2024, which include expanding our loan production capacity by adding talented relationship managers in key markets and investing in initiatives to grow our non-interest income. This concludes my prepared comments, and now I will turn it back to Mark.

Mark Grescovich: Thank you, Jill and Rob, for your comments. That concludes our prepared remarks. And, Lydia, we will now open the call and welcome questions.

