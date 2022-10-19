Banner Corporation Reports Net Income of $49.1 Million, or $1.43 Per Diluted Share, for Third Quarter 2022; Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.44 Per Share

Banner Corporation

WALLA WALLA, Wash., Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Banner Corporation (NASDAQ GSM: BANR) (“Banner”), the parent company of Banner Bank, today reported net income of $49.1 million, or $1.43 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2022, a 2% increase compared to $48.0 million, or $1.39 per diluted share, for the preceding quarter and a 2% decrease compared to $49.9 million, or $1.44 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2021. Banner’s third quarter 2022 results include $6.1 million of provision for credit losses, compared to $4.5 million of provision for credit losses in the preceding quarter and $8.6 million in recapture of provision for credit losses in the third quarter of 2021. In addition, Banner recognized a $7.8 million gain related to the branch sale completed during the preceding quarter. For the first nine months of 2022, net income was $141.0 million, or $4.09 per diluted share, compared to net income of $151.1 million, or $4.32 per diluted share for the same period a year earlier. Banner’s first nine months of 2022 results include $3.7 million in provision for credit losses, compared to $28.1 million in recapture of provision for credit losses in the first nine months of 2021.

Banner announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.44 per share. The dividend will be payable November 10, 2022, to common shareholders of record on October 31, 2022.

“Banner’s third quarter operating results reflect the continued successful execution of our super community bank strategy, and the ongoing implementation of Banner Forward,” said Mark Grescovich, President and CEO. “Our performance for the third quarter of 2022 benefited from solid loan growth and higher yields on interest-earning assets that led to net interest margin expansion. Our continued focus on fostering new client relationships contributed to our 10% growth in loans, excluding PPP loans, compared to September 30, 2021. We remain well positioned for rising interest rates with an asset sensitive position, which should further expand our net interest margin, and ample on-balance sheet liquidity to support loan demand and mitigate rising deposit costs. Our goal of consistently delivering outstanding service and value to our clients, communities, colleagues and shareholders while meeting our performance objectives continues to guide our success.”

“During the third quarter of 2021 we began implementing Banner Forward, a bank-wide initiative to enhance revenue growth and reduce operating expense,” said Grescovich. “Banner Forward is focused on accelerating growth in commercial banking, deepening relationships with retail clients, and advancing technology strategies to enhance our digital service channels, while streamlining underwriting and back office processes. The revenue enhancements associated with Banner Forward are already starting to have a positive impact on earnings, and the implementation of the revenue initiatives are expected to continue ramping up over the fourth quarter and into 2023. The remaining efficiency-related initiatives associated with Banner Forward are anticipated to be implemented during the fourth quarter, and we expect full implementation of Banner Forward by the end of next year. During the third quarter of 2022, we incurred expenses of $411,000 related to Banner Forward.”

At September 30, 2022, Banner Corporation had $16.36 billion in assets, $9.69 billion in net loans and $14.23 billion in deposits. Banner operates 137 full service branch offices, including branches located in eight of the top 20 largest western Metropolitan Statistical Areas by population.

Third Quarter 2022 Highlights

Revenues increased 4% to $162.0 million, compared to $156.2 million in the preceding quarter, and increased 4% compared to $155.5 million in the third quarter a year ago.

Net interest income increased 14% to $146.4 million in the third quarter of 2022, compared to $129.0 million in the preceding quarter and increased 13%, compared to $130.1 million in the third quarter a year ago.

Net interest margin, on a tax equivalent basis, was 3.85%, compared to 3.44% in the preceding quarter and 3.47% in the third quarter a year ago.

Mortgage banking revenues decreased 97% to $105,000, compared to $4.0 million in the preceding quarter, and decreased 99% compared to $9.6 million in the third quarter a year ago.

Return on average assets was 1.18%, compared to 1.16% in the preceding quarter and 1.20% in the third quarter a year ago.

Net loans receivable increased 4% to $9.69 billion at September 30, 2022, compared to $9.33 billion at June 30, 2022, and increased 7% compared to $9.08 billion at September 30, 2021.

Non-performing assets decreased to $15.6 million, or 0.10% of total assets, at September 30, 2022, compared to $19.1 million, or 0.12% of total assets at June 30, 2022, and $29.7 million, or 0.18% of total assets, at September 30, 2021.

The allowance for credit losses - loans was $135.9 million, or 1.38% of total loans receivable, as of September 30, 2022, compared to $128.7 million, or 1.36% of total loans receivable as of June 30, 2022 and $139.9 million, or 1.52% of total loans receivable as of September 30, 2021.

Core deposits (non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing transaction and savings accounts) increased to $13.51 billion at September 30, 2022, compared to $13.46 billion at June 30, 2022, and $13.31 billion a year ago. Core deposits represented 95% of total deposits at September 30, 2022.

Dividends to shareholders were $0.44 per share in the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Common shareholders’ equity per share decreased 5% to $41.20 at September 30, 2022, compared to $43.46 at the preceding quarter end, and decreased 15% from $48.67 a year ago.

Tangible common shareholders’ equity per share* decreased 7% to $29.97 at September 30, 2022, compared to $32.20 at the preceding quarter end, and decreased 20% from $37.30 a year ago.

*Non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) measure; see the discussion and reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures beginning on page 16.

Income Statement Review

Net interest income was $146.4 million in the third quarter of 2022, compared to $129.0 million in the preceding quarter and $130.1 million in the third quarter a year ago. Banner’s net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 3.85% for the third quarter of 2022, a 41 basis-point increase compared to 3.44% in the preceding quarter and a 38 basis-point increase compared to 3.47% in the third quarter a year ago. “Rising market interest rates during the quarter produced higher yields on loans and investment securities which improved our net interest margin. Our net interest margin was also enhanced by increases in average loan balances during the quarter,” said Grescovich.

Average yields on interest-earning assets increased 43 basis points to 3.97% for the third quarter of 2022 compared to 3.54% for the preceding quarter and increased 35 basis points compared to 3.62% in the third quarter a year ago. Since March 2022, in response to inflation, the Federal Open Market Committee (“FOMC”) of the Federal Reserve System has increased the target range for the federal funds rate by 300 basis points, including 150 basis points during the third quarter of 2022, to a range of 3.00% to 3.25%. The increase in average yields on interest-earning assets during the current quarter reflects the benefit of variable rate interest-earning assets repricing higher, as well as new loans being originated at higher interest rates. Average loan yields increased 28 basis points to 4.82% compared to 4.54% in the preceding quarter and decreased six basis points compared to 4.88% in the third quarter a year ago. The increase in average loan yields during the current quarter compared to the preceding quarter was primarily the result of rising interest rates as well as increases in average loan balances. The year-over-year decrease in average loan yields was primarily the result of a decline in the recognition of deferred loan fee income due to loan repayments from SBA PPP loan forgiveness compared to the prior year quarter. Total deposit costs were 0.07% in the third quarter of 2022, which was a one basis-point increase compared to the preceding quarter and a one basis-point decrease compared to the third quarter a year ago. The total cost of funding liabilities was 0.13% during the third quarter of 2022, a two basis-point increase compared to the preceding quarter and a three basis-point decrease compared to 0.16% in the third quarter a year ago.

Banner recorded a $6.1 million provision for credit losses in the current quarter (comprised of a $6.3 million provision for credit losses - loans, a $205,000 recapture of provision for credit losses - unfunded loan commitments and a $55,000 recapture of provision for credit losses - held-to-maturity debt securities). This compares to a $4.5 million provision for credit losses in the prior quarter (comprised of a $3.1 million provision for credit losses - loans, a $1.4 million provision for credit losses - unfunded loan commitments and a $4,000 provision for credit losses - held-to-maturity debt securities) and a $8.6 million recapture of provision for credit losses in the third quarter a year ago (comprised of an $8.9 million recapture of provision for credit losses - loans, a $218,000 provision for credit losses - unfunded loan commitments and a $6,000 recapture of provision for credit losses - held-to-maturity debt securities). The provision for credit losses for the current and preceding quarter primarily reflects loan growth and, to a lesser extent, a deterioration in forecasted economic conditions and indicators utilized to estimate credit losses.

Total non-interest income was $15.6 million in the third quarter of 2022, compared to $27.2 million in the preceding quarter and $25.3 million in the third quarter a year ago. The decrease in non-interest income during the current quarter, compared to the prior quarter was primarily due to a $7.8 million gain recognized on the branch sale completed during the prior quarter, as well as a $3.9 million decrease in mortgage banking revenues. Deposit fees and other service charges were $11.4 million in the third quarter of 2022, compared to $11.0 million in the preceding quarter and $10.5 million in the third quarter a year ago. The increase in deposit fees and other service charges from the third quarter a year ago primarily reflects increased deposit transaction account activity and the benefit from implementing Banner Forward initiatives. Mortgage banking revenues, including gains on one- to four-family and multifamily loan sales and loan servicing fees, decreased to $105,000 in the third quarter, compared to $4.0 million in the preceding quarter and $9.6 million in the third quarter a year ago. The decrease from the preceding quarter and from the third quarter of 2021 primarily reflects a reduction in the volume and a decrease in the gain on sale margin for one- to four-family loans sold along with a negative fair market adjustment on multifamily held for sale loans. The reduction in one-to four family loans sold primarily reflects a reduction in refinancing activity, as well as decreased purchase activity as interest rates increased during the current quarter. Home purchase activity accounted for 88% of one- to four-family mortgage loan originations in the third quarter of 2022, compared to 82% in the preceding quarter and was 68% in the third quarter of 2021. Mortgage banking revenue included a $2.2 million and $458,000 lower of cost or market downward adjustment recorded for the current quarter and preceding quarter, respectively, on multifamily held for sale loans due to increases in market interest rates this year.

Banner’s third quarter 2022 results included a $532,000 net gain for fair value adjustments as a result of changes in the valuation of financial instruments carried at fair value, principally comprised of certain investment securities held for trading and limited partnership investments, and a $6,000 net gain on the sale of securities. In the preceding quarter, results included a $69,000 net gain for fair value adjustments and a $32,000 net gain on the sale of securities. In the third quarter a year ago, results included a $1.8 million net gain for fair value adjustments and a $56,000 net gain on the sale of securities.

Total revenue increased 4% to $162.0 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $156.2 million in the preceding quarter, and increased 4% compared to $155.5 million in the third quarter of 2021. Adjusted revenue* (the total of net interest income and total non-interest income excluding the net gain or loss on the sale of securities, the net change in valuation of financial instruments, and the gain on sale of branches) was $161.5 million in the third quarter of 2022, compared to $148.3 million in the preceding quarter and $153.6 million in the third quarter a year ago. In the first nine months of the year, adjusted revenue* was $447.4 million, compared to $444.8 million in the first nine months of 2021.

Total non-interest expense was $95.0 million in the third quarter of 2022, compared to $92.1 million in the preceding quarter and $102.1 million in the third quarter of 2021. The increase in non-interest expense for the current quarter compared to the prior quarter primarily reflects an $807,000 increase in salary and employee benefits expenses, primarily due to an increase in bonus and commission expense, a $1.2 million decrease in capitalized loan origination costs, primarily due to decreases in production for one- to four-family residential and construction loans, and an $806,000 increase in information / computer data services expense, primarily due to an increase in computer software expenses, partially offset by a $1.3 million decrease in occupancy and equipment expense, primarily due to a reduction in building rent expense during the current quarter as the result of exiting a large lease agreement in the second quarter of 2022. The year-over-year quarterly decrease in non-interest expense primarily reflects a decrease in professional and legal expenses, primarily due to a reduction in consultant expense, and a reduction in occupancy and equipment expense, due to the previously mentioned reduction in building rent expense, partially offset by an increase in salary and employee benefits expense and a decrease in capitalized loan origination costs. Year-to-date, total non-interest expense was $278.3 million, compared to $288.3 million in the same period a year earlier. Banner’s efficiency ratio was 58.65% for the second quarter, compared to 58.94% in the preceding quarter and 65.70% in same quarter a year ago. Banner’s adjusted efficiency ratio* was 57.04% for the second quarter, compared to 59.46% in the preceding quarter and 59.65% in the year ago quarter.

For the third quarter of 2022, Banner had $11.8 million in state and federal income tax expense for an effective tax rate of 19.4%, reflecting the benefits from tax exempt income. Banner’s statutory income tax rate is 23.6%, representing a blend of the statutory federal income tax rate of 21.0% and apportioned effects of the state income tax rates.

* Non-GAAP measure; see the discussion and reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures beginning on page 16.

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets decreased slightly to $16.36 billion at September 30, 2022, compared to $16.39 billion at June 30, 2022, and decreased 2% when compared to $16.64 billion at September 30, 2021. The total of securities and interest-bearing deposits held at other banks was $5.01 billion at September 30, 2022, compared to $5.45 billion at June 30, 2022 and $6.03 billion at September 30, 2021. The average effective duration of Banner's securities portfolio was approximately 6.4 years at September 30, 2022, compared to 4.4 years at September 30, 2021.

Total loans receivable increased to $9.83 billion at September 30, 2022, compared to $9.46 billion at June 30, 2022, and $9.22 billion at September 30, 2021. Excluding SBA PPP loans, total loans receivable increased $387.9 million from the preceding quarter and increased $905.5 million from the third quarter a year ago. SBA PPP loans decreased 57% to $13.4 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $31.0 million at June 30, 2022, and decreased 96% when compared to $310.2 million at September 30, 2021. One- to four-family residential loans increased to $1.03 billion at September 30, 2022, compared to $868.2 million at June 30, 2022, and $656.0 million a year ago. The increase in one- to four-family residential loans from the preceding quarter was primarily the result of new production and one- to four-family construction loans converting to one- to four-family portfolio loans as they matured during the third quarter of 2022. Multifamily real estate loans increased 3% to $592.8 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $575.2 million at June 30, 2022, and increased 19% compared to $497.5 million a year ago. Commercial real estate loans decreased slightly to $3.66 billion at September 30, 2022, compared to $3.67 billion at June 30, 2022 and decreased 3% when compared to $3.78 billion at September 30, 2021. Commercial business loans increased 4% to $2.15 billion at September 30, 2022, compared to $2.07 billion at June 30, 2022, and increased 1% compared to $2.12 billion a year ago. Excluding SBA PPP loans, commercial business loans increased 5% to $2.14 billion at September 30, 2022, compared to $2.04 billion at June 30, 2022, and increased 18% compared to $1.81 billion a year ago. Agricultural business loans increased to $299.4 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $283.4 million at June 30, 2022, and increased from $281.1 million a year ago. Total construction, land and land development loans were $1.44 billion at September 30, 2022, a 3% increase from $1.40 billion at June 30, 2022, and a 9% increase from $1.33 billion at September 30, 2021. Consumer loans increased to $662.2 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $595.6 million at June 30, 2022, and increased from $561.2 million a year ago. The increase in consumer loans was partially due to the purchase of a $25.6 million pool of consumer marine loans during the current quarter.

Loans held for sale were $84.4 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $69.2 million at June 30, 2022, and $63.7 million at September 30, 2021. The volume of one- to four- family residential mortgage loans sold was $49.7 million in the current quarter, compared to $88.6 million in the preceding quarter and $232.2 million in the third quarter a year ago. Banner sold $10.5 million of multifamily loans during the third quarter of 2022, compared to none in the preceding quarter and $96.1 million in the third quarter a year ago.

Total deposits increased slightly to $14.23 billion at September 30, 2022, compared to $14.21 billion at June 30, 2022, and $14.16 billion a year ago. Non-interest-bearing account balances increased 2% to $6.51 billion at September 30, 2022, compared to $6.39 billion at June 30, 2022, and increased 2% compared to $6.40 billion a year ago. Core deposits were 95% of total deposits at both September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022 and were 94% of total deposits at September 30, 2021. Certificates of deposit decreased to $721.9 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $756.3 million at June 30, 2022, and decreased 15% compared to $851.1 million a year earlier. Banner had no FHLB borrowings at both September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022, compared to $50.0 million a year ago.

At September 30, 2022, total common shareholders’ equity was $1.41 billion, or 8.61% of assets, compared to $1.49 billion or 9.07% of assets at June 30, 2022, and $1.67 billion or 10.02% of assets a year ago. The decrease in total common shareholders’ equity during the current quarter was primarily due to a $113.3 million decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income related to an increase in the unrealized loss on available for sale securities reflecting the increase in market interest rates during the current quarter. The decrease from the prior year, reflects a $384.1 million decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income and also includes the repurchase of 200,000 shares of common stock in the second quarter of 2022 at an average cost of $54.80 per share. At September 30, 2022, tangible common shareholders’ equity*, which excludes goodwill and other intangible assets, net, was $1.02 billion, or 6.41% of tangible assets*, compared to $1.10 billion, or 6.88% of tangible assets, at June 30, 2022, and $1.28 billion, or 7.86% of tangible assets, a year ago. Banner’s tangible book value per share* decreased to $29.97 at September 30, 2022, compared to $32.20 at June 30, 2022, and $37.30 per share a year ago.

Banner and Banner Bank continue to maintain capital levels in excess of the requirements to be categorized as “well-capitalized.” At September 30, 2022, Banner's common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 11.27%, its Tier 1 leverage capital to average assets ratio was 9.06%, and its total capital to risk-weighted assets ratio was 13.85%.

* Non-GAAP measure; see the discussion and reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures beginning on page 16.

Credit Quality

The allowance for credit losses - loans was $135.9 million at September 30, 2022, or 1.38% of total loans receivable and 895% of non-performing loans, compared to $128.7 million at June 30, 2022, or 1.36% of total loans receivable and 688% of non-performing loans, and $139.9 million at September 30, 2021, or 1.52% of total loans receivable and 485% of non-performing loans. In addition to the allowance for credit losses - loans, Banner maintains an allowance for credit losses - unfunded loan commitments, which was $14.0 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $14.2 million at June 30, 2022 and $10.1 million at September 30, 2021. Net loan recoveries totaled $869,000 in the third quarter of 2022, compared to $87,000 in the preceding quarter and $756,000 in the third quarter a year ago. Non-performing loans were $15.2 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $18.7 million at June 30, 2022, and $28.9 million a year ago.

Banner’s total substandard loans were $136.4 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $154.5 million at June 30, 2022, and $225.8 million a year ago. The quarter over quarter decrease primarily reflects risk rating upgrades.

Banner’s total non-performing assets were $15.6 million, or 0.10% of total assets, at September 30, 2022, compared to $19.1 million, or 0.12% of total assets, at June 30, 2022, and $29.7 million, or 0.18% of total assets, a year ago.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS Quarters Ended Nine Months Ended (in thousands except shares and per share data) Sep 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 Sep 30, 2021 Sep 30, 2022 Sep 30, 2021 INTEREST INCOME: Loans receivable $ 116,610 $ 104,506 $ 116,487 $ 321,466 $ 340,802 Mortgage-backed securities 17,558 16,819 11,695 48,486 32,503 Securities and cash equivalents 16,951 11,676 7,686 37,059 20,649 151,119 133,001 135,868 407,011 393,954 INTEREST EXPENSE: Deposits 2,407 2,008 2,749 6,501 9,386 Federal Home Loan Bank advances — — 655 291 2,244 Other borrowings 81 80 125 245 358 Subordinated debt 2,188 1,902 2,193 5,866 6,605 4,676 3,990 5,722 12,903 18,593 Net interest income 146,443 129,011 130,146 394,108 375,361 PROVISION (RECAPTURE) FOR CREDIT LOSSES 6,087 4,534 (8,638 ) 3,660 (28,145 ) Net interest income after provision (recapture) for credit losses 140,356 124,477 138,784 390,448 403,506 NON-INTEREST INCOME: Deposit fees and other service charges 11,449 11,000 10,457 33,638 29,154 Mortgage banking operations 105 3,978 9,613 8,523 28,305 Bank-owned life insurance 1,804 2,239 1,245 5,674 3,797 Miscellaneous 1,689 2,051 2,185 5,423 8,173 15,047 19,268 23,500 53,258 69,429 Net gain on sale of securities 6 32 56 473 618 Net change in valuation of financial instruments carried at fair value 532 69 1,778 650 1,895 Gain on sale of branches, including related deposits — 7,804 — 7,804 — Total non-interest income 15,585 27,173 25,334 62,185 71,942 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE: Salary and employee benefits 61,639 60,832 59,799 181,957 186,553 Less capitalized loan origination costs (5,984 ) (7,222 ) (8,290 ) (19,436 ) (26,754 ) Occupancy and equipment 12,008 13,284 13,153 38,512 38,965 Information / computer data services 6,803 5,997 6,110 19,451 17,915 Payment and card processing services 5,508 5,682 6,181 16,086 15,482 Professional and legal expenses 2,619 2,878 12,324 7,677 20,023 Advertising and marketing 1,326 822 1,521 2,609 3,965 Deposit insurance 1,946 1,440 1,469 4,910 4,243 State/municipal business and use taxes 1,223 1,004 1,219 3,389 3,367 Real estate operations 68 (121 ) 53 (132 ) (71 ) Amortization of core deposit intangibles 1,215 1,425 1,575 4,064 4,997 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — 793 — Miscellaneous 6,663 6,032 6,977 18,402 18,642 95,034 92,053 102,091 278,282 287,327 COVID-19 expenses — — 44 — 309 Merger and acquisition-related expenses — — 10 — 660 Total non-interest expense 95,034 92,053 102,145 278,282 288,296 Income before provision for income taxes 60,907 59,597 61,973 174,351 187,152 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 11,837 11,632 12,089 33,353 36,031 NET INCOME $ 49,070 $ 47,965 $ 49,884 $ 140,998 $ 151,121 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 1.43 $ 1.40 $ 1.45 $ 4.11 $ 4.35 Diluted $ 1.43 $ 1.39 $ 1.44 $ 4.09 $ 4.32 Cumulative dividends declared per common share $ 0.44 $ 0.44 $ 0.41 $ 1.32 $ 1.23 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 34,224,640 34,307,001 34,446,510 34,277,182 34,716,914 Diluted 34,416,017 34,451,740 34,669,492 34,499,246 35,012,228 Increase (decrease) in common shares outstanding 429 (181,454 ) (298,897 ) (60,873 ) (907,209 )



