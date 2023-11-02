Bannerman Energy Ltd's (ASX:BMN) CEO Compensation Looks Acceptable To Us And Here's Why

Key Insights

CEO Brandon Munro has done a decent job of delivering relatively good performance at Bannerman Energy Ltd (ASX:BMN) recently. As shareholders go into the upcoming AGM on 9th of November, CEO compensation will probably not be their focus, but rather the steps management will take to continue the growth momentum. Based on our analysis of the data below, we think CEO compensation seems reasonable for now.

How Does Total Compensation For Brandon Munro Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

Our data indicates that Bannerman Energy Ltd has a market capitalization of AU$402m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as AU$877k for the year to June 2023. We note that's an increase of 19% above last year. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth acknowledging that the salary portion is lower, valued at AU$423k.

In comparison with other companies in the Australian Oil and Gas industry with market capitalizations ranging from AU$155m to AU$621m, the reported median CEO total compensation was AU$864k. So it looks like Bannerman Energy compensates Brandon Munro in line with the median for the industry. Furthermore, Brandon Munro directly owns AU$9.3m worth of shares in the company, implying that they are deeply invested in the company's success.

Component 2023 2022 Proportion (2023) Salary AU$423k AU$373k 48% Other AU$455k AU$368k 52% Total Compensation AU$877k AU$740k 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 61% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 39% is other remuneration. Bannerman Energy pays a modest slice of remuneration through salary, as compared to the broader industry. If non-salary compensation dominates total pay, it's an indicator that the executive's salary is tied to company performance.

Bannerman Energy Ltd's Growth

Bannerman Energy Ltd has reduced its earnings per share by 19% a year over the last three years. Its revenue is up 1,299% over the last year.

The reduction in EPS, over three years, is arguably concerning. On the other hand, the strong revenue growth suggests the business is growing. It's hard to reach a conclusion about business performance right now. This may be one to watch. Looking ahead, you might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for the company's future earnings..

Has Bannerman Energy Ltd Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 663% over three years, Bannerman Energy Ltd has done well by shareholders. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary...

The overall company performance has been commendable, however there are still areas for improvement. Despite robust revenue growth, until EPS growth improves, shareholders may be hesitant to increase CEO pay by too much.

We can learn a lot about a company by studying its CEO compensation trends, along with looking at other aspects of the business. In our study, we found 3 warning signs for Bannerman Energy you should be aware of, and 2 of them are a bit unpleasant.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

