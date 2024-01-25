Banning large glasses of wine is ‘codswallop’, says pub chain chief

large glass of wine

Banning large glasses of wine in pubs to encourage people to drink less is a “complete codswallop” idea, the boss of Fuller’s has said.

Simon Emeny, chief executive of the London-based pub company, said the suggestion that pubs should stop selling large measures of wine to “nudge” people into drinking less alcohol was misguided.

He said: “We don’t go around people’s houses, measuring the size of their glasses at home. So it’s completely bonkers.”



It comes after University of Cambridge scientists conducted a trial in 20 venues across the UK where the largest measure of wine – typically 250ml – was removed from menus.

Researchers found the change cut alcohol intake by just under 8pc without hitting profits, likely because of higher margins on smaller servings.

Academics have argued that a small reduction in how much people drink could have major health benefits and reduce alcohol-related harms, leading to suggestions that the Cambridge study should be replicated across the UK.

However, Mr Emeny said: “You have to understand why people go to a pub in the first place. People go to a pub to have an experience and to socialise and entertain each other. The drink is actually quite secondary.



“We shouldn’t be telling people how to behave in terms of the size of measures they should be drinking.



“I think it’s just complete codswallop because drinking in a pub is a regulated environment already. It’s a relatively expensive thing to do.”

The Weights and Measures Act of 1985 states that still wine must be served by the glass in measures of either 125ml, 175ml or multiples of those two numbers. As a result, a large glass is typically double a small measure.

A 125ml glass of 12pc wine contains one and a half units of alcohol, while a 250ml glass contains three, according to the NHS. The health service recommends that people should not drink more than 14 units per week on a regular basis.

Mr Emeny said Fuller’s pubs carried a selection of non-alcoholic drinks to cater to people looking to reduce their alcohol consumption or cut it out altogether.

Story continues

Fuller’s runs around 400 pubs across London and the South East. On Thursday, the company said its sales had risen by 22pc over Christmas and New Year.

Mr Emeny said the business was boosted by the return of office Christmas parties.

He said: “There’s no doubt that this was the first Christmas since 2019 where people really have been back in their offices.



“We didn’t have any material disruption from strikes, and the weather was really benign over Christmas and New Year. It creates an environment where people who have maybe not socialised with colleagues at work for quite some time, just wanted to come out and enjoy themselves.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.