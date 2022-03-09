U.S. markets close in 4 hours 16 minutes

/C O R R E C T I O N -- Fundación Banorte, Fundación Gruma and the U.S. Department of State/

·3 min read

In the news release, Banorte named to Bloomberg's Gender-Equality Index for sixth consecutive year, issued 08-Mar-2022 by Fundación Banorte, Fundación Gruma and the U.S. Department of State over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the source should instead be "Grupo Financiero Banorte" rather than "Fundación Banorte, Fundación Gruma and the U.S. Department of State." The headline has also been updated and now reads, "Banorte named to Gender-Equality Index for sixth consecutive year" rather than "Banorte named to Bloomberg's Gender-Equality Index for sixth consecutive year" as originally issued inadvertently. The complete, corrected release follows:

Banorte named to Gender-Equality Index for sixth consecutive year

One of Mexico's largest financial institutions recognized for its ESG performance

MEXICO CITY, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Financiero Banorte, one of Mexico's largest financial institutions, has been named to the latest Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI), which recognizes companies' gender-related practices that help increase the quality of environmental, social and governance data to investors.

Banorte Logo

Banorte was one of one of 418 companies across 45 countries and regions named to the GEI, a modified market capitalization-weighted index that measures gender equality across five pillars: female leadership and talent pipeline; equal pay and gender pay parity; inclusive culture; anti-sexual harassment policies; and pro-women brand.

"This recognition is a testament to Banorte's commitment to foster more opportunities for talent to excel in a diverse and inclusive culture. Our work is rooted in practices advancing gender inclusion and parity in the workplace, staying competitive in the marketplace and building an environment in which differences add up," Banorte Chairman Carlos Hank González said.

It marks the sixth consecutive year Banorte has been saluted for its performance in the index, which includes companies representing a variety of sectors, including financials, technology and utilities.

"The Bloomberg Gender Equality Index recognizes companies that are maintaining a strong focus on providing an inclusive work environment that supports the changing needs of employees and preserves competitive strengths gained through gender diversity, increasingly critical in this challenging business environment," said Bloomberg Chairman Peter Grauer.

Banorte said that during the pandemic, its environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategy remained at the core of the bank's operating model. A founding member of the UN's Principles for Responsible Banking, it has for more than 10 years pioneered best practices on social and environmental risk management in credit portfolios within the Mexican banking industry.

About Grupo Financiero Banorte
Grupo Financiero Banorte is the largest Mexican financial institution. It offers financial services to individuals and companies through its businesses: banking, brokerage, fund operator, insurer, pension, leasing and factoring, warehouse, portfolio manager and the remittance company Uniteller. It also integrates the largest retirement savings fund in the country by asset management. Grupo Financiero Banorte is a public company listed on the main indicator of the Mexican Stock Exchange, and has more than 31,000 employees, 1,100 branches and 9,600 ATMs. Website: carloshankgonzalez.com

Media contact
Francisco Rodríguez Daniel
Executive Director of Corporate Communication
francisco.rodriguez.daniel@banorte.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/banorte-named-to-bloombergs-gender-equality-index-for-sixth-consecutive-year-301497445.html

SOURCE Grupo Financiero Banorte

