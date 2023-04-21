Banque Cantonale du Jura SA's (VTX:BCJ) top owners are state or government with 56% stake, while 23% is held by individual investors

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by state or government in Banque Cantonale du Jura indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

The largest shareholder of the company is République et Canton du Jura with a 56% stake

Institutional ownership in Banque Cantonale du Jura is 21%

A look at the shareholders of Banque Cantonale du Jura SA (VTX:BCJ) can tell us which group is most powerful. With 56% stake, state or government possess the maximum shares in the company. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Meanwhile, individual investors make up 23% of the company’s shareholders.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Banque Cantonale du Jura.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Banque Cantonale du Jura?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Banque Cantonale du Jura already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Banque Cantonale du Jura, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Banque Cantonale du Jura. Our data shows that République et Canton du Jura is the largest shareholder with 56% of shares outstanding. This essentially means that they have extensive influence, if not outright control, over the future of the corporation. Banque Cantonale Neuchâteloise, Asset Management Arm is the second largest shareholder owning 7.9% of common stock, and ZKB Asset Management holds about 7.6% of the company stock.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of Banque Cantonale du Jura

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our data suggests that insiders own under 1% of Banque Cantonale du Jura SA in their own names. It appears that the board holds about CHF89k worth of stock. This compares to a market capitalization of CHF162m. Many investors in smaller companies prefer to see the board more heavily invested. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 23% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Banque Cantonale du Jura. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

