Banque Cantonale du Jura SA's (VTX:BCJ) largest shareholders are state or government with 56% ownership, individual investors own 23%

Key Insights

Significant control over Banque Cantonale du Jura by state or government implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

République et Canton du Jura owns 56% of the company

21% of Banque Cantonale du Jura is held by Institutions

A look at the shareholders of Banque Cantonale du Jura SA (VTX:BCJ) can tell us which group is most powerful. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are state or government with 56% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

And individual investors on the other hand have a 23% ownership in the company.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Banque Cantonale du Jura.

See our latest analysis for Banque Cantonale du Jura

SWX:BCJ Ownership Breakdown December 23rd 2023

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Banque Cantonale du Jura?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Banque Cantonale du Jura already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Banque Cantonale du Jura's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

SWX:BCJ Earnings and Revenue Growth December 23rd 2023

Banque Cantonale du Jura is not owned by hedge funds. Our data shows that République et Canton du Jura is the largest shareholder with 56% of shares outstanding. This implies that they have majority interest control of the future of the company. With 7.9% and 7.6% of the shares outstanding respectively, Banque Cantonale Neuchâteloise, Asset Management Arm and ZKB Asset Management are the second and third largest shareholders.

Story continues

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. As far as we can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Banque Cantonale du Jura

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own less than 1% of Banque Cantonale du Jura SA. It has a market capitalization of just CHF151m, and the board has only CHF83k worth of shares in their own names. Many investors in smaller companies prefer to see the board more heavily invested. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 23% stake in Banque Cantonale du Jura. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Banque Cantonale du Jura that you should be aware of before investing here.

Of course this may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free free list of interesting companies.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.