Banque Cantonale de Genève SA's (VTX:BCGE) market cap surged CHF78m last week, state or government who have a lot riding on the company were rewarded

Key Insights

Significant control over Banque Cantonale de Genève by state or government implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

66% of the business is held by the top 2 shareholders

Using data from company's past performance alongside ownership research, one can better assess the future performance of a company

A look at the shareholders of Banque Cantonale de Genève SA (VTX:BCGE) can tell us which group is most powerful. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are state or government with 66% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

As a result, state or government were the biggest beneficiaries of last week’s 3.8% gain.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Banque Cantonale de Genève.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Banque Cantonale de Genève?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Banque Cantonale de Genève. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Banque Cantonale de Genève, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Banque Cantonale de Genève. Our data shows that State of Geneva is the largest shareholder with 45% of shares outstanding. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 21% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 6.0% by the third-largest shareholder.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 2 shareholders collectively control more than half of the company's shares, implying that they have considerable power to influence the company's decisions.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of Banque Cantonale de Genève

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own less than 1% of Banque Cantonale de Genève SA. Keep in mind that it's a big company, and the insiders own CHF11m worth of shares. The absolute value might be more important than the proportional share. Arguably, recent buying and selling is just as important to consider. You can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 25% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Banque Cantonale de Genève. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

