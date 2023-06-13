Banque Cantonale Vaudoise's (VTX:BCVN) largest shareholders are state or government who were rewarded as market cap surged CHF288m last week

Key Insights

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise's significant state or government ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

State of Vaud owns 67% of the company

10% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise is held by Institutions

Every investor in Banque Cantonale Vaudoise (VTX:BCVN) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are state or government with 67% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

As a result, state or government collectively scored the highest last week as the company hit CHF8.2b market cap following a 3.6% gain in the stock.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Banque Cantonale Vaudoise?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Banque Cantonale Vaudoise's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise is not owned by hedge funds. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is State of Vaud with 67% of shares outstanding. With such a huge stake in the ownership, we infer that they have significant control of the future of the company. With 1.8% and 1.6% of the shares outstanding respectively, UBS Asset Management AG and BlackRock, Inc. are the second and third largest shareholders.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our information suggests that Banque Cantonale Vaudoise insiders own under 1% of the company. As it is a large company, we'd only expect insiders to own a small percentage of it. But it's worth noting that they own CHF19m worth of shares. It is good to see board members owning shares, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 23% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

