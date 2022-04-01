U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,545.86
    +15.45 (+0.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,818.27
    +139.92 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,261.50
    +40.98 (+0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,091.11
    +20.99 (+1.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.42
    -0.86 (-0.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,928.50
    -25.50 (-1.31%)
     

  • Silver

    24.75
    -0.38 (-1.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1049
    -0.0022 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3770
    +0.0500 (+2.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3118
    -0.0022 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.4900
    +0.8020 (+0.66%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,204.58
    +475.22 (+1.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,085.80
    +45.54 (+4.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,537.90
    +22.22 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,665.98
    -155.45 (-0.56%)
     

Banxa Holdings Inc. Reports Results of Its Annual General and Special Meeting

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • BNXAF

TORONTO, ON and MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / April 1, 2022 / Banxa Holdings Inc. (TSXV:BNXA)(OTCQX:BNXAF)(FSE:AC00) ("Banxa" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that all matters submitted to shareholders for approval as set out in detail in the Company's management information circular ("Circular") dated February 16, 2022 were approved at the annual general and special meeting of the shareholders of the Company held on March 31, 2022 (the "Meeting"). At the Meeting RSM Canada LLP was re-appointed as auditor of the Company, and the incumbent members of the board of directors, being Doron Cohen, Domenic Carosa, Matthew Cain and Joshua Landau were re-elected.

In addition to the above, disinterested shareholders of the Company voted in favour of making certain amendments to the escrow agreement dated September 27, 2018 (the "Escrow Agreement") among the Company (formerly as A-Labs Capital I Corp.), TSX Trust Company and certain shareholders of the Company, to align the Escrow Agreement with changes made to the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV" or the "Exchange") Policy 2.4 - Capital Pool Companies, which became effective as at January 1, 2021 (the "New CPC Policy").

Pursuant to the New CPC Policy, the Company wished to amend the Escrow Agreement to reduce the length of the term of the escrow release provision in the Escrow Agreement from 36 months to 18 months as permitted by Section 10.2 of the New CPC Policy (the "Escrow Amendment"). As required under the New CPC Policy, the Company obtained disinterested shareholder approval of the Escrow Amendment, by way of specific separate resolutions at the Meeting.

Further details relating to the proposed Escrow Amendment are disclosed in the Circular which is available on the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.

The Escrow Amendment remains subject to the approval of the TSXV.

New Stock Option Plan

The Company is also pleased to announce that its proposal to adopt a new rolling 10% stock option plan (the "New Option Plan") as a result of certain amendments made to TSXV Policy 4.4 - Security Based Compensation ("Policy 4.4") which came into effect on November 24, 2021, was approved by way of specific separate resolutions at the Meeting. The New Option Plan replaces and supersedes the Company's previous 10% rolling stock option plan adopted on December 16, 2019. For more information on the changes to Policy 4.4, please see the TSXV Bulletin re Policy 4.4 - Security Based Compensation (November 24, 2021).

The New Option Plan is subject to the approval of the TSXV.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Per: "DOMENIC CAROSA"
Domenic Carosa
Chairman (+1-888-218-6863)

About BANXA

BANXA (TSX-V:BNXA - Banxa Holdings Inc.) is a Payment Services Provider (PSP) with a mission to build the bridge between traditional financial systems, regulation and the digital asset space. Our goal is to onboard the general public to digital currency by building a fully compliant payment infrastructure that enables simple and secure conversion of fiat currency to digital currency (USD/CAD to BTC/ETC). Banxa has offices in Australia and the Netherlands. For further information, see www.banxa.com

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Investor Relations:

North America: +1 (604) 609 6169
International: +61 451 744 080
Email: investor@banxa.com

Lytham Partners, LLC New York/Phoenix
Ben Shamsian
Email: shamsian@lythampartners.com

Media Contacts:

Liam Bussell, Head of Corporate Communications
Email: liam@banxa.com

CAUTIONARY NOTE WITH RESPECT TO FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends", "expects" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or will "potentially" or "likely" occur. This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward‐looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding, the Company's expectation to complete the Escrow Amendment and adopt the New Option Plan, and the receipt of Exchange approval for the Escrow Amendment and New Option Plan.

These forward‐looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, risks related to the failure of the Company to receive Exchange approval for the Escrow Amendment and the New Option Plan.

In making the forward looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, assumptions regarding the Company's ability to accurately comply with the New CPC Policy and receive Exchange Approval for the Escrow Amendment, and the Company's ability to accurately comply with the new Policy 4.4 and receive Exchange approval for the New Option Plan.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. The Company seeks safe harbor.

SOURCE: MZHCI, LLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/695743/Banxa-Holdings-Inc-Reports-Results-of-Its-Annual-General-and-Special-Meeting

Recommended Stories

  • Why Qualcomm Stock Is Down 6% Today

    Shares of Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) were trading about 6% lower at 2 p.m. ET Friday after a JPMorgan analyst removed the semiconductor giant from its "analyst focus list," indicating that the firm no longer sees it as a top stock with meaningful upside from its current price.

  • Cathie Wood Suffers a Major Blow

    An important U.S. regulator raises concerns about 'fraudulent and manipulative acts and practices.'

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped on Friday

    What happened Shares of semiconductor giant Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) dropped in Friday afternoon trading, falling 2.9% through 12:55 p.m. ET. In the absence of any other news on Nvidia stock per se, it appears today's drop is tied to a Yahoo! Finance column that may have spooked investors.

  • ‘We’re headed for a family feud’: My father offered his 3 kids equal monetary gifts. My siblings took cash. I took stock. It’s soared in value — now they’re crying foul

    ‘Both are insistent that I'm taking money that is morally theirs. There's no changing their mind.’

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in April

    If Warren Buffett wanted to pull a trick for the ages, he might announce that he's adding $10 billion of several cryptocurrency meme coins to Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) portfolio. Buffett has been a steadfast opponent of cryptocurrencies in the past. There are quite a few stocks of such businesses in Berkshire's current portfolio that have solid growth prospects.

  • These 10 stocks have fallen at least 20% this year, but are expected to soar up to 66% from here

    DEEP DIVE It sure has been a wild ride for investors over the past few weeks, with the benchmark S&P 500 rising 10% from March 8 through March 30. But the broader stock market is still down for 2022.

  • AT&T Stock: Is It A Buy Right Now? Here's What Earnings, Charts Show

    Despite being one of the most recognizable wireless carriers in the U.S., AT&T stock has had a rough year. But it does have some perks.

  • Bill Gates Portfolio: 10 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Over 5 Years

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy and hold for over 5 years according to Bill Gates. If you want to read about some more stocks in the portfolio of Bill Gates, go directly to Bill Gates Portfolio: 5 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Over 5 Years. Bill Gates stepped down […]

  • Why Rivian Stock Crashed on Friday

    First, Russia's invasion of Ukraine has worsened an already-challenging supply situation for Rivian. The company said shortages of critical parts like semiconductors and other materials and equipment necessary for vehicle production have forced it to make changes to its internal processes that have only increased its expenses. It remains to be seen how would-be customers and investors will react to another price increase -- assuming the company implements one -- especially when Rivian is already struggling to ramp up production.

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Shot Up This Week

    QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) ended this week on a solid note, rising 15.8% through 2 p.m. ET Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. QuantumScape rocketed the afternoon of March 28 when an article from German business monthly, Manager Magazin, reported Porsche to be working with QuantumScape for solid-state batteries to power an electric version of its 911 sports car. Porsche is a Volkswagen (OTC: VWAGY) brand, and 911 a hugely popular car.

  • GameStop plans stock split, BlackBerry stock lower after earnings

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss the dip in BlackBerry shares after earnings report data and the rise in GameStop shares as the company announces its plans for a stock split.

  • UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Just Reported Earnings, And Analysts Cut Their Target Price

    The analysts might have been a bit too bullish on UiPath Inc. ( NYSE:PATH ), given that the company fell short of...

  • Rivian Stock Alert: Tesla Rival Asks for Patience

    The first quarter was brutal for Rivian . The stock took a beating on Wall Street after the company failed to deliver on its vehicle delivery promises. This confusion demonstrated by Rivian had prompted Elon Musk, the CEO of the great rival Tesla , to react.

  • I’ve always pounded the table on revolutionary companies. Now I’ve found myself buying Intel’s stock

    Intel is a company that is probably about to take market share for the first time in at least half a decade in the world’s most important technology industry: computer chips. The semiconductor industry is facing a potential decade-long supply-constraint problem that this company can fix, giving it a potential trillion-dollar side business along with maybe another one or two.

  • ‘The single biggest issue facing’ cannabis markets, according to Weedmaps CEO

    Weedmaps CEO Chris Beals joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss what's standing in the way of federal cannabis legalization, legal marijuana markets, and whether inflation is also hitting the weed industry.

  • The Easiest 5% Dividend Yield You May Ever Find

    Dividends are such a valuable financial tool; they can be reinvested to boost your investment returns, or you can use them to pay your bills and living expenses without selling any of your stock. Dividends come in all shapes and sizes, and U.S. telecom company Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) happens to offer a big one. Verizon is among a small group of companies that control the telecommunications industry in the United States.

  • GameStop to the Moon On Stock Split?

    After a harsh end to the first quarter on Thursday, GameStop stole the headlines after the close. GameStop stock was up as much as 14% in Friday's regular session and 22.5% in last night's after-hours session. Apple , Tesla and a few others have been on a tear, but many investors didn't expect GameStop to be on that list as well.

  • Is Amazon Stock A Buy Now That It Plans A 20-For-1 Split And Buyback?

    Is Amazon stock a buy now that it announced a 20-for-1 stock split, its first in more than 20 years, along with a $10 billion stock buyback plan?

  • Market Sell-Off: Is 3M Stock a Buy Now?

    The dip in the share price and the stock's high dividend yield is attracting investors, but is it worth buying?

  • This Is The Ultimate Donald Trump Stock: Is DWAC A Buy As Truth Social Launches?

    Donald Trump is one of the world's most famous businessmen. Now investors can throw in their lot with the former President with DWAC stock.