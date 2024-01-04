Banxico’s Board Sees Gradual Cuts to Record-High Interest Rates This Year

(Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s central bank started discussing chances of a near-term interest rate cut with board members insisting that any reductions early in 2024 should be gradual, according to the minutes of its December policy meeting.

The board talked about the need for caution when starting the easing process, with members calling for “fine-tuning” and “cautious” adjustments, according to the meeting minutes published on Thursday.

While one policymaker mentioned the end of the first quarter or the second quarter of 2024 as possible start dates for easing, another cautioned that reductions might not come as soon as financial markets expect.

Policymakers on Dec. 14 kept the key rate at 11.25% as consumer prices run well above target and the balance of risks for inflation remains skewed to the upside. Banxico, as the bank is known, has held borrowing costs unchanged for six straight meetings and at the highest level since it started inflation-targeting in 2008, even as Latin America’s other major central banks have begun easing.

Inflation had been slowing for much of 2023 before accelerating to nearly 4.5% in early December amid holiday spending and unexpectedly sticky services prices. Banxico’s board sees inflation easing to near its 3% target in 2025.

One member who called for gradual rate cuts wrote that “in order to evaluate monetary policy adjustments at the margin, it is imperative that upward risks do not materialize, that the pressures onto core inflation abate.” That person also stressed future reductions would be important because an excessively restrictive stance could impact economic activity or financial stability.

Another member wrote that during the meetings in the first quarter of 2024, “caution must be exercised when evaluating the possibility of lowering the reference rate,” and said that, when macroeconomic conditions allow, the reductions to borrowing costs should be “gradual.”

A third member said that, given the prevailing uncertainty, the cuts would be “not necessarily continuous.”

The bank’s December statement repeated that it would have to hold the rate for “some time,” and many economists have predicted that a first reduction will come in March. Governor Victoria Rodriguez said to local media that an initial cut could come in the first quarter of 2024, and had previously said that’s when discussions of adjustments would be considered.

Economists in Citi’s most recent survey see inflation ending 2023 at 4.44% and at 4% this year. They also forecast that Banxico’s key rate would be lowered to 9.25% over the course of the year as the economy slows to 2.3% growth from a 3.4% pace in 2023.

--With assistance from Rafael Gayol.

