Banyan Tree Holdings (SGX:B58) shareholders have earned a 13% CAGR over the last three years

By buying an index fund, investors can approximate the average market return. But if you choose individual stocks with prowess, you can make superior returns. For example, the Banyan Tree Holdings Limited (SGX:B58) share price is up 46% in the last three years, clearly besting the market return of around 7.4% (not including dividends). On the other hand, the returns haven't been quite so good recently, with shareholders up just 30%.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

We don't think that Banyan Tree Holdings' modest trailing twelve month profit has the market's full attention at the moment. We think revenue is probably a better guide. As a general rule, we think this kind of company is more comparable to loss-making stocks, since the actual profit is so low. It would be hard to believe in a more profitable future without growing revenues.

Banyan Tree Holdings actually saw its revenue drop by 4.7% per year over three years. The revenue growth might be lacking but the share price has gained 13% each year in that time. If the company is cutting costs profitability could be on the horizon, but the revenue decline is a prima facie concern.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We know that Banyan Tree Holdings has improved its bottom line lately, but what does the future have in store? You can see what analysts are predicting for Banyan Tree Holdings in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Banyan Tree Holdings has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 30% in the last twelve months. Notably the five-year annualised TSR loss of 7% per year compares very unfavourably with the recent share price performance. The long term loss makes us cautious, but the short term TSR gain certainly hints at a brighter future. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Banyan Tree Holdings , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Singaporean exchanges.

