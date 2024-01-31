Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Shares Could Be 39% Below Their Intrinsic Value Estimate

Key Insights

Baozun's estimated fair value is US$3.65 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of US$2.21 suggests Baozun is potentially 39% undervalued

Analyst price target for BZUN is CN¥4.42, which is 21% above our fair value estimate

How far off is Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Is Baozun Fairly Valued?

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (CN¥, Millions) CN¥320.7m CN¥267.0m CN¥227.6m CN¥205.8m CN¥193.3m CN¥186.4m CN¥183.0m CN¥181.9m CN¥182.3m CN¥183.8m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x3 Analyst x2 Analyst x1 Est @ -9.60% Est @ -6.05% Est @ -3.57% Est @ -1.83% Est @ -0.62% Est @ 0.23% Est @ 0.83% Present Value (CN¥, Millions) Discounted @ 14% CN¥280 CN¥204 CN¥152 CN¥120 CN¥98.8 CN¥83.3 CN¥71.5 CN¥62.2 CN¥54.5 CN¥48.0

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CN¥1.2b

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.2%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 14%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CN¥184m× (1 + 2.2%) ÷ (14%– 2.2%) = CN¥1.5b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CN¥1.5b÷ ( 1 + 14%)10= CN¥405m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is CN¥1.6b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$2.2, the company appears quite good value at a 39% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

The Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Baozun as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 14%, which is based on a levered beta of 2.000. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Baozun

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Weakness

Shareholders have been diluted in the past year.

Opportunity

Expected to breakeven next year.

Has sufficient cash runway for more than 3 years based on current free cash flows.

Good value based on P/S ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for BZUN.

Next Steps:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. What is the reason for the share price sitting below the intrinsic value? For Baozun, we've put together three additional factors you should explore:

Risks: You should be aware of the 2 warning signs for Baozun we've uncovered before considering an investment in the company. Future Earnings: How does BZUN's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

PS. Simply Wall St updates its DCF calculation for every American stock every day, so if you want to find the intrinsic value of any other stock just search here.

