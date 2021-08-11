U.S. markets close in 2 hours 53 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,444.91
    +8.16 (+0.18%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,458.10
    +193.43 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,751.92
    -36.17 (-0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,231.87
    -7.49 (-0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.79
    +0.50 (+0.73%)
     

  • Gold

    1,751.30
    +19.60 (+1.13%)
     

  • Silver

    23.45
    +0.06 (+0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1752
    +0.0025 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3510
    +0.0090 (+0.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3885
    +0.0050 (+0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.3600
    -0.1800 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,378.62
    +1,465.33 (+3.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,159.38
    +27.55 (+2.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,220.14
    +59.10 (+0.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,070.51
    +182.36 (+0.65%)
     

Bapco Awards the Largest Catalyst Management Agreement in its History to ART for its Resid Hydrocracking Catalyst

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
W. R. Grace & Co.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

  • The agreement is for five years, valued at USD 240 million, with an option to extend for an additional five years

  • ART will provide its Resid Hydrocracking catalyst and full-cycle catalyst management (FCM) solutions

  • This award is part of the Bapco Modernization Programme (BMP) to boost processing capacity at the refinery

COLUMBIA, Md., Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced Refining Technologies LLC (ART), the joint venture of US specialty chemicals and materials company W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) and US energy company Chevron (NYSE:CVX), today announced the award of an FCM agreement by state-owned Bahrain Petroleum Company (Bapco). The exclusive, 5-year agreement, which includes an option to renew for an additional five years, is valued at USD 240 million, the largest catalyst management agreement ever signed in Bapco’s history.

As part of the BMP, Bapco will boost Bahrain’s oil refinery processing capacity from 267,000 (b/d) to 380,000 (b/d). In addition, ART will supply its Resid Hydrocracking catalyst technology for a wide variety of feedstocks to maximize bottom of the barrel upgrading. The technology is the industry-leading catalyst for metals capacity and sediment control. In addition, ART will provide FCM services for the reclamation of metals from spent catalysts.

The signing ceremony took place on 11 August 2021 at Bapco Club in Awali, in the presence of Bapco’s Chairman and Chief Executive, and senior management and representatives from Bapco, ART, and CLG.

Bapco’s Chairman and Chief Executive Dr. Dawood Nassif highlighted the significance of the deal. “Our new hydrocracking unit will convert 78% of the vacuum residue feed into intermediate products, which will then be further processed into high margin kerosene and diesel. A key component is catalyst performance and management, and the unique agreement signed with ART, who will be responsible for the total supply chain of catalyst from cradle to cradle. This agreement has taken over 18 months to develop and negotiate, and I thank all the parties involved in making this a success.”

Jag Reddy, Managing Director of ART, said, “This award is significant. It demonstrates the superiority of our catalyst technology and our ability to provide value through unmatched global support and technical services. I want to thank Bapco for their vote of confidence.” He added, “They will benefit tremendously over the life of this agreement through maximum conversion, lower operating costs, reliability, and longer run lengths. Most importantly, Bapco will free up valuable time and resources.”

When fully operational in 2023, the new Resid Hydrocracking unit known as 1RHCU will be the main profit centre for the Bapco Refinery. 1RHCU utilizes LC-FINING process technology licensed from Chevron Lummus Global (CLG), a joint venture between Chevron and Lummus Technology. The unit is a two-train design with a processing capacity of 65,000 barrels per day. Bapco’s application of this state-of-the-art technology will be the first within the Middle East. Less than a dozen of these units exist globally, and the Bapco unit will be one of the largest examples.

About ART Hydroprocessing

ART, a joint venture between Grace and Chevron, is a leading supplier of hydroprocessing catalysts that produce cleaner fuels. ART Hydroprocessing™ represents a complete portfolio of resid hydrotreating, hydrocracking, and lubes hydroprocessing, and distillate hydrotreating catalyst technologies through a global manufacturing network. ART Hydroprocessing combines Chevron’s extensive expertise in refining operations, catalyst technology and development, process design leadership, and licensing with Grace’s materials science, specialty chemical manufacturing, and global sales and technical service strengths, to improve refiners’ profitability through catalytic solutions that improve the quality and yields of fuels refined from a wide variety of feedstocks. The ART team works seamlessly with CLG, itself a joint venture between Chevron U.S.A. Inc. and Lummus Technology, which is a leading process technology licensor for refining hydroprocessing technologies and alternative source fuels. More information is available at ART Hydroprocessing.com.

Media Contact
Caitlin Leopold
+1 410.531.8870
caitlin.leopold@grace.com

Investor Relations
Jason Hershiser
+1 410.531.8835
jason.hershiser@grace.com


Recommended Stories

  • Is Repligen Corp. (RGEN) A Great Investment Pick?

    LRT Capital Management, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of +29.68% was recorded by the LRT Economic Moat strategy for the Q2 of 2021, extending its 12-month returns to +42.18%. You can take a look at the fund’s top 5 holdings […]

  • 10 Industrial Dividend Stocks with Over 3% Yield

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 industrial dividend stocks with over 3% yield. To skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Industrial Dividend Stocks with Over 3% Yield. The first quarter of 2021 proved to be marginally better in terms of the performance of […]

  • Why Wix.com Stock Looks Sick This Morning

    Shares of website builder Wix.com (NASDAQ: WIX) are crashing -- down 14.5% as of 10:15 a.m. EDT -- despite the company reporting an earnings and revenue beat late last night. Heading into Q2, Wall Street had forecast that Wix would lose $0.37 per share (pro forma) on $311.7 million in revenue. Sales for the quarter climbed 34% year over year, with Wix observing that "more businesses continue to use Wix to create, manage and grow their online presence, with an increasing number depending on us as their full operating system."

  • Here's Why Upstart Is Soaring Today

    Fintech company Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), which provides an artificial intelligence-powered lending platform to help banks make smarter decisions, reported its second-quarter results Tuesday afternoon. As of 10 a.m. EDT Wednesday, Upstart was higher by about 25%, handily outpacing the major market averages. To put it mildly, Upstart shattered the market's expectations.

  • Why Is NIO's Stock Down Today?

    What happened Shares of Chinese electric-vehicle maker NIO (NYSE: NIO) were trading down modestly at midday on Wednesday, a few hours ahead of the company's second-quarter earnings report, expected after the U.

  • Why Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and Freyr Battery Stocks Crashed Today

    Fuel cell stocks reacted positively to the news yesterday, but so far this morning, sentiment appears to be running in the opposite direction. In Wednesday trading, 11:20 a.m. EDT, shares of fuel cell leaders Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) and Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) were down about 6.4% each. At the same time, on the other side of the Atlantic, a new SPAC IPO by the name of Freyr Battery (NYSE: FREY) is having an even tougher time of things -- down 19.5%.

  • Analysts Just Made A Neat Upgrade To Their BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Forecasts

    BioNTech SE ( NASDAQ:BNTX ) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial...

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Just Jumped 10%

    Ever since the company reported earnings last week, Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) stock has been on a tear -- shooting up nearly 27% in four trading days. Last week, Lithium Americas had some modest good news for its shareholders. Also, Lithium Americas' Thacker Pass feasibility study should be completed by the end of this year.

  • Why Editas Medicine Beat the Market on Monday

    Editas Medicine (NASDAQ: EDIT) got a spoonful of good medicine on Monday that gave its shares a healthy lift; ultimately, the stock closed the day more than 4.4% higher. Lee's new bullishness on the company, which utilizes gene-editing technology to develop medications, is due to several positive factors. Finally, in his research note, Lee touted the company's "scarcity value as a relatively unencumbered CRISPR-Cas platform company making [it] attractive as a potential partner or a target."

  • 3 Reasons Why Robinhood Stock Could See 10X Gains

    It's only been a few weeks since its IPO, but shares of discount brokerage Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) have more than doubled in value at one point and are currently trading up nearly 50% from their initial offering price. Many old-school investors think Robinhood stock is heavily overvalued because it's now trading at 60 times 2020 revenue despite posting just a marginal profit. Robinhood's no-fee, easy-access structure allows virtually anyone to sign up and take part in investing, including the trendy meme-oriented short squeezes that have yielded mouthwatering returns for some.

  • Desktop Metal Earnings: What to Watch on Wednesday After the Market Close

    In the 3D printing company's second-quarter earnings report, investors should focus on the usual key numbers and launch plans for the Production System P-50.

  • Coinbase crushes Q2 earnings

    Myles Udland and Julie Hyman&nbsp;break down Coinbase posting a Q2 earnings beat fueled by a volatility-spurred jump in trading volume.

  • Forget Robinhood, These 3 Healthcare Stocks Are Better Buys

    The latest is the recent initial public offering of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD), the online brokerage that positions itself as the platform of the people. To that end, three Fool contributors were asked to highlight one healthcare company they think is a better buy than Robinhood. Jason Hawthorne (Inari Medical): Inari Medical has a simple business.

  • The Market Celebrated Plug Power's Q2 Earnings; Here's Why I'm Not Quite as Impressed

    What investors haven't heard -- though they would be wise to learn -- is this fuel-cell focused bit of wisdom: The market loves when Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) provides a modicum of good news. Since the company reported Q2 2021 earnings last Thursday, shares of Plug Power have soared more than 12%. While the company beat analysts' revenue expectations and had some encouraging things to report, there were some points of concern in the quarter that bulls seem to be overlooking.

  • 4 Value Stocks That'll Help You Trounce Inflation

    One of the best ways to fight back against inflation is to put your cash to work in time-tested companies.

  • EV Startups Lordstown, Arrival Sell Off Ahead Of Earnings Reports

    Lordstown will report second-quarter earnings late Wednesday while Arrival will report early Thursday.

  • 2 Key Things to Watch for When Sundial Growers Reports Its Q2 Results This Week

    The once-popular meme stock has been struggling of late and needs to give investors a reason to buy its shares again.

  • Why Shares of Inari Medical Are Falling Today

    Shares of Inari Medical (NASDAQ: NARI) were down almost 16% as of 11:25 a.m. EDT today, after the company reported earnings yesterday that seemed impressive at first glance. CEO Bill Hoffman pointed to the declining prevalence of COVID-19 -- which can cause blood clots in the veins -- as the primary reason behind the lagging procedure numbers. The disconnect is more pronounced in the sequential numbers.

  • This canary in the coal mine shows a 10% S&P 500 correction is getting closer. Play defense, say strategists

    Our call of the day from Stifel is doubling down on a call for stocks to correct 10%. Here's why markets are much closer to that point now.

  • 3 Stay-at-Home Stocks That Got Slammed After Reporting Earnings

    Earnings season is well underway, and a clearly emerging trend is that stay-at-home stocks are reporting decreasing engagement from customers as economies reopen worldwide. Three such examples are Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Pinterest (NYSE: PINS), and Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU). Each reported sequential declines from the previous quarter and guided investors to expect continued challenges.