The Bar Athletics rebrands to Cleveland Biomechanics

Mar. 3—With a goal to redefine what it means to be healthy and fit, The Bar Athletics has recently rebranded to Cleveland Biomechanics.

According to Heath Wenzel, founder and co-owner of Cleveland Biomechanics who started The Bar 12 years ago, the business has gone from being a fad to being the future of fitness.

"I have friends in CrossFit and they still introduce me as their friend who has a CrossFit gym," Wenzel said. "We could not escape it, so the only way to do that was a complete and entire rebrand, which we needed because we are nothing like we were. Everything has changed. When you see a brand change their logo and change their name, you're like, 'Something serious is going down in that place.' "

Located at 38845 Mentor Ave. in Willoughby, clients thought of the business in a different light when they came to The Bar Athletics, said Chad Gourley, co-owner.

"Every time people came in the door, they associated us with our past and we needed to put our past in the past, and evolve into something that represented the future of what we are going to do," he said. "We needed people to recognize that we're not just here to help you lose weight and gain strength. It's about fixing your mechanics in your body."

Collectively, Cleveland Biomechanics staff saw they weren't serving the public the best way they knew how, said Ryan Manista, human biomechanics specialist certified through functional patterns.

"The Bar Athletics started out as CrossFit," he said. "Despite CrossFit's popularity, people kept getting injured. People look at CrossFit athletes and automatically assume, 'That person's really fit. CrossFit must be the best thing for me so I can look healthy and fit.' What's actually happening is people with good genetics who are already athletic can get away with doing CrossFit without being as injured as the average person."

Throughout the years of being a CrossFit facility, there have been many injuries within the gym, Manista said.

"We're definitely not CrossFit anymore and The Bar Athletics name is associated with CrossFit," he said. "We're cutting the head off that. Hence, Cleveland Biomechanics was born where we're offering exclusively functional patterns training."

In the name alone, biomechanics is signified and it allows for people to ask questions in regard to what the Cleveland Biomechanics team is offering to clients, Gourley said.

"A big part of this is we are, in a sense, a part of the innovation side of our entire industry," he said. "We see ourselves as being a game changer within not only our industry, but the health industry as a whole as we go forward."

Much of what team members are doing is helping people not only drop body fat and gain more confidence, but helping them fix the structures in their bodies, Gourley said.

"They're doing it just by our guidance," he said. "They're doing it by listening to us and we're actively watching what they're doing to be able to help them make the changes they need to make in their body."

Within the fitness industry, the mantra is eat less and train more, Gourley observed.

"In reality, based up on our philosophy, it is to think more and move less," he said. "You'll get results from that. People can just being walking inappropriately and walk themselves into a hip surgery. We're trying to help people prevent that and many other things that are just overuse of their body in inappropriate ways."

Gourley hopes that others start to see this and start shifting to functional patterns going forward.

"We can't help everybody," he said. "There's only four of us doing this. We need more people to be involved."

Since rebranding to Cleveland Biomechanics, the website has been revamped, as well as its social media presence.

"Everyone's had input into it that it has slowly become what it is," Wenzel said. "Our Instagram has now changed, so you can look up Cleveland Biomechanics. Chad has been working on the Facebook as well. Everything's under Cleveland Biomechanics. I feel like there's a big industry out there telling a lot of falsehoods to people about what it looks like to be healthy and fit. We're here to challenge that and to show people there are other ways."

Going forward, the team wants clients to start feeling better, decrease their pain levels, feel less stressed, think more about their movements and also think about how they spend their free time in their life so they can improve their health, Manista said.

"We're starting to gain traction, which is exciting," he said. "It's cool to see all this blossom. I'm noticing everyone's posture is improving, people are more confident, slowly trimming body fat down and it's noticeable within every single person. It's at a sustainable rate they can maintain for the rest of their life."