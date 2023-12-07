This new bar-restaurant on Main Street brings traditional card games to the scene | Streetwise

Allegedly Bar and Grill opened two weeks ago at 2056 Main St., on the east side of Green Bay.

GREEN BAY — A new bar and grill opened recently in Green Bay's downtown but, for now at least, it's the games that its owner expects will draw people through the door.

Allegedly Bar and Grill opened recently at 2056 Main St. and its owner, Jevon Jaconi, expects to add "cuyoo" tournaments to bring back a Belgian card game to the area. The card game is originally called "Couillon" in French, is very famous in Luxemburg and Germany as well. It is a trick-taking game, played with partners using either a 24-card French-suited deck, or a modified 52-card deck.

"A lot of people with their smartphones don't play (card games) anymore," Jaconi said.

Jaconi, who is a lawyer, says he decided to go with a legal-themed bar for people to poke fun, lightheartedly, at his profession. There are "scales of justice" shot glasses, and the bartender can bang a gavel and block to announce a free shot — for example when the Green Bay Packers score a touchdown.

"This is like a side (business) thing I always wanted to do," he said.

The bar-restaurant has a pool table, TVs, slot machines, darts a Karaoke and will offer a full menu in the future.

Right now the bar is offering frozen pizzas for dinner but Jaconi said that in about six weeks the kitchen will be expanded to offer a full menu. Lil Jamaica food truck will also set up outside from time to time, he said.

For drinks, the bar has the usual cocktails, like old fashioneds, plus beer, wine and other liquors.

Besides the card games, there is a pool table for only a buck per game, slot machines and darts. There are also TVs for entertainment and sports plus Karaoke for those who enjoy singing 1970s and '80s music.

The bar is open 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. every day.

For more information follow its Facebook page.

