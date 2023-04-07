Bar Soap Market is Expected to Increase at a CAGR of 4.04% from 2023 to 2033 | Organic Bar Soap will Emerge as Largest Revenue-generating Product | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, DE / ACCESSWIRE / April 7, 2023 / The Bar Soap Market is expected to increase at an 4.04% CAGR from 2023 to 2033, from US$ 30.34 billion in 2023 to US$ 45.08 billion in 2033.

Increasing Personal and Household Hygiene Awareness to Drive Product Demand

Keeping cleanliness is critical in order to decrease the emergence and spread of diseases caused by unsanitary behaviors'. Cleaning infectious microorganisms from hands, utensils, and clothing helps to reduce pathogen spread.

According to the World Health Organization's article, 'Forgetting to Wash Your Hands May Cost Lives,' published in May 2017, around 400,000 babies and 30,000 moms die each year owing to diseases caused by a lack of sanitation and poor hand washing practices.

Furthermore, events like 'Global Handwashing Day (15th October),' 'International Hand Hygiene Day (5th May),' and 'World Toilet Day (19th November)' encourage the use of these items. These programmes are raising awareness of the significance of washing hands with surfactant products before cooking, before and after eating, and also after using the toilet, in order to prevent illness. Hand cleanliness can greatly lower the prevalence of infectious disorders such as diarrhea, pneumonia, and SARS, among others.

Furthermore, manufacturers such as Dial, Safeguard, and Dettol are introducing antibacterial soaps to tackle the issue of communicable diseases produced by bacteria and viruses, such as the flu and upset stomachs. As a result, enhanced hygiene awareness is projected to drive market growth.

Key Points from the Bar Soap Market

The market is expected to surpass US$ 45.08 billion by 2033.

The bar soap market is being driven by a growing health and wellness trend among consumers worldwide, an increase in millennial interest in organic bar soap, and evolving consumer behavior patterns for beauty and personal care.

Bar soap market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.04% during the forecast period 2023 to 2033.

Asia Pacific dominated the bar soap market.

Key Development in the Bar Soap Market

December 2017 - Schmidt's Naturals, a cosmetics and personal care firm established in Portland, Oregon, USA, was acquired by Unilever.

March 2019 - The Hilton brand established a partnership with Clean the Planet. This collaboration is expected to recycle one million bars of soap.

In 2021, Neal's Yard Remedies developed a winter 'Beauty Package'. The beauty box is a selection of all-natural and organic products that can assist consumers in maintaining good skin health.

In 2020, Johnson & Johnson Pharmaceutical Company launched its "CottonTouch" range of infant bath products.

In 2019, the Procter & Gamble Company launched a plant-based product line that includes fabric softener, laundry detergent, multipurpose cleaner, hand soap, and dish soap.

July 2022 - CleanO2 launched a carbon capture body bar soap, which transforms CO2 to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The soaps include the CarbinX small-scale technology, which converts carbon dioxide into pearl ash.

Key Leaders Operating in the Market

Unilever plc

Premier English Manufacturing Ltd (Premco)

Vanguard Soap LLC

Beaumont Products, Inc.

Betasoap Sp. z o.o.

John Drury & Co Ltd

Twin craft Skincare

Commonwealth Soap & Toiletries (CST)

Vermont Soap

Bradford

Bar Soap Market Key Segmentation

Bar Soap Market by Material Type:

Natural

Synthetic

Bar Soap Market by Application:

Bathing

Dish Washing

Hand Washing

Bar Soap Market by Quality:

Low

Standard

Premium

Bar Soap Market by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

