Barbara Bellissimo appointed to FSRA Board of Directors

·1 min read

TORONTO, Aug. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario Chair Joanne De Laurentiis is pleased to announce the appointment of Barbara Bellissimo to the FSRA Board of Directors for a three-year term, effective August 12, 2021.

EN and FR Logo (CNW Group/Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario)
EN and FR Logo (CNW Group/Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario)

Ms. Bellissimo is the former Canadian head of the largest insurance company in North America and one of the top property & casualty insurers in Canada. As a former Senior Vice-President of Desjardins and former Chief Agent and Senior Vice-President of State Farm, she has overseen all aspects of property & casualty insurance and had a leadership role in one of its largest transitions. In addition, she was Chair for the Institute for Catastrophic Loss Reduction and is a past board member for the Insurance Bureau of Canada.

Recognized for her years of dedicated service to her community, Ms. Bellissimo is currently Board Chair for Southlake Regional Health Centre Foundation.

"Barbara is a high calibre leader who will bring significant insights to the Board as FSRA aims to enhance consumer choice, and promote innovation and competition in the auto insurance marketplace," said Chair Joanne De Laurentiis.

Biographical information on all Board Members is available at www.fsrao.ca/about-fsra/governance.

FSRA is continuing to work with those we regulate to ensure financial safety, fairness and choice for consumers and members. Learn more at www.fsrao.ca.

SOURCE Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario

