Barbara Corcoran’s First Costco Trip: Was Everything She Bought Worth the Money?

“Shark Tank” star Barbara Corcoran is now a Costco shopper! The real estate mogul recently posted photos from her first time visiting Costco on her Instagram account with a caption that described it as “the very best day of my life.”

Curious followers zoomed in on Corcoran’s cart for close-ups of her shopping haul to see what she bought and if it can help save money during their next Costco outing. So, let’s take a closer look at which items were worth the money spent during Corcoran’s Costco shopping trip.

Bounty Advanced Paper Towels

While it’s a little tricky to determine if Corcoran left Costco with one or two full shopping carts, the second photo on her Instagram indicates she bought Bounty paper towels.

Good choice. Now through May 5, Costco members receive $5.50 off their purchase of Bounty Advanced Paper Towels in their 12-count package.

Cascade Complete Dishwasher Detergent Actionpacs

A container of Cascade Complete Dishwasher Detergent Actionpacs can be seen in the corner of Corcoran’s shopping cart.

These are on sale at Costco now through May 5 with members receiving $4.80 in manufacturer’s savings. Each container includes 90 actionpacs with the Costco website estimating that the price per wash load is just 18 cents.

Tide Laundry Detergent

Next to the Cascade actionpacs is a red container which bears a striking resemblance to Tide.

GOBankingRates feels pretty confident this is Tide Plus Advanced Power with Oxi Liquid Laundry Detergent. Costco members receive $4 off manufacturer’s savings now through May 5.

Each container includes enough detergent for 78 wash loads, which means you’re only paying about 27 cents per load.

Diet Coke

A 35-count package of Diet Coke was spotted at the bottom of Corcoran’s shopping cart.

While Diet Coke is not on sale at Costco this month, we think it’s a financially savvy move to bulk buy soda to save some extra money.

Oreos

A box of variety pack Oreos were seen nestled on top of Corcoran’s Costco haul.

Currently, Oreo sandwich cookies are on sale at Costco. The Oreo Stay Fresh Packs (12-Count) are $3.50 off their original online price now through May 5.

Scott’s Bath Tissue (1-Ply)

Perhaps the most controversial Costco purchase made by Corcoran was Scott’s Bath Tissue, sold in a package of 36 rolls.

Users in a Costco Subreddit were split on her decision to buy this brand of toilet paper. One user known as DrPlatelet commented that Corcoran should have purchased Charmin instead and added that Charmin toilet paper is on sale at Costco this month.

GOBankingRates fact-checked this claim and it’s true. Now through April 28, Costco members receive $5.80 off their purchase of Charmin Ultra Strong Bath Issue (2-Ply) in packages of 30 rolls.

Other Reddit users, however, agreed with Corcoran’s decision to buy Scott’s. This is largely thanks to the brand being septic-safe, sewer-safe and plumbing safe.

“I learned this the hard way when I had to have my main line snaked and was told that I can’t use Charmin,” wrote Reddit user aptrial. “It must be Scott’s.”

