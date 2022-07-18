U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,868.25
    +3.25 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,248.00
    +1.00 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,038.75
    +31.25 (+0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,746.10
    +1.60 (+0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.14
    -1.45 (-1.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,706.70
    +3.10 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    18.61
    +0.02 (+0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0098
    +0.0010 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9300
    -0.0300 (-1.01%)
     

  • Vix

    24.23
    -2.17 (-8.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1890
    +0.0024 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.1740
    -0.2820 (-0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,865.01
    -437.68 (-2.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    466.65
    +17.64 (+3.93%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,159.01
    +119.20 (+1.69%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,788.47
    +145.08 (+0.54%)
     

Barbeque Grill Market Size Was Valued at USD 5,407 Million in 2021 and Achieve USD 8,252 Million by 2030 growing at 4.9% CAGR due to the Rising Trend of Cookouts on Holidays - Exclusive Report by Acumen Research and Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting
·7 min read
Acumen Research and Consulting
Acumen Research and Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting recently published report titled “Barbeque Grill Market Size, Share, Analysis Report and Region Forecast, 2022 - 2030”

BEIJING, July 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Barbeque Grill Market Size valued for USD 5,407 million in 2021 and is projected to reach a Market size of USD 8,252 Million by 2030; growing at a CAGR of 4.9%.

Barbeque grills are gaining significant traction in developing countries after having a sizable market share in developed countries. This factor is boosting the worldwide barbeque grill market revenue. Increasing population, as well as rising meat consumption, has boosted the global barbeque grill market value. Aside from meat consumption, a growing vegetarian population that consumes vegetarian grill food is also propelling the industry share.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Barbeque Grill Market Value

According to our barbeque drill industry analysis, the COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the barbeque industry. The industry had the assumption that grill and smoker purchases and backyard grilling were at record highs over the last two years, driven by people spending too much time at home and changing their overall habits. According to a report by the Hearth, Patio & Barbecue Association (HPBA), more than 38% of every grill owners bought a new barbecue grill in the last two years. Because of the pandemic, 27% among them who bought in 2021 did so since they were preparing food at home more. According to the same report, 12% grilled for brunch and 7% grilled for breakfast throughout the pandemic, indicating that consumers expanded their grilling skills while at home more.

The commercial barbecue grill industry, on the other hand, suffered significant losses as a result of the concurrent lockdowns, which prohibited travel and kept restaurants and hotels closed for more than a year. As a result, restaurants, and hotels stopped purchasing new barbecue grills, limiting the market's growth.

Request For Free Sample Report @

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/3014

Report Coverage:

Market

Barbeque Grill Market

Market Size 2021

USD 5,407 Million

Market Forecast 2030

USD 8,252 Million

CAGR During 2022 - 2030

4.9

%

Analysis Period

2018 - 2030

Base Year

2021

 

Forecast Data

2022 - 2030

Segments Covered

By Product, By Application, And By Geography

Regional Scope

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profiled

Broilmaster (Empire Comfort Systems), Char-Broil LLC, De' Longhi Appliances S.r.l., ElectriChef, FIRE MAGIC, LANDMANN USA INC., Roller Grill International S.A.S, The Coleman Company Inc., Traeger Pellet Grills, LLC, and Weber-Stephen Products LLC.

Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Customization Scope

10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation

Global Barbeque Grill Market Growth Aspects

The increase in cooking activities caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has boosted the revenue of the barbeque grill market. For instance, a 2020 survey of more than 2,000 US consumers discovered that the desire to continue cooking at home is particularly strong among younger groups, with 43 percent of Gen Z participants saying they opt to cook at home more after the outbreak ended. Additionally, as the lockdown was lifted, people all over the world went camping, trekking, resorts, and hotels, which significantly increased demand for the barbeque grill industry.

Then again, the growing number of restaurants and holidays is a significant factor driving industry growth. Recent trends in the barbeque grill market include Wi-Fi-enabled grills, automatic cleaning systems, and the widespread use of electric barbeque grills.

However, rising fire hazards from charcoal and gas grills would have a negative impact on the market. According to the National Fire Protection Association, there were 7,700 residential fires yearly involving grills, hibachis, or barbecues between 2004 and 2008, resulting in 13 deaths, 120 injuries, and $70 million in property damage.

Furthermore, the growing popularity of electric barbecue grills is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market in the coming years. Electric grills are popular, particularly in the home, because they are simple to use, easy to clean, portable, and lightweight.

Check the detailed table of contents of the report @

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/table-of-content/barbeque-grill-market

The increasing trend of cookouts on holidays and weekends boosted the barbeque grill industry

Barbeque grills are mostly used on weekends and holidays. This is a popular trend in the United States. According to the HPBA's quarterly State of the Barbecue Industry Survey, 80% of all homeowners and 70% of all families in the United States own at least one grill or smoker, recording the highest percentage in the study's history and up from 64% domestic ownership in 2019. According to the most recent survey, 70% of Canadian households own a grill. Grilling is no longer just for dinner. Barbeque grill on Thanksgiving (20%), New Year's Day (14%), Valentine's Day (14%), and Christmas/Hanukkah (11%) has increased in recent years. Furthermore, almost 30% of grill holders cooked out for the Super-Bowl. Barbeques are used not only on holidays but also on weekends due to the changing habits of people cooking at home.

Barbeque Grill Market Segmentation

The global market has been segmented into three categories: product, application, and region. The technology is further subdivided into charcoal, electric, and gas. According to our barbeque grill industry analysis, the gas barbeque grill segment will account for a sizable market share between 2022 and 2030. However, the electric barbecue grill market is expected to grow rapidly in the coming years.

Furthermore, this report considers commercial and household applications. Among these, the commercial barbeque grill segment commanded a sizable barbeque grill market share in 2021 and is anticipated to maintain this trend in the coming years. Household barbeque grills, on the other hand, are expected to grow at a rapid pace from 2022 to 2030.

Barbeque Grill Market Regional Outlook

North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa are the regional classification of the global barbeque grill market. North America accounted for the maximum market share in the regional scenario due to the increased adoption of barbeque grills during the holiday. In addition, the North American barbeque grill market has benefited from consumers' high purchasing power as well as key players launching advanced products in this region.

Nonetheless, the Asia-Pacific barbeque grill market is expected to grow the fastest between 2022 and 2030. Increasing disposable income, a growing meat-consuming population, and a preference for barbeque food over burgers, pizza, and hot dogs are just a few of the factors driving the APAC industry.

Buy this premium research report –

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/3014

Barbeque Grill Market Players

Some prominent barbeque grill companies covered in the industry Broilmaster (Empire Comfort Systems), Char-Broil LLC, De' Longhi Appliances S.r.l., ElectriChef, FIRE MAGIC, LANDMANN USA INC., Roller Grill International S.A.S, The Coleman Company Inc., Traeger Pellet Grills, LLC, and Weber-Stephen Products LLC.

Browse More Research Topic on Food Market:

The Global Food Delivery Market accounted for USD 151 Billion in 2020 and expected to reach around USD 361 Billion in 2028 with a considerable CAGR of 12% during the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

The Global Packaged Food Market is expected to reach the market value of around USD 3.2 Trillion by 2027 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 5% in terms of revenue during the forecast period 2020 to 2027.

The Global Food Service Packaging Market size is anticipated to reach around USD 119 Billion by 2027 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 10% during the forecasting period 2020 to 2027.

About Acumen Research and Consulting:

Acumen Research and Consulting is a global provider of market intelligence and consulting services to information technology, investment, telecommunication, manufacturing, and consumer technology markets. ARC helps investment communities, IT professionals, and business executives to make fact-based decisions on technology purchases and develop firm growth strategies to sustain market competition. With the team size of 100+ Analysts and collective industry experience of more than 200 years, Acumen Research and Consulting assures to deliver a combination of industry knowledge along with global and country level expertise.

For Latest Update Follow Us on Twitter and, LinkedIn

Contact Us:

Mr. Richard Johnson

Acumen Research and Consulting

USA: +13474743864

India: +918983225533

E-mail: sales@acumenresearchandconsulting.com


Recommended Stories

  • MEDIA ADVISORY - Rally to support TSSA Safety Inspectors as strike deadline looms

    Just three days before their strike deadline, TSSA safety inspectors and labour allies will rally outside the Ministry of Labour building where negotiations are taking place.

  • Embraer's Eve reaches first deal to provide air traffic control software

    Eve Holding Inc, the electric aircraft unit of Brazil's Embraer SA, on Sunday announced its first deal to provide a software for air traffic management, and is in talks with other potential customers in the sector. The company signed a letter of intent with UK-based Halo Aviation Ltd to develop and launch its air traffic solution, with operations expected in both the United Kingdom and the United States. Halo had ordered 200 electric vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs) from Eve last year, in a bid to enhance the development of the so-called Urban Air Mobility sector.

  • Saudis Say Oil Decisions Are for OPEC+ as Biden Leaves Kingdom

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi ministers insisted that oil policy decisions would be taken according to market logic and within the OPEC+ coalition, just as US President Joe Biden wrapped up a landmark trip to the kingdom.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherWall Street Set for New ETF Gold Rush as Single-Stock Era BeginsSupply Chains Inching Back to Normal Brace for Headwinds of Softer DemandPakistan’s Imran Khan Leads Ruling Coalition in Key ElectionBiden

  • 3 Top Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks for the Second Half of 2022

    After a couple years of underperforming the S&P 500, CEO Warren Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway have returned to crushing the market in 2022. The investment conglomerate's value-focused approach to portfolio composition and penchant for identifying sturdy businesses have helped its stock holdings significantly outperform the market at large. With the market outlook still looking turbulent, the Berkshire portfolio may be a good place to turn to for stock-picking inspiration, and dividend-paying companies in the cohort could be particularly well suited to generate returns in the current climate.

  • Elon Musk Warns U.S. and EU About This Delicate Issue

    The Russian war in Ukraine and soaring oil prices have revived the debate on the energy independence of rich countries.

  • Expect gas prices to drop to $4 a gallon soon, Biden energy adviser says

    After peaking above a record $5 a gallon in June, U.S. gas prices should continue to fall in the coming weeks, a top White House energy adviser said Sunday, predicting prices around $4 a gallon, on average.

  • Russia and Iran Are Allies Against West, Rivals in Commodity Sales

    The contest for market share in India and China is hurting Tehran’s ability to withstand economic pressure from Western sanctions.

  • India’s Diesel, Gasoline Sales Taper Off Adding to Oil’s Gloom

    (Bloomberg) -- India’s gasoline and diesel sales during the first half of July dropped from last month as seasonal rains curtailed demand in the world’s third-biggest energy consumer, that could help keep a lid on oil prices.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherWall Street Set for New ETF Gold Rush as Single-Stock Era BeginsSupply Chains Inching Back to Normal Brace for Headwinds of Softer DemandPakistan’s Imran Khan Leads Ruling Coalition in Key E

  • Energy Markets Will Determine The Fate Of The Euro

    The euro recently reached parity with the U.S. dollar for the first time in 20 years, and if the European Union can’t get its energy crisis under control, it could fall further

  • ‘Critical’ sea freight congestion keeps prices high

    As the world grapples with inflation, pandemic-inflated global freight prices are stubbornly refusing to return to normal.

  • Energy use from US cryptomining firms is contributing to rising utility bills

    An investigation revealed that companies use enough energy to power Houston, and contribute to growing carbon emissions

  • Jet Fuel Prices in India Cut as Brent Hovers Around $100 Barrel

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil marketing firms in India lowered jet fuel prices by about 2%, their second cut this year, as Brent prices continue to correct on increasing pessimism about slowing growth. Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherWall Street Set for New ETF Gold Rush as Single-Stock Era BeginsSupply Chains Inching Back to Normal Brace for Headwinds of Softer DemandPakistan’s Imran Khan Leads Ruling Coalition in Key ElectionState-run Indian Oil Corp L

  • Grubhub Hustles to Catch Up in Business It Once Led

    A recent deal providing access to Amazon’s Prime members gives the third-largest delivery company in the U.S. new ammunition in its battle with DoorDash and Uber.

  • US Envoy Confident That Gulf Oil Producers Will Boost Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- A US energy envoy said he is confident Gulf producers will increase oil output after President Joe Biden’s visit to Saudi Arabia, where he met with regional leaders.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherWall Street Set for New ETF Gold Rush as Single-Stock Era BeginsSupply Chains Inching Back to Normal Brace for Headwinds of Softer DemandPakistan’s Imran Khan Leads Ruling Coalition in Key Election“Based on what we heard on the trip, I

  • 2 Reasons Unity Software's Virtual World Is Facing a Stark Reality

    Unity Software (NYSE: U) was one of those companies that investors pushed to new heights on the back of the metaverse hype created by Facebook when it announced its name change to Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) at the end of October 2021. Here are two reasons Unity's stock could face a tough uphill climb. While Unity is best known as a development platform for creating 3D and virtual content, the company generates 64% of its revenue through Unity's Operate Solutions division, which helps game creators monetize content through Unity Ads and in-app purchases.

  • All Jobs Businesses Cut in Pandemic Are Back, but Not Where They Were Lost

    U.S. economy has more e-commerce and white-collar jobs than in early 2020, but restaurant and government employment lag behind

  • Grubhub’s Rivals Won’t Get Eaten by Prime Partnership

    Just Eat Takeaway.com Grubhub has landed itself a tasty snack, but don’t expect its U.S.-based competitors to starve. Shares of the Amsterdam-based delivery company jumped nearly 15% on July 6 after it said it struck a deal with Amazon.com to offer U.S. Prime subscribers one-year free of Grubhub’s membership program, Grubhub+. As part of the deal, Amazon will receive warrants in Grubhub equivalent to 2% of Grubhub’s equity and access to warrants for a further 13%.

  • Gas Prices Are Falling Nationwide, Except in These States

    Analysts say that recent nationwide declines in gas prices come from lower demand at the pump and a drop in crude oil prices, The Wall Street Journal reports. According to data from AAA, the average...

  • GSK spin-off to create consumer healthcare giant

    British drugs giant GlaxoSmithKline on Monday demerges its newly-named consumer healthcare unit Haleon, resulting in what is set to be London's largest new stock market listing in more than a decade.

  • Gas prices fall to $4 range, but drivers see sharp differences between stations

    The next few weeks are expected to be critical for gas prices, as recession fears weigh on crude oil prices. Gas is below $5 a gallon in Michigan.