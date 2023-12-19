Barber retires after 54-year career

Dec. 19—Ed Strawmyer will retire this month after 54 years as a barber.

Modern Barber Shop in Lebanon, where Strawmyer cut hair and listened to tall tales for 50 of those years, will move across town.

Strawmyer will go to work for the final time on Dec. 23. The community is invited to share memories and good wishes during a 2 p.m. reception that day at Modern Barber Shop, 202 S. Lebanon St., Lebanon.

Modern was a couple of blocks away when Strawmyer, now 72, began working there. It was one block to the north, near the Key Bank building at Lebanon and Meridian streets. A Key Bank expansion eventually swallowed the barber shop's footprint.

Owner Gerald Young then remodeled a gas station at the shop's present site and moved into it in 1979, Strawmyer said.

Over the years, Strawmyer has served generations of families and given many a first haircut to his customer's children and grandchildren.

He shared laughter and friendship and played the confidante to his clients over the years. They aren't strangers, but men and women he's known and listened to through marriages and divorces, births and deaths, and every milestone in between. And they know his stories, too.

"My customers are my friends, and I'm really going to miss that," he said.

But once he leaves for retirement, he won't fire up his clippers again, Strawmyer said. That chapter of the story is over, and he doesn't know yet what the next one holds for him and his wife, Betty.

Strawmyer won't follow the barber shop owned by Courtney Taylor to its new building at 1641 N. Lebanon St., just behind Parkside Pharmacy.

Taylor said she was told recently that the building they are currently in has been sold to a developer.