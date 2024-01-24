New barber shop opens in former Your Father's Mustache spot. Here's who took over.

NEW BEDFORD -- A new barber has opened a shop in the former Your Father's Mustache on Purchase Street, with 14 years experience shaving out of Brooklyn, NY.

"It's got good magic. And everybody seems to really loved Manny [former owner], so people stop in to talk about him and want to look at the space and tell me how long they've been going there," said Danny Baptista, owner of Stepping Razor.

"It's a cool icebreaker to public."

Originally from New York City, Baptista opened his first shop in Brooklyn in 2010 and has now brought his skills and passion for barbering to the streets of downtown after moving to New Bedford last year.

Danny Baptista, owner, gives his first customer, Robert Serpa a haircut minutes upon opening for the first time at the Stepping Razor barber shop on Purchase Street in New Bedford. Mr. Serpa already plans to return every other Friday. This is a companion barber shop to Stepping Razor in Brooklyn, New York.

After hearing from a good friend that Your Father's Mustache was closing, he looked into taking over the spot.

"I went in there, introduced myself and just went in there a couple of times and just talked to him," said Baptista, adding he saw the potential in the shop and location, deciding to take the plunge.

He opened on Jan. 12.

"I opened up with zero clientele because, you know, my shop is in New York City. So I just, you know, shot for the stars," he said.

"Surprisingly enough, it was great. The second week was busier than the first and it's only going to go up from there," he adds.

Inside the new barber shop

With six chairs, Stepping Razor offers a range of services from haircuts and shaves to beard grooming and facial treatments. Baptista also spends a few days a week at his Brooklyn shop, balancing his time between the two locations.

"I'm in Brooklyn, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and then here in New Bedford Thursday, Friday, Saturday," he said.

He said he eventually plans to have a team working with him, but for now, it's just him.

Danny Baptista, owner, at his Stepping Razor barber shop on Purchase Street in New Bedford at the former Not Your Father's Moustache location. This is a companion barber shop to Stepping Razor in Brooklyn, New York.

"I wanted to make sure the business was busy enough to support hiring others, so right now it's just me. But as the business grows, I plan to add more days and even have the freedom to travel to New York on different days."

A Cape Verdean himself, another reason he loves the city, Baptista is proud to represent his heritage through the shop's location. "I love the history of New Bedford," he said.

"There are so many cool people here who have been here for generations. I really appreciate the Cape Verdean and Portuguese whaling history that is deeply rooted in this city."

Welcoming anyone into the 'old school style' shop

One step into Stepping Razor and it's clear that this barber shop is more than just a place for a haircut. Baptista said the decorations are eclectic from skateboarding and surfing to motorcycles and boxing, with barber chairs from 1937.

"I wanted to create a space that reflects my personality and interests," he added. "You'll see lots of art and no empty space on the walls. It's definitely a retro art vibe, just like my shop in New York."

Baptista said he also understands that walking into a barber shop can be intimidating for some. "I know that people, especially women and younger customers, can feel intimidated or unsure when walking into a barber shop," he said.

A man walking up Purchase Street is seen through the front doors of the Stepping Razor barber shop in downtown New Bedford at the former Not Your Fathers Moustache location. This is a companion barber shop to Stepping Razor in Brooklyn, New York.

"But that's not the case at Stepping Razor. I make sure to create a welcoming and respectful atmosphere for everyone who walks through the door. I want people to feel comfortable and at ease, and not judged."

Baptista said he also prides himself on providing a traditional American barbershop experience with hot towel shaves and the use of a straight razor for those who want the closest shave possible.

"I really lean into the old school barber trade, which is a dying art form. I want to keep it alive," he said.

