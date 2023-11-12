'Barbering is an art form': Brockton salon gives clients the royal treatment

BROCKTON - Giving clients the “royal” treatment is the only goal for Majestic Cuts Salon, a local barbershop in Brockton.

“I want people to feel confident and look their best once they leave my chair,” said Lucson Guerrier, owner of Majestic Cuts at 443 Crescent St.

Guerrier learned to cut hair at 15 years old while living in Haiti. At that time, he used razors, combs, scissors, and other beauty tools to cut hair.

Using standard barbering requirements was not an available resource, but he took what he had and made it work.

“To me, barbering is an art form, and your clients are your canvas; you turn them into a beautiful creation," he said. "My favorite part about barbering is the confidence the client leaves with."

There is “nothing like the feeling” of leaving a barbershop with a fresh cut to” boost” a client’s ego.

The salon specializes in tapered fades, mohawks, line-ups, and a full salon for chemical services. Currently, three barbers and five hairstyles are working, but the owner is looking for more.

On the barbering side of the salon, there are seven chairs that could be filled.

What sets the salon apart from others is the “service” and treating his clients like royalty, and that’s where the Taunton resident got the name Majestic Cuts from, he said.

Guerrier hopes to open multiple barbershops on the East Coast and also focus on his hand-painted art.

Guerrier’s idea of the American dream has shifted over the years, and he knows now the American dream is making money doing the things you love.

But for now barbering is his first love and hopes to keep making Brockton beautiful one cut at a time.

