Barberitos Southwestern Grille and Cantina Welcomes Spring with Zesty New LTO and Some Healthy Competition

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This spring, Barberitos Southwestern Grille and Cantina is introducing a new sweepstakes for the chance to win free nachos for a year and a new limited-time offering (LTO) with mouthwatering flavors. The promotion and new LTO will help guests enjoy fun and flavorful food with their friends and family in the coming months.

From April 3 through May 31, 2023 Barberitos will invite guests to participate in the "Shred or Dip" contest where guests can choose on whether they prefer their nachos with shredded cheese or cheese dip (Team Shred or Team Dip). To enter, participants must follow @Barberitossw TikTok account and post a TikTok video using the hashtag #BarberitosNachos for a chance to win free nachos for a year. The contest will allow one entry per person during the promotion period, and there will be two winners selected at the end. This sweepstakes is available to all U.S residents 18 years or older, residing in AL, FL, GA, NC, SC, TN, and VA. For more information on the contest please visit https://barberitos.com/barberitosnachos.

Barberitos' new LTO is a Chipotle Salsa that is made with chipotle peppers, southwest seasonings, roasted garlic, and fresh jalapenos. This zesty salsa will be available from April 3 through July 2, 2023. With this new menu item, Barberitos aims to not only provide guests with unique flavors that excite their tastebuds, but also offer better-for-you foods that are budget-friendly and delicious.

"With the launch of our new LTO, we're continuing our commitment to providing our guests with healthy, craveable, and affordable menu options," said John Geyerman, Chief Brand Officer. "As friends and families begin spending more time together in the warmer months, we invite them to try the new salsa and to share which nachos are their favorite."

WOWorks franchise owners come from diverse backgrounds, including existing franchise owners of different brands, various business ownership backgrounds in construction, hotels, and fitness, former professional athletes and military veterans. The company has franchising opportunities available in 49 states (all states excluding Hawaii) and offers 25 percent off franchise fees for veterans and first responders.

ABOUT WOWORKS:

WOWorks was formed in 2020 with a mission to help guests pursue their passions and live their best lives by serving healthier-for-you and flavorful meals along with its Vow to "WOW!" guest hospitality. Fully owned by Centre Lane Partners, LLC, WOWorks' portfolio, in addition to its newest brands, Barberitos Southwestern Grille and Cantina and Zoup! Eatery , consists of: Saladworks , the nation's leading fast-casual salad brand; Frutta Bowls , a unique restaurant franchise serving a variety of superfood bowls, fresh fruit smoothies, protein bites and more; Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh, a popular Mediterranean restaurant concept; The Simple Greek , which offers a fresh and healthy take on traditional Greek recipes in a fast-casual setting. WOWorks seeks to drive explosive growth across all of its brands through a variety of channels, both traditional and non-traditional, including ghost kitchens, food trucks, grocery retail and more.

