This barbershop on Military Avenue offers diverse range of haircuts, dreadlock care and a community space

GREEN BAY − At this barbershop on Military Avenue, dad can have his beard trimmed, kids can get a haircut and mom can have her eyebrows done.

Ferocious Styles Cutz & Hair Design, 408 Military Ave., offers a wide range of services for the entire family. It will even have a "back to school" event on Sept. 3.

Kyrie Lockridge, owner of the barbershop, said it was his idea to make the place a community and family center with a wide range of services.

"I thought that instead of renting a chair, working somewhere else, Military (Avenue) needed something special," he said.

He remodeled the space and built a wall to divide it into two: one area for barbers and the other one for stylists.

"That way the wife can get her hair done and the son or the husband can get a haircut as well," he said.

Other services include beard and hair line up and trim, hot towel shave, shampoo wash and eyebrow care as well as dreadlock retwists and braid and dreadlocks care.

Kyrie Lockridge, the owner of Ferocious Styles Cutz & Hair Design, shaves a customer's hair on July 13, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis.

'A diverse family' of hair professionals invites everyone to feel welcomed

Lockridge started to cut hair in the basement of his house in Green Bay about two years ago, with family and friends acting as his practice models. He went to the Academy of Beauty Professionals to learn more and received a barber license nine months ago.

He decided to create a space with hair professionals from different backgrounds to make the business family-oriented and diverse. At the barbershop, clients will find Hispanic, Native American and Asian barbers as well as hair and makeup stylists.

"They all rent a chair, but at the end of the day they are their own boss," Lockridge said.

He said it was important to him to have a diverse space. At a younger age in Green Bay, people he knew always went to the barbershop of their ethnicity.

"We really want people to feel welcomed here and have a good time," he said.

Marco Vargas, a Mexican-American from Texas, is one of the barbers there. He said his family came to Green Bay when he was a teenager. He started cutting hair almost two years ago and decided to go join the Ferocious Styles family after a couple of visits to the shop.

"I love the environment here, everybody treats everyone (as) more than just a team (member)," he said. "It's like a family."

It's the same for stylist Rebecca West, who is from Chicago. She mainly likes her coworkers and the atmosphere at the barbershop.

"I think everybody that comes in feels our energy," she said. "Everybody is smiling."

West works with braids and dreadlocks, mainly, but also can dye hair or do makeup.

The exterior of Ferocious Styles Cutz & Hair Design pictured on July 13, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis.

Barbershop doubles as space for community events

Jeremiah Danforth, who's from Oneida, grew up in Green Bay and said he decided to rent a chair at the parlor for the camaraderie and because it's a great location.

"We get a lot of clients from walk-ins," he said. "There is a lot of traffic in this area."

The building is a 6,400-square-foot space located between restaurant Antojitos Puerto Rico and a smoke shop called Glass Monkey.

Lockridge said the space was perfect to make it their own. He added some leisure elements, like a pool table in the back, and a chess board in the front.

"It's important, sometimes you have down time as a barber to relax," he said. "It's better than just straight haircutting all day."

Lockridge said they were planning a grand opening for August but instead decided to do the back-to-school event on Sept. 3, instead. That event will feature backpack and school supply giveaways as well as offer free haircuts for kids, food and music.

Ariel Perez is a business reporter for the Green Bay Press-Gazette. You can reach him at APerez1@gannett.com or view his Twitter profile at @Ariel_Perez85.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Green Bay barbershop highlights diverse staff, services and community