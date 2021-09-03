U.S. markets close in 5 hours 33 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,531.90
    -5.05 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,384.72
    -59.10 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,349.28
    +18.10 (+0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,297.36
    -6.65 (-0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.98
    -0.01 (-0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,828.70
    +17.20 (+0.95%)
     

  • Silver

    24.62
    +0.71 (+2.96%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1889
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3340
    +0.0400 (+3.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3858
    +0.0021 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6430
    -0.3070 (-0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,870.72
    +853.17 (+1.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,336.17
    +38.44 (+2.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,134.41
    -29.49 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,128.11
    +584.60 (+2.05%)
     
JOBS:

Payrolls rise by disappointing 235,000 while unemployment rate falls to 5.2%

Results were a big miss on expectations

Barbershop technology startup theCut sharpens its platform with new $4.5M round

Christine Hall
·3 min read

TheCut, a technology platform designed to handle back-end operations for barbers, raised $4.5 million in new funding.

Nextgen Venture Partners led the round and was joined by Elevate Ventures, Singh Capital and Leadout Capital. The latest funding gives theCut $5.35 million in total funding since the company was founded in 2016, founder Obi Omile Jr. told TechCrunch.

Omile and Kush Patel created the mobile app that provides information and reviews on barbers for potential customers while also managing appointments, mobile payments and pricing on the back end for barbers.

“Kush and I both had terrible experiences with haircuts, and decided to build an app to help find good barbers,” Omile said. “We found there were great barbers, but no way to discover them. You can do a Google search, but it doesn’t list the individual barber. With theCut, you can discover an individual barber and discover if they are a great fit for you and won’t screw up your hair.”

The app also enables barbers, perhaps for the first time, to have a list of clients and keep notes and photos of hair styles, as well as track visits and spending. By providing payments, barbers can also leverage digital trends to provide additional services and extras to bring in more revenue. On the customer side, there is a search function with barber profile, photos of their work, ratings and reviews, a list of service offerings and pricing.

Omile said there are 400,000 to 600,000 barbers in the U.S., and it is one of the fastest-growth markets. As a result, the new funding will be used to hire additional talent, marketing and to grow the business across the country.

“We’ve gotten to a place where we are hitting our stride and seeing business catapulting, so we are in hiring mode,” he added.

Indeed, the company generated more than $500 million in revenue for barbers since its launch and is adding over 100,000 users each month. In addition, the app averages 1.5 million appointment bookings each month.

Next up, Omile wants to build out some new features like a digital store and the ability to process more physical payments by rolling out a card reader for in-person payments. TheCut will also focus on enabling barbers to have more personal relationships with their customers.

“We are building software to empower people to be the best version of themselves, in this case barbers,” he added. “The relationship with customers is an opportunity for the barber to make specific recommendations on products and create a grooming experience.”

As part of the investment, Leadout founder and managing partner Ali Rosenthal joined the company's board of directors. She said Omile and Patel are the kind of founders that venture capitalists look for — experts in their markets and data-driven technologists.

“They had done so much with so little by the time we met them,” Rosenthal added. “They are creating a passionate community and set of modern, tech-driven features that are tailored to the needs of their customers.”

Growth tactics that will jump-start your customer base

 

Recommended Stories

  • Is Salesforce Stock A Buy? Slack Integration Roadmap Expected At Dreamforce

    Rising corporate spending on digital transformation projects has boosted CRM stock while Salesforce’s acquisitions raise issues. With the Slack deal closing, merger synergies will be key.

  • It's the What Not the Who When it Comes to Privacy Concerns

    You talk about a product with a friend and you see an ad for it. You think about a product and you see an ad for it. You dream about a product and you see an ad for it. That’s not magic — that’s cookies! Google (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) collect information about what websites you visit, what terms you search for, where you’re located, etc., which directly influences the ads that appear to you. Ad tech companies walk a fine line between cutting-edge technology and invasion of data

  • Apple stock closes at record high following concessions to Netflix, Spotify, other app makers

    Apple Inc. shares closed at a record high Thursday after the most valuable U.S. company by market cap announced concessions for some large developers on its App Store regarding commissions, while those app makers' stocks also gained.

  • Apple Said It Will Lower Fees for Some Media Apps Like Netflix and Spotify. Its Stock Hit a Record High.

    The concession to app developers comes amid global scrutiny from regulators centering on the iPhone maker's dominance over in-app payments.

  • EOS, Stellar’s Lumen, and Tron’s TRX – Daily Analysis – September 2nd, 2021

    It’s a mixed start to the day for the majors. Avoiding the day’s pivot levels would support a breakout day ahead.

  • Apple is losing control over its app store

    A new law in South Korea and a settlement in Japan have weakened Apple's control of the App Store.

  • Analysis-Apple's App Store concessions fail to address top concerns of regulators, lawmakers

    In the space of a week, Apple Inc made two sets of changes to its App Store rules, which are the subject of lawsuits, regulatory probes and legislation around the world, but the tweaks do not address the biggest concerns raised. Lawmakers and regulators are considering dismantling the App Store business model, an outcome that could cost Apple about 6% of its sales - an amount equal to $16 billion in its last fiscal year - and shave up to 15% off its profit, according to an estimate last year from analyst firm Cowen. Among Apple's most high-profile concessions is allowing Netflix Inc and other subscription services to provide a link to out-of-app paid signups that avoid Apple commissions.

  • Windows 11 Releases October 5th – Here’s How to Upgrade for Free

    Microsoft has officially announced that Windows 11 is arriving on October 5th. The long-awaited update to Windows 10 will be available as a free update for certain existing systems, although several products are on the way that are tailor-made for the new OS. While many users will gain instant access on October 5th, Microsoft will be …

  • Apple to Let Media Apps Avoid 30% Fee After Global Scrutiny

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. will allow developers of some apps like Netflix to link from its App Store to external websites for payments by users, a modest concession to global scrutiny of the 30% cut it typically takes from services and purchases on the iPhone.The Cupertino, California-based technology giant said the change, settling an investigation by Japan’s Fair Trade Commission, will go into effect globally early next year for so-called reader apps spanning content like magazines, newspapers

  • Privacy alarm in Indonesia over president's leaked vaccine certificate

    A leak online of the president's COVID-19 vaccine certificate has heightened concern in Indonesia about information security, coming in the same week as a data breach affecting 1.3 million users of a government contact-tracing application. President Joko Widodo's vaccine records were accessed using the app, PeduliLindungi (care protect), and shared widely on social media, raising questions among experts about the government's commitment to data security. Digital analyst Ismail Fahmi said the leak showed how easy it was to view or potentially use another individual's vaccination certificate, even that of a head of state.

  • Report: India may be next in line to mandate changes to Apple's in-app payment rules

    Summer is still technically in session, but a snowball is slowly developing in the world of apps, and specifically the world of in-app payments. A report in Reuters today says that the Competition Commission of India, the country's monopoly regulator, will soon be looking at an antitrust suit filed against Apple over how it mandates that app developers use Apple's own in-app payment system -- thereby giving Apple a cut of those payments -- when publishers charge users for subscriptions and other items in their apps. The move would be the latest in what has become a string of challenges from national regulators against app store operators -- specifically Apple but also others like Google and WeChat -- over how they wield their positions to enforce market practices that critics have argued are anti-competitive.

  • Apple plans to loosen App Store payment policy

    Apple announced on Wednesday it will loosen some of its App Store policies, allowing media apps to steer customers directly to their websites without paying commission.

  • Russia Threatens Apple and Google Over Alexei Navalny App

    Moscow’s state censor warned the companies of potential fines and accusations of interfering in elections if they don’t remove an app developed by supporters of the jailed opposition leader.

  • An app is providing crisis alerts in Kabul amid Taliban takeover

    The app, which is available on Android and Apple devices, sends streamlined and verified security notifications to users in Kabul.

  • HBO Max app lands on Vizio SmartCast TVs

    You can access shows and movies through voice commands from a remote or mobile app.

  • Apple will allow some media apps to link outside the App Store for payments

    Apple will allow 'reader apps' to link outside the App Store starting in early 2022.

  • Callin, David Sacks' 'social podcasting' app, launches and announces a $12M Series A round

    As live audio becomes more and more popular, co-founders David Sacks (former COO of PayPal and CEO of Yammer) and Axel Ericsson sought to combine social audio and podcasting into one seamless app. The resulting app -- Callin -- launches today on iOS with an announcement of $12 million in Series A funding co-led by Sequoia, Goldcrest and Craft Ventures, where Sacks is a founder and partner. On live audio platforms like Clubhouse or Twitter Spaces, once a room ends, the audio is gone.

  • Box, Zoom chief product officers discuss how the changing workplace drove their latest collaboration

    While in Zoom, users can securely and directly access Box to browse, preview and share files from Zoom — even if they are not taking part in an active meeting. This new feature follows a Zoom integration Box launched last year with its “Recommended Apps” section that enables access to Zoom from Box so that workflows aren’t disrupted.

  • EXPLAINER: What is Apple doing with its App Store?

    Over the past week or so, Apple has eased some longstanding restrictions that helped make its App Store into a big moneymaker for the company. The company has long required app developers to pay high commissions to Apple on the sales of paid apps as well as purchases of subscriptions or digital items inside their apps. Apple is facing some significant pressure to open up the App Store further.

  • Why you shouldn't rely on texts when using two-factor authentication to sign into accounts

    Many wireless users reflexively choose to complete two-factor authentication by having a text sent to their phone. But that's not the safest option.