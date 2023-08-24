U.S. markets close in 2 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,398.86
    -37.15 (-0.84%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,217.48
    -255.50 (-0.74%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,556.13
    -164.90 (-1.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,853.08
    -16.96 (-0.91%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.07
    +0.18 (+0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,945.80
    -2.30 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    24.20
    -0.19 (-0.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0826
    -0.0039 (-0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2230
    +0.0250 (+0.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2620
    -0.0101 (-0.80%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.7530
    +0.9600 (+0.66%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    26,052.61
    -413.58 (-1.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    563.60
    -8.41 (-1.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,333.63
    +13.10 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,287.21
    +276.95 (+0.87%)
     

'Barbie' tops 'Super Mario Bros. Movie' as highest-grossing film of 2023

Alexandra Canal
·Senior Reporter
·2 min read

Mattel (MAT) and Warner Bros. Discovery's (WBD) "Barbie" has officially nabbed the title of highest-grossing movie of 2023, topping Universal's "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" according to the latest studio estimates released on Thursday.

"Barbie" has now grossed $575.4 million in domestic ticket sales compared to "Mario’s" $574.2 million domestic total. The film snatched the number one title at a far faster pace than its predecessor — just 35 days after its release compared to the 138 days it took "Mario" to reach its $574 million benchmark.

Photo by: KGC-502/STAR MAX/IPx 2023 7/9/23 Margot Robbie at the premiere of
Margot Robbie at the premiere of "Barbie" at the Shrine Auditorium on July 9, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA.

"Barbie," which has relied on a heavy marketing push to drum up anticipation, surpassed the coveted $1 billion mark at the global box office earlier this month. The film has a current global box office total of $1.3 billion and is expected to surpass "Mario's" $1.35 billion in time.

This makes director Greta Gerwig the first woman to solely direct a $1 billion dollar movie.

"It's an incredible milestone for 'Barbie,' and a giant win for the box office as a whole," Shawn Robbins, chief analyst at Box Office Pro, told Yahoo Finance. "Combined with 'Oppenheimer,' those two films and a variety of counter-programmers lifted the late summer theatrical market to levels that have rivaled pre-pandemic results at times."

Summer box office sales are up 16% compared to 2022, though overall ticket sales are off more than 5% versus 2019, according to the latest estimates from Comscore.

Films like Disney's "Elemental" and Warner Bros.' "The Flash" struggled to secure ticket sales earlier this summer, while the hyped-up live-action "Little Mermaid" fell short of expectations.

"This summer has been a roller-coaster ride filled with unexpected twists, turns, overperformers, and underperformers," Robbins added. "The end result is a positive one for the industry and moviegoers alike with a variety of films generating strong word of mouth over the last four months."

Alexandra Canal is a Senior Reporter at Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter @allie_canal, LinkedIn, and email her at alexandra.canal@yahoofinance.com.

Click here for the latest economic news and economic indicators to help you in your investing decisions

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance