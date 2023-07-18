Barbie's latest collaboration will have teddy bear lovers tickled pink

The Barbie Pink Bear dressed in the Barbie Swimsuit Collection.

There is plenty to choose from if you're going on a Barbie-merch shopping spree ahead of the film's premiere, but here's another to add to your list: Build-A-Bear Workshop’s very own Barbie Pink Bear and stylish outfits to complete the look.

The Barbie collaboration between Mattel and Build-A-Bear Workshop debuted online and in stores nationwide July 7.

The hot pink bear, which retails for $29 online gives customers the option to style their furry friend in a black and white striped swimsuit or swim trunks, a t-shirt and skirt set, or a hot pink evening gown. The outfits range between $10 and $13 a piece online.

Here’s what the Barbie™ Pink Bear looks like

Because the idea was to capture the essence of the world’s most famous doll, the plush teddy bear has vibrant hot pink fur and bright blue eyes with even longer eyelashes.

Not to mention its paw pads embroidered with the official Barbie seal of approval.

Where can I get the Barbie Pink Bear?

Barbie fans can get their Barbie™ Pink Bear at any U.S. Build-A-Bear Workshop store or online at buildabear.com.

