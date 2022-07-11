Barcelona's Impress heads towards a $125M Series B round in its bid to digitize orthodontics

Last year we covered how Barcelona-based startup Impress had digitalized the area of orthodontics, raising a $50 million Series A in the process, somewhat aping the US-based startups such as SmileDirect.

Usually, consumers can only access cosmetic teeth alignment or orthodontic medical treatments in conventional clinics. This new wave of technology involves 3D scans and panoramic X-rays to check nerve and bone health, as well as Telehealth apps that allow patients to monitor their progress and sheck-in with the clinics.

Impress has its own chain of orthodontic clinics in southern Europe and plans to expand internationally.

It now says it has raised a $100M of a proposed $125M Series B round, with the second closing of $25M on its way, the company says.

Founded in 2019 in Barcelona by orthodontist Dr. Khaled Kasem and entrepreneurs Diliara and Vladimir Lupenko, it now has a presence in 130+ European cities, speared across 8 countries.

In a statement, Lupenko said: “We created an absolutely new orthodontic experience powered by tech. All of the processes are fully digitalized thanks to Impress own product and software. This accomplishment would not have been possible without close contact between our patients and medical team, because this is the only way we can understand their needs and expectations.”

Valéry Huot, Partner Head of Venture at LBO France, said: “Impress is disrupting the orthodontics market while maintaining medical excellence and patient care at highest level."