Barchart Cuts Production and Yield Forecasts for Corn and Soybeans in Initial 2022 Estimates

·2 min read

  • Barchart's initial forecasts see end-of-season U.S. corn production at 14.2B bu with a yield of 174 bu/ac. This compares to the USDA's 14.5B bu of production and 177 bu/ac yield.

  • End-of-season U.S. soybean production is forecast at 4.4B bu with a yield of 49.5 bu/ac. This compares to the USDA's 4.6B bu of production and 51.5 bu/ac yield.

  • Free semi-monthly crop production and yield estimates for the U.S. and major production areas are available through our U.S. Crop Production Report.

  • Daily yield and production forecast updates are available through cmdtyView Pro.

CHICAGO, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Barchart, a leading provider of data services, software and technology to global commodity buyers, agriculture, and the food supply chain, announces their initial 2022 Yield and Production forecasts for U.S. corn and soybeans - which indicates a decrease to USDA's projected figures from the May WASDE report.

"We're thrilled to kick off the 2022 growing season by offering commodity professionals access to our estimates for U.S. corn and soybeans," said Barchart CEO Mark Haraburda. "This has been somewhat of an unprecedented year for the commodity markets so we're proud to be able to provide users with as much information as possible for their crop marketing decisions."

Barchart's Crop Production and Yield Forecasts provide users with decision-making support for crop marketing and ingredient purchasing ahead of traditional forecasts from the USDA.  Bi-weekly crop production forecasts are available to the public for free, while enterprise data and cmdtyView Pro clients have access to daily forecast updates.

When combined with best-in-class cash grain pricing and localized basis forecasts, Barchart is able to provide clients with unparalleled ability to analyze commodity markets.

To learn more about Barchart's Crop Production Forecasts or to receive API access, please visit our website. To request access to cmdtyView Pro, the leading commodity trading platform, please click here.

About Barchart

Barchart is a leading provider of market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries. Our diversified client base trusts Barchart's innovative Solutions across data, software, and technology to power their operation from front to back office, while our Media brands enable financial and commodity professionals to make decisions through web content, news, and publications. For more information, please visit www.barchart.com/solutions.

Barchart Corn and Soybean 2022 U.S. Estimates as of June 7, 2022.
Barchart Corn and Soybean 2022 U.S. Estimates as of June 7, 2022.
Barchart.com, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Barchart)
Barchart.com, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Barchart)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/barchart-cuts-production-and-yield-forecasts-for-corn-and-soybeans-in-initial-2022-estimates-301563322.html

SOURCE Barchart

