Barchart and Fastmarkets Partner on Global Agriculture and Biofuel Pricing

·3 min read
In this article:
CHICAGO, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Barchart, a leading provider of data, tools, and software to agribusinesses around the world, has announced a partnership with Fastmarkets, the industry-leading cross-commodity price reporting agency.

Through this partnership, Fastmarkets will join the cmdty Pricing Network (CPN), and make benchmark prices from Fastmarkets available in cmdtyView, Barchart's leading trading and analytics platform for global Agriculture and Energy markets.

Fastmarkets is the widely recognized leader in price discovery for animal fats, vegetable oils, and biodiesel. This data will also be made available to users via API distribution or through an enterprise data solution from Barchart.

"Fastmarkets is trusted to provide reliable prices, news, and analytics across global commodity markets, and having them join our growing list of price contributors enhances our global data platform even further," says Barchart CEO Mark Haraburda. "Fastmarkets has been the recognized leader and benchmark for many key agriculture and energy markets for a long time, and this partnership will help extend their distribution even further."

"We understand how important it is for businesses to have a consolidated view of the markets," said Fastmarkets CEO Raju Daswani. "This is why we provide our customers with access to our benchmark prices and data through the world's leading delivery companies like Barchart. Put simply, the Fastmarkets-Barchart partnership allows customers to access the insights needed to secure a competitive advantage, all in one place."

To learn more or to subscribe to Fastmarkets price data, please click here.

To unlock access to Barchart's distribution through the cmdty Pricing Network, please click here.

Visit our website to learn more about how Barchart is becoming the leader in commodity data.

About Barchart
Barchart is a leading provider of market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries. Our diversified client base trusts Barchart's innovative Solutions across data, software, and technology to power their operation from front to back office, while our Media brands enable financial and commodity professionals to make decisions through web content, news, and publications. For more information, please visit www.barchart.com/solutions.

About Fastmarkets
Fastmarkets is the industry-leading Price Reporting Agency (PRA) for global commodities, providing price data, news, analytics, and events for the metals and mining, forest products, and agriculture markets. Fastmarkets' data is critical for customers seeking to understand and predict dynamic, sometimes opaque markets, enabling trading and risk management. Fastmarkets is a global business with a 130-year history built on trust and deep market knowledge. Its team of more than 450 people are located in global offices including London, Boston, New York, Shanghai, Beijing, Singapore, Brussels and São Paulo. Fastmarkets is part of Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (LSE:ERM), a listed company on the London Stock Exchange. Euromoney is a leading international business-to-business information group focused primarily on the global commodities, banking and asset management markets.

Contact:
Colleen Sheeren
Barchart
Head of Marketing
colleen.sheeren@barchart.com
312.283.2375

Barchart.com, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Barchart)
Barchart.com, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Barchart)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/barchart-and-fastmarkets-partner-on-global-agriculture-and-biofuel-pricing-301362385.html

SOURCE Barchart

