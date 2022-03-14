U.S. markets close in 2 hours 21 minutes

Barchart's Grain Accounting APIs to Power StoneX's Merchandiser Tools

·3 min read
  • SNEX

CHICAGO, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Barchart, a leading technology partner trusted by over 500 agribusinesses representing over 4,000 grain facilities, has announced a partnership with StoneX, a diversified global brokerage and financial services firm, to improve the efficiency of grain merchandiser workflows and help drive their commodity business forward.

This partnership will enable mutual agribusiness clients of Barchart and StoneX to read grain accounting data within StoneX's web-based merchandising system, StoneHedge. Additionally, joint clients will benefit from automated hedging and contract creation into grain accounting systems for offers and contracts.

This workflow automation - from offer creation, to hedge, through to contract creation - will drive efficiencies, reduce risk, and increase choice for clients across Barchart's private and secure grain elevator network.

"Barchart is proud to partner with StoneX, a respected industry leader, through the integration of our best-in-class grain accounting APIs into their hedging and risk management services," says Barchart CEO Mark Haraburda. "Together, Barchart and StoneX will help power the workflows of grain merchandisers across the world, and we look forward to building this relationship further."

"This partnership will only multiply the value StoneHedge provides customers. Integrating StoneHedge, our best-in-class grain merchandising and hedging platform with Barchart's grain accounting APIs streamlines administrative tasks allowing them to focus on their core business," says Dave Smoldt, President of the StoneX Financial Inc's Commodities Division.

With numerous grain accounting integrations with ERP providers, branded Marketplace apps, and the leading commodity analytics platform - cmdtyView Pro - Barchart provides the most comprehensive suite of digital tools for agribusinesses to make better decisions, improve workflows and support growth. To learn more about these solutions or to join our network of agribusiness clients and service providers, please visit our website.

About Barchart
Barchart is a leading provider of market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries. Our diversified client base trusts Barchart's innovative Solutions across data, software, and technology to power their operation from front to back office, while our Media brands enable financial and commodity professionals to make decisions through web content, news, and publications. For more information, please visit www.barchart.com/solutions.

About StoneX Group Inc.
StoneX Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders and investors to the global market ecosystem through a unique blend of digital platforms, end-to-end clearing and execution services, high touch service and deep expertise. The Company strives to be the one trusted partner to its clients, providing its network, product and services to allow them to pursue trading opportunities, manage their market risks, make investments and improve their business performance. A Fortune-500 company headquartered in New York City and listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (NASDAQ: SNEX), StoneX Group Inc. and its approximately 3,300 employees serve more than 52,000 commercial, institutional, and global payments clients, and more than 370,000 retail accounts, from more than 40 offices spread across five continents. Further information on the Company is available at www.stonex.com.

Barchart.com, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Barchart)
Barchart.com, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Barchart)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/barcharts-grain-accounting-apis-to-power-stonexs-merchandiser-tools-301502042.html

SOURCE Barchart

