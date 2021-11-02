U.S. markets close in 1 hour 52 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,626.87
    +13.20 (+0.29%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,053.83
    +139.99 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,602.33
    +6.41 (+0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,353.05
    -5.07 (-0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.71
    -0.34 (-0.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.70
    -7.10 (-0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    23.51
    -0.56 (-2.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1585
    -0.0024 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5380
    -0.0370 (-2.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3617
    -0.0050 (-0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.8800
    -0.1180 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,482.39
    +2,826.73 (+4.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,552.27
    +53.10 (+3.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,274.81
    -13.81 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,520.90
    -126.18 (-0.43%)
     

Barclays Bolsters Presence in Delaware with Investments in Talent, Real Estate and Philanthropy

·4 min read

Barclays US Consumer Bank announces purchase of Wilmington, Delaware, headquarters building, plans to hire 1,000 roles nationwide and a $1 million donation to Delaware State University

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Barclays US Consumer Bank today announced a number of investments aimed at supporting its continued presence in Delaware and business growth in the US, including plans to hire hundreds of new employees in Wilmington, the unveiling of its recently purchased and refurbished US headquarters and a $1 million donation to support Delaware State University, a long-standing community partner of the bank.

Denny Nealon, CEO, Barclays US Consumer Bank; Dr. Tony Allen, President, Delaware State University; Richard Haworth, CEO Americas, Barclays. Photo credit: Tony Hoffer.
Denny Nealon, CEO, Barclays US Consumer Bank; Dr. Tony Allen, President, Delaware State University; Richard Haworth, CEO Americas, Barclays. Photo credit: Tony Hoffer.

"We've demonstrated a strong track record of growth in the past 20 years from our anchor in Wilmington, expanding from a small startup to the ninth largest card issuer in the United States," said Denny Nealon, CEO, Barclays US Consumer Bank. "As we continue to innovate and grow, we want to strengthen our relationships with our colleagues and partners in Delaware who have helped make this possible."

To support the company's strategic ambitions and continued growth, Barclays US Consumer Bank plans to hire 1,000 new employees nationwide over the next 18 months that includes more than 300 Wilmington-based positions.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony at 125 South West Street near the Wilmington Riverfront today highlighted the renovations to the company's newly acquired building, which was purchased in October after leasing it for 13 years.

A recently developed Partner Center will allow the bank to host collaborative meetings with numerous business and community partners. The building also features a renovated lobby and an area designed to offer colleagues curated, experiential opportunities focused on health and wellness like exercise and cooking classes. Other updates include a new tech bar for improved IT support, open collaboration workspaces, an updated cafeteria dining area and upgrades to the building's technology infrastructure.

"We've created a modern, world-class environment featuring a variety of new amenities designed to help our colleagues do their best work in support of our partners, customers and community," said Nealon.

At the event, Barclays announced a $1 million donation to support Delaware State University's newly established Global Institute for Equity, Inclusion and Civil Rights, a network designed to develop and share proven pathways for transforming communities of color and closing the gap to an inclusive economy.

Developing and deepening relationships with historically Black colleges and universities like Delaware State University is a critical component of Barclays' Race at Work Action Plan, which was launched last year to provide additional focus and support to programs dedicated to tackling racial inequalities.

"This donation to the Global Institute for Equity, Inclusion and Civil Rights will help us address systemic issues plaguing our society," said Dr. Tony Allen, President, Delaware State University. "Barclays has been a steadfast supporter of ours for 10 years, and their unwavering commitment to supporting our students and programs has had a tremendous impact on our mission."

Barclays has announced several significant transactions recently including a renewal of its partnership with JetBlue, the planned acquisition of Gap Inc.'s $4 billion credit card portfolio, and a partnership with Amount, a leading technology provider for financial institutions, to enter the buy now, pay later space. Barclays also launched a new suite of co-branded credit cards for AARP members earlier this year.

About Barclays US Consumer Bank
Barclays US Consumer Bank is a leading co-branded credit card issuer and financial services partner in the United States that creates highly customized programs to drive customer loyalty and engagement for some of the country's most successful travel, entertainment, retail and affinity institutions. The bank offers co-branded credit cards, small business credit cards, installment loans, POS Finance, online savings accounts, and CDs. For more information, please visit www.BarclaysUS.com.

Barclays is a British universal bank. We are diversified by business, by different types of customer and client, and geography. Our businesses include consumer banking and payments operations around the world, as well as a top-tier, full service, global corporate and investment bank, all of which are supported by our service company which provides technology, operations and functional services across the Group. For further information about Barclays, please visit www.Barclays.com.

Richard Haworth, CEO Americas, Barclays; Michael S. Purzycki, Mayor, Wilmington, Del.; Denny Nealon, CEO, Barclays US Consumer Bank; Dr. Tony Allen, President, Delaware State University; John Carney, Governor, Delaware. Photo credit: Tony Hoffer.
Richard Haworth, CEO Americas, Barclays; Michael S. Purzycki, Mayor, Wilmington, Del.; Denny Nealon, CEO, Barclays US Consumer Bank; Dr. Tony Allen, President, Delaware State University; John Carney, Governor, Delaware. Photo credit: Tony Hoffer.
Barclays logo (PRNewsFoto/Barclaycard US)
Barclays logo (PRNewsFoto/Barclaycard US)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/barclays-bolsters-presence-in-delaware-with-investments-in-talent-real-estate-and-philanthropy-301414479.html

SOURCE Barclays

Recommended Stories

  • Why Dell Stock Got Cut in Half Today

    If you haven't been paying close attention to Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) stock lately, you may have woken up to a shock today. At a share price of $55.12 as of 10:45 a.m. EDT, Dell shares seem to have been cut in half overnight, after closing at $111.51 per share Monday evening. Instead, what happened is that yesterday after close of trading, Dell completed the spinoff of its 81% stake in VMware (NYSE: VMW), effectively dividing the company into two stand-alone companies and distributing a total of 310.9 million shares of VMware (and a boatload of cash) among Dell shareholders.

  • Tesla down after Musk tweet, Avis shares spike over 150%

    Mixed signals from invested parties in the Tesla-Hertz partnership, while Avis Car Rental continues to soar. Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre reports.

  • Why Zillow Stock Is Down 12% Today

    Shares of real estate technology stock Zillow Group (NASDAQ: Z) (NASDAQ: ZG) fell as much as 12% in midday trading on Tuesday. News continues to get worse out of Zillow's home buying business. Last month, news broke that Zillow was "pausing" its iBuying business for the remainder of the year as it works through backlog.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Enterprise Products Partners, and 1 Reason To Sell

    The pipeline giant looks very attractive today, but there is one long-term problem for investors to ponder.

  • Why Sabre Stock Crashed 15% Today

    Shares of travel industry software provider Sabre (NASDAQ: SABR) are getting destroyed today, down 15.1% in the afternoon despite the company having just shared a strong third-quarter earnings report this morning. Analysts had forecast Sabre would lose $0.55 per share on $445.9 million for the quarter. Sabre only lost $0.50 per share, although its sales came in a bit light at $441 million.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Popped Again Today

    For the fourth day in a row, shares of semiconductors specialist Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) marched higher Tuesday, rising 2.6% through 12:15 p.m. EDT as bad news about the global semiconductor shortage continues to be interpreted as good news for Nvidia. On Monday, contract semiconductors manufacturer GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ: GFS) confirmed the results of its successful initial public offering, in which the company floated 55 million shares at an offer price of $47 per share. Although GlobalFoundries enjoyed no immediate "pop" from the offering (its shares actually closed the day down $0.20), those shares have since perked back up and are now trading about $56 a share.

  • Why Ocugen Stock Will Probably Soar Tomorrow -- but Shouldn't

    Shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) have skyrocketed close to 550% year to date. Here's why the stock will probably soar even more tomorrow -- but shouldn't. Tomorrow -- Nov. 3, 2021 -- a World Health Organization (WHO) technical advisory group is scheduled to meet to review the data for COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin for a potential Emergency Use Listing (EUL).

  • Here is Why the Bank Chapter Will Transform SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI)

    SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) had its "buy the rumor "moment yesterday after the stock rallied almost 13%. The main driver behind the move is likely the expectation that the company will get the regulatory green light for its bank charter. We can expect more volatility as the earnings report date is closing in, set for November 10.

  • Avis Car Rentals nearly doubles net revenue amid pandemic

    Avis Car Rentals managed to bring their net revenue to almost $3 billion, and analysts are skeptical of future prospects in late 2021 and early 2022. Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick reports.

  • 2 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in November

    Biotech stocks appear to be poised for a strong showing in November for a host of reasons. Second, the latest earnings reports from top big pharma companies like Merck have been better than expected so far. Lastly, scores of drugmakers are slated to release key clinical and regulatory updates this month.

  • Low enrollments are crushing textbook supplier Chegg's stock

    Jefferies Equity Analyst Brent Thill breaks down the slowdown textbook distributor Chegg is experiencing as sentiment towards the education sector worsens.

  • Was The Smart Money Right About AT&T Inc. (T)?

    The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. We at Insider Monkey have plowed through 873 13F filings that hedge funds and well-known value investors are required to file by the SEC. The 13F […]

  • Is BP Stock a Buy?

    BP (NYSE: BP) has been on a tear lately, and long-term investors will be the first to tell you that this type of price action is not typical for the oil major. The company has recently hit some major milestones with the renewable energy production pipeline hitting a projected 21GW/day, which includes offshore wind which is already at an impressive 3.7GW/day production level.

  • Here's Why Digital World Acquisition Stock Skyrocketed 580.9% in October

    Shares of Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) surged 580.9% across October's trading, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) rocketed higher after the announcement of a planned merger with a social media company backed by former President Donald Trump. Digital World Acquisition and Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) published a press release and made a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Oct. 20, announcing that they had entered into a definitive merger agreement.

  • 3 Leading Cannabis Stocks to Buy in 2021 and Beyond

    Saavy investors know that an evolving industry like cannabis takes time to show its full potential. The U.S. cannabis market is burgeoning. Not only are domestic players taking advantage of that growth, but their Canadian counterparts are also getting ready to expand in the U.S. when marijuana becomes legal at the federal level.

  • 3 Top Stocks That'll Make You Richer in November (and Beyond)

    Although investing offers no guarantees, Wall Street has consistently shown that time is investors' greatest ally. The first top stock investors can confidently pile into in November is payment-processing kingpin Visa (NYSE: V). While it doesn't happen often, Visa's quarterly operating results failed to impress Wall Street.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market

    With the market continuing to make new highs, and the only bear market in a decade coming briefly due to the pandemic, now is a good time to get a plan ready for the next one. Consider having a shopping list that has different types of stocks to take advantage of the diversity offered by both growth and income investments. The three stocks below make a good mix for the next bear market shopping list.

  • Was The Smart Money Right About General Electric Company (GE)?

    The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. We at Insider Monkey have plowed through 873 13F filings that hedge funds and well-known value investors are required to file by the SEC. The 13F […]

  • 1 Stock That Could Report Blowout Earnings

    The online-based real estate broker eXp World Holdings (NASDAQ: EXPI) has been firing on all cylinders this year, growing its revenue by over 157% in the first half of 2021, versus the same period last year. The company has been taking the real estate market by storm recently, growing quarterly revenue from $250 million in Q2 2019 to $1 billion in Q2 2021, helped by its strong agent growth and international expansions -- both of which are facilitated by its virtual presence. In Q2 2021, the company reported 87% agent growth to 58,000 agents.

  • 10 Best Basic Material Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best basic material stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of these companies and go directly to the 5 Best Basic Material Stocks to Buy Now. Over the last few decades, rising demand for raw materials to support infrastructure development, industrialization, and […]