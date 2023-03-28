U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,971.27
    -6.26 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,394.25
    -37.83 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,716.08
    -52.76 (-0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,752.63
    -1.04 (-0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.70
    +0.50 (+0.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,975.30
    +1.80 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    23.50
    +0.08 (+0.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0847
    +0.0043 (+0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5640
    +0.0360 (+1.02%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2340
    +0.0059 (+0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.7580
    -0.7970 (-0.61%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,209.31
    +38.73 (+0.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    598.52
    +355.84 (+146.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,484.25
    +12.48 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,518.25
    +41.38 (+0.15%)
     

Barclays CEO Calls Cutting Emissions ‘Defining’ Issue for Banks

4
Saijel Kishan and Caleb Mutua
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Barclays Plc Chief Executive Officer C.S. Venkatakrishnan said the shift to a low-carbon economy is one of today’s “defining issues.”

Most Read from Bloomberg

In his first public remarks since finishing three months of cancer treatment, Venkatakrishnan underscored the role that banks play in pushing to reduce high-emissions activities.

“It’s certainly, besides the banking crisis that comes every now and then, one of the most important issues for a CEO of a bank,” he said Tuesday at Barclays’ inaugural ESG conference for clients in New York. “We need a reduction in carbon-intensive activity and advocating for that is an important role for finance.”

Venkatakrishnan’s comments come as Republican politicians in the US attack Wall Street for its efforts on environmental, social and governance issues, which they say is part of an effort by progressives to prioritize climate change at the expense of the oil, gas and coal industries.

Global investments in green projects such as clean power and electric vehicles jumped by almost a third last year to $1.1 trillion, roughly equal to the amount invested in fossil-fuel production, according to researchers at BloombergNEF. Investments in renewable energy alone will need to hit $1.3 trillion a year by 2030 for the world to be meet global climate goals, according to the International Energy Agency.

The Barclays CEO said it’s important to understand and consider externalities, which are unpriced costs, and risks such as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. “This path won’t necessarily” move in one direction, he said. “My hope is that we don’t take too many steps backwards. The challenges of the last year have just made it more apparent how difficult this is.”

Venkatakrishnan said the lender is helping the UK government with financing of a nuclear power project, as well as working with technology companies that are innovating to lower emissions.

At a conference in New York organized last week by nonprofit Ceres, billionaire investor Tom Steyer said banking is the one industry that needs to act to address climate change. US banks are the biggest financiers of oil and gas exploration globally, while European lenders have been withdrawing, he said.

Since the Paris climate agreement was announced at the end of 2015, Barclays has helped arrange $58.7 billion of green bonds and loans for clients, data compiled by Bloomberg show. In the same period, the London-based lender was involved in providing $110.9 billion of financing to fossil-fuel companies.

Barclays has been involved in about 3.5% of this year’s green bond sales worldwide, making it the eighth-biggest underwriter of the debt, according to Bloomberg data.

Three years ago, Barclays set a goal to be a “net-zero” bank by 2050. The company plans to cut the carbon footprint of its operations and also reduce financing for the highest-emitting industries such as energy, power, cement, steel and auto manufacturing. Barclays said in December that it will invest £500 million ($619 million) in climate startups by 2027, as it targets $1 trillion of green financing by the end of the decade.

Venkatakrishnan told Barclays staff earlier this month that he is in remission after getting treatment for non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

(Adds nuclear project in seventh paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • G20 watchdog to review lessons from recent bank rescues

    The G20's Financial Stability Board said on Tuesday its members would review the lessons from recent actions by authorities in Switzerland, the United States and elsewhere to rescue ailing banks. Markets have been roiled by the collapse of U.S. technology lender Silicon Valley Bank followed by the failures of other U.S. regional lenders and the emergency rescue of Swiss lender Credit Suisse by rival UBS. The Financial Stability Board (FSB) coordinates financial rulemaking among Group of 20 Economies and is chaired by the head of the Dutch central bank Klaas Knot.

  • Apple launches buy now, pay later service in U.S

    The service, Apple Pay Later, will allow users to split purchases into four payments spread over six weeks with no interest or fees, the company said. Users can apply for loans between $50 and $1,000, which can be used for online and in-app purchases made on iPhone and iPad with merchants that accept Apple Pay, according to the company. Other companies would've taken a look at Apple's announcement today because they are an ubiquitous name.

  • Activist investor Elliott ditches director nomination plans for Salesforce

    Activist investor Elliott Investment Management won't be proceeding with plans to nominate its own directors to Salesforce's board, citing improved performance and a clearer "focus on value creation" from the enterprise software company. Elliott became one of five activist investors within Salesforce's ranks after news emerged at the turn of the year that it had bought a multi-billion dollar stake in the company. Ahead of Salesforce's recent Q4 earnings, Elliott confirmed that it was pushing several of its own candidates toward the board after a turbulent 2022 for Salesforce. But after the enterprise software giant returned to financial form, beating growth forecasts, it seems Elliott is now convinced that Salesforce has corrected course.

  • Home Prices Fell in January for Seventh Straight Month

    The Case-Shiller index dropped 0.2% in January compared with December, as increased mortgage rates continued to slow the housing market.

  • Will the recent banking chaos lead to an economic crash?

    So far, people seem remarkably blasé

  • US makes corporate transparency commitment with 20 nations

    Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen affirmed America’s commitment to enhancing corporate transparency along with more than 20 other countries participating in this week's Summit for Democracy. While the Biden administration is already working to establish a new database on small business ownership, Yellen pledged Tuesday that her department would maintain the database, known as the beneficial ownership registry, and would ensure that law enforcement will have access and that individuals’ personal data will be protected. “The beneficial ownership database will deter dirty money from entering the U.S.,” Yellen said in a speech before the summit began.

  • American Water's (AWK) Arm Signs Wastewater Assets Deal

    American Water Works' (AWK) subsidiary, Pennsylvania American Water, announces an agreement to assume the Towamencin acquisition deal.

  • Barclays calls allegations against former CEO Staley 'serious and new'

    Barclays has said recent allegations against its former Chief Executive Jes Staley are "serious and new", after U.S. lawsuits alleged he had a close relationship with Jeffrey Epstein and alleged involvement in his sex-trafficking operation. The British bank said in a notice ahead of its annual general meeting scheduled for May 3 that it had received "no material new evidence" from regulators or law enforcement agencies since Staley left the bank in November 2021. The notice, published on Friday, said Staley's unvested long-term bonuses remained suspended pending further developments in regulatory and legal proceedings, adding that the board would "consider further action as appropriate".

  • NY Fed finds broad retreat in Americans' expected pace of home price increases

    Americans’ expectations for home price increases over the next year moderated sharply in a new report on the outlook for the housing sector, released Tuesday by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. Over the next year, respondents to the central bank survey projected home prices to rise by 2.6%, down sharply from the 7% annual rise they projected in Fed data a year ago. The bank noted the expected increase is the weakest since 2014, when the New York Fed survey began.

  • ECB Says Regulators Should Review CDS Market After Bank Turmoil

    (Bloomberg) -- Global financial regulators should take a closer look at credit default swaps after relatively small transactions in the market amplified last week’s banking turmoil, according to the European Central Bank’s top oversight official.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsMarkets Are Wrong on US Rate-Cut Bets, BlackRock SaysAlibaba Shares Soar

  • Fallen 'Crypto King' Who Owes Millions to Investors Was Kidnapped and Tortured

    Aiden Pleterski led a lavish lifestyle and owned McLaren sports cars and a Lamborghini — and even rented a plush waterfront home for $45,000 a month.

  • Short Sellers Are Betting Serious Money 11 Stocks Will Crash Soon

    Short sellers are getting bold again. And they've picked their favorite stock market targets to crash.

  • Schwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing Cracks

    (Bloomberg) -- On the surface, Charles Schwab Corp. being swept up in the worst US banking crisis since 2008 makes little sense.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkThe firm, a half-century mainstay in the brokerage industry, isn’t overexposed to crypto like Silvergate Capital and Signature Ba

  • ‘This is ruining electric cars’: A top YouTube tech reviewer called out one of the biggest drawbacks of EVs in a viral video — here's the major issue and 3 companies looking to solve it

    Read this before you trade in your gas guzzler.

  • Micron Sales Plunge 53%. It Is Cutting More Staff. Better Days Lie Ahead.

    Micron is seeing pressure on its business from high customer inventory and weak PC demand. But things improve from here.

  • Buy the Dip in Nvidia Stock? Let's Check the Chart First

    Nvidia stock is working on its third straight daily decline on Tuesday, which has it lower for the week. Earlier this month, I called Nvidia "One of the Best Stocks to Own Right Now" in the midst of the stock rallying almost 24% amid a nine-day win streak. Simply an observation, Nvidia's perception of being one of the best stocks of 2023 is backed up by data.

  • Dividend Stocks Are Key in a Volatile Market; Here's 10 From Morningstar

    Morningstar has put together a list of top dividend stocks held by its 'ultimate stock pickers.'

  • Medical Properties Trust REIT Loses More Than 50% Of Its Value In 9 Months

    A major real estate investment trust (REIT) has lost more than half its value since its early August 2022 highs. Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE: MPW) this week is making new 52-week lows as the months-long downward slide shows no sign of stopping. The REIT is suffering, along with many others in the sector, from investors dumping shares as the banking crisis remains front-page news and the Federal Reserve keeps raising interest rates. Lower expectations for a pivot – where rates begin to go

  • Elon Musk Warns a New Financial Crisis Is Knocking at the Door

    Commercial real estate debt and mortgages are a 'serious' threat to the economy, warns the serial entrepreneur and billionaire.

  • AMC Entertainment shares jump on report Amazon exploring a deal

    Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has dispatched his investment advisers and top entertainment chiefs to explore acquisition plans for AMC, entertainment industry news website The Intersect reported, citing sources familiar with the discussions. AMC did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment, while Amazon declined to comment.