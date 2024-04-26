Barclays Eagle Labs drives tech innovation through the UK

Barclays Eagle Labs has announced the launch of the Ecosystem Partnership Programme, which will provide a considerable boost to technology businesses.

The project will collaborate with local corporate partners to promote creativity and economic development by giving startups the resources they need to advance in the UK technology sector.

Moreover, the Ecosystem Partnership Programme will be provided by Barclays Eagle Labs, which offers access to vital skills, educational tools, and business assistance and is financed by the Digital Growth Grant (DGG).

Through the scheme, nine local groups in various UK regions have been chosen to receive funding of up to £250,000 ($315,821)

In order to support their initiatives, which aim to encourage and accelerate the rise of tech and digital enterprises in their particular regions, the chosen businesses will match the funds they receive pound for pound.

Amanda Allan, director of Barclays Eagle Labs, stated: "We are delighted to support these projects aimed at assisting early-stage tech entrepreneurs across the UK. It's crucial to bolster startups and scaleups, especially in sectors such as AI, climate tech, and digital innovation.

“Through the Ecosystem Partnership Programme, funded by the Digital Growth Grant, Barclays allocates funding to organisations deeply integrated into their national and regional ecosystems. These initiatives are poised to play a pivotal role in supporting startups and scaleups, which are integral to driving local economies forward.”

Furthermore, during the second year of funding, Barclays Eagle Labs has set aside £1.2m of the Digital Growth Grant to assist implementing efforts in local ecosystems.

The chosen partners will match the investment; thus, the Ecosystem Partnership Program will contribute £2.4m in value to the UK ecosystem.

The programmes supported by the Digital Growth Grant will include:

Bayspace St Ives

BetaDen Incubate

BCU Enterprise Limited

Cyber Cheltenham

Manchester Digital Ltd

Northern Reach

Opportunity North East

Sunderland Software City

Tramshed Tech

"Barclays Eagle Labs drives tech innovation through the UK" was originally created and published by Retail Banker International, a GlobalData owned brand.







