Barclays plans to axe thousands of clients amid £1bn cost-cutting drive

Barclays is mulling plans to axe thousands of clients from its investment bank as it targets £1bn in cost cuts.

As part of an anticipated restructuring next year, the bank has discussed plans to end relationships with clients that do not generate enough profits for the lender.

Clients that face being cut off include governments, hedge funds, fund managers and sovereign wealth funds.

Barclays investment bank has around 10,000 corporate customers, with the Financial Times reporting that up to 2,500 could be dropped.

The move is one of several options under consideration by chief executive CS Venkatakrishnan, known as Venkat, as he pursues a restructuring plan codenamed Project Minerva.

The bank is under intense pressure to revive its fortunes after a share price slide left it lagging behind rivals.

Venkat is expected to formally announce his shake-up in February, which will revolve around cutting costs and boosting value for shareholders.

Ditching less profitable customers may prove a quick way to free up cash at the lender.

Banks must put money aside as a safety buffer for investment bank customers, so cutting ties with some less profitable clients would free up money for Barclays to spend elsewhere.

Axing clients could reportedly release up to £20bn of assets to deploy elsewhere.

Its £21bn valuation is much lower than rivals such as HSBC, which is worth £116bn. It is also dwarfed by large Wall Street banks.

The cost-cutting plan across its investment bank comes after it emerged last week that the lender was looking to axe back office jobs in its HR, legal and compliance functions to save money.

Up to 2,000 roles have been earmarked for the chop.

Barclays currently employs about 87,000 people across the globe, with 44,000 workers in the UK.

Venkat was forced into action earlier this year after dismal results triggered a fresh fall in its share price.

Barclays’ investment bank division competes against the likes of Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and JP Morgan to offer a full range of services like M&A and share trading for large corporate customers.

Unlike HSBC, its exposure to fast-growing Asian markets is minimal.

The investment bank has previously been a focus for radical shake-up plans, with activist investor Ed Bramson unsuccessfully trying to force the bank to spin off parts of the unit several years ago.

Barclays declined to comment.

