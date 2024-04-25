Barclays Q1 profit falls 12% as mortgage competition, deals drought hit

The logo of Barclays bank is seen on glass lamps outside of a branch of the bank in the City of London financial district in London·Reuters
Lawrence White
2 min read
0
In this article:

By Lawrence White

LONDON (Reuters) -Barclays reported a 12% fall in first quarter profit on Thursday, as a squeeze on UK mortgage pricing, lower income from trading and a drought of M&A fees showed the difficulties it will face in delivering its first strategic revamp in a decade.

The British bank reported pretax profit for the January-March period of 2.277 billion pounds ($2.84 billion), down from 2.6 billion pounds a year ago and in line with the 2.2 billion pounds average of analysts' forecasts as compiled by the bank.

Barclays is bidding to restore investor faith in its universal banking business model, after years of share price underperformance, clashes with activists over the role of its investment bank, and management turnover.

The British bank said in a long-awaited strategy review on Feb. 20 it would invest in its high-returning domestic banking business, as well as axing 2 billion pounds of costs and ramping up payouts to shareholders.

Total income in its investment bank fell 7%, shy of expectations, as a strong performance in equities was more than offset by lower fixed income trading performance and weaker merger advisory fees.

Rival Deutsche Bank meanwhile posted a better-than-expected 10% increase in first-quarter profit, citing a bounceback in fixed-income trading and deal-making revenue at its investment banking division.

The British bank also said it had on Wednesday announced its Irish unit, which houses much of its European business, would sell an Italian retail mortgage book in line with aims to simplify its exposures.

The deal will conclude in the second quarter of this year, generate a pretax loss of around 225 million pounds and be neutral to the bank's capital levels, Barclays said.

($1 = 0.8017 pounds)

(Reporting By Lawrence White, editing by Sinead Cruise)

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • LSEG reports first quarter growth in line with plans

    The London Stock Exchange Group said on Thursday its first quarter growth was in line with plans, and products from its partnership with Microsoft were due to be rolled out in the first half of 2024. LSEG said total income, excluding recoveries, in the first quarter was 2.089 billion pounds ($2.61 billion), with gross profit of 1.893 billion pounds. Analysts' consensus compiled by LSEG forecast total income at 2.088 billion pounds, and gross profit at 1.888 billion pounds.

  • Deutsche Bank’s Investment Bankers Step Up as Rate Lift Ends

    (Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG relied on its traders and investment bankers to make up for a slowdown in income from lending, as Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing seeks to deliver on an ambitious revenue goal.Most Read from BloombergBiden’s Gains Against Trump Vanish on Deep Economic Pessimism, Poll ShowsZuckerberg Asks for Patience After Meta’s AI Push Irks InvestorsTaylor Swift Is Proof That How We Critique Music Is BrokenMalaysia in Talks With Tycoons on Casino to Revive $100 Billion

  • India Stands Out for Cheap Bonds as JPMorgan Date Nears

    (Bloomberg) -- Follow Bloomberg India on WhatsApp for exclusive content and analysis on what billionaires, businesses and markets are doing. Sign up here.Most Read from BloombergBiden’s Gains Against Trump Vanish on Deep Economic Pessimism, Poll ShowsZuckerberg Asks for Patience After Meta’s AI Push Irks InvestorsTaylor Swift Is Proof That How We Critique Music Is BrokenMalaysia in Talks With Tycoons on Casino to Revive $100 Billion Forest CityBHP Makes Takeover Approach For Rival Miner Anglo Am

  • Ad group WPP reports 1.6% drop in first-quarter organic growth

    British ad group WPP reported a 1.6% drop in organic growth in the first quarter, lagging its major rivals, after it was hit by loss of business from healthcare client Pfizer and reduced spending by technology companies. WPP, which had already warned that any organic growth this year would be weighted towards the second half, on Thursday reiterated its guidance for flat to 1% growth this year, with a margin improvement of 20-40 basis points.

  • LG Display returns to quarterly loss on drop in off-season demand

    The Apple supplier posted an operating loss of 469 billion won ($341 million) for the January-March quarter after a profit in the previous quarter. LG Display had posted six consecutive quarterly losses before reporting a profit in the fourth quarter of 2023 because of an increase in year-end holiday seasonal demand. LG Display is working to change its business portfolio so its bottom line is less affected by roller coaster seasonal cycles, company executives said on Thursday.

  • Mexico Should Diversify Trade Ties, Top Candidates’ Aides Agree

    (Bloomberg) -- Close advisers to the leading candidates in Mexico’s presidential race agreed that the country should diversify its global trade links and ensure that it capitalizes on efforts by companies looking to relocate supply chains to North America — including from China.Most Read from BloombergBiden’s Gains Against Trump Vanish on Deep Economic Pessimism, Poll ShowsZuckerberg Asks for Patience After Meta’s AI Push Irks InvestorsTaylor Swift Is Proof That How We Critique Music Is BrokenMa

  • Zuoyebang Said to File for US IPO as China Edtech Campaign Wanes

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese online tutoring platform Zuoyebang has filed confidentially for an initial public offering in the US, according to people familiar with the matter, who said the move may signal an easing of Beijing’s crackdown on private education firms.Most Read from BloombergBiden’s Gains Against Trump Vanish on Deep Economic Pessimism, Poll ShowsZuckerberg Asks for Patience After Meta’s AI Push Irks InvestorsTaylor Swift Is Proof That How We Critique Music Is BrokenMalaysia in Talks Wit

  • BNP’s Fixed Income Traders Trail for Fourth Straight Quarter

    (Bloomberg) -- BNP Paribas SA’s fixed-income traders trailed all of the large Wall Street banks in the first quarter, taking the shine off a strong performance in other parts of the investment bank.Most Read from BloombergBiden’s Gains Against Trump Vanish on Deep Economic Pessimism, Poll ShowsZuckerberg Asks for Patience After Meta’s AI Push Irks InvestorsTaylor Swift Is Proof That How We Critique Music Is BrokenMalaysia in Talks With Tycoons on Casino to Revive $100 Billion Forest CityBHP Make

  • BNP Paribas profit tops estimates on lower costs and global banking

    PARIS (Reuters) -BNP Paribas reported a fall in first-quarter profit and revenue on Thursday but beat analyst forecasts, as lower expenses and a strong performance in its corporate banking business offset flat or falling revenues elsewhere. The euro zone's biggest bank said group net income over the first three months of the year declined by 2.2% from a year earlier to 3.10 billion euros ($3.31 billion), beating the 2.4 billion-euro average of 19 analyst estimates compiled by the company. Revenues over the period came in at 12.5 billion euros, down 0.4% but also above the average analyst estimate of 12.2 billion euros.

  • BHP to reshape copper market with Anglo bid

    London-listed miner Anglo American said on Thursday it had received an all-share buyout proposal from BHP Group, a deal that would make the world's biggest listed miner also the largest producer of copper globally. The deal, if agreed, would also trigger further transactions in the global mining industry, which has seen a flurry of mergers and acquisitions as companies look to raise exposure to metals deemed critical to the energy transition. Big read through for other copper producers clearly the global consolidation is on.