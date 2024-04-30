Barclays Says It’s Winning Asia Banking Business From US Firms

Cathy Chan
3 min read
0
In this article:

(Bloomberg) -- Barclays Plc says it’s gaining market share in Asia from some US rivals after it hired almost a dozen senior sales and trading staff in the past year to accelerate the buildout of various business lines.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The additions include six directors for its macro unit trading currencies and rates who were hired from rivals including Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Citigroup Inc. The UK bank also added two managing directors for its equity derivatives, private credit and distressed debt operations, Hossein Zaimi said in an interview from Hong Kong.

The new hires contributed to a 2.5% boost in revenue last year for the Asia global markets business, while the macro and equities units jumped 4%, a person familiar said, asking not to be identified because the company doesn’t share Asia numbers. That compares with an 18% decline for the markets business globally, according to a public filing.

“Most Asian clients want to deal more with non-US banks because of their desire for diversification,” Zaimi said. “At the same time, they also need someone that is as good as US banks.”

The firm is on a growth trajectory in Asia, with markets revenue hitting a record in 2023 for the third consecutive year, the person said. Barclays’s Asia business as a percentage of its total markets operation is now on par with bigger Wall Street rivals on that basis, Zaimi said, without providing numbers.

Barclays sees itself as Europe’s last-remaining global investment bank and has pledged to use that unique position to boost its return on tangible equity to 10% this year and to 12% by 2026. That metric stood at 12.3% for the first quarter.

Read more: Barclays Expects Bumper Japan Profit Amid BOJ Trading Bets

Barclays is also benefitting from the flow of Japanese money into the US to invest in Treasury bills, interest-rate swaps, mortgage-backed securities and equities. Strong appetite is also coming from US clients into Asia, particularly India, Japan and Australia, where the bank has a strong presence, he said.

Even as the bank expands in Asia, it’s planning job cuts that will involve several hundred staffers in global markets, research and investment banking, people familiar said in March.

Heightened geopolitical tensions may lead to a higher risk of US regulatory changes and sanctions that will affect global banks abroad and increase counter-party risk. The more stringent capital rules in the US may also prompt clients to diversify their banking relationships with non-US banks since some lenders aren’t able to provide as much financial support as they used to, he said.

Private Credit

Zaimi, who will complete his second year at the firm next month, has beefed up macro sales and trading capabilities in emerging markets. The bank is in the process of hiring two more senior traders after poaching Madhusudan Aggarwal from Goldman Sachs in February to help its foreign exchange business for Asia markets outside Greater China.

The bank has also identified private credit as a growth area and hired Abhay-Kumar Sinha from Deutsche Bank AG to lead the business. Private credit investors in Asia are deploying 90% of their money in India — an increasingly attractive destination for manufacturing and investment — and Australia, given its established legal framework and broader range of investment opportunities, Zaimi said.

Barclays aims to keep boosting revenue from its prime financing business in the next three years and will continue building out equity derivatives after hiring Jean-Baptiste Patois in November.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Blackstone in Talks to Buy Dulwich Schools in Singapore, Seoul

    (Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Inc. is nearing a deal to buy some of Dulwich College International’s Asian assets for about $600 million, according to people with knowledge of the matter, underscoring the continued appetite of buyout firms in the education sector.Most Read from BloombergTesla Soars on Tentative China Approval for Driving SystemStocks Trade for 390 Minutes a Day. Increasingly, Only 10 MatterUS Warns ICC Action on Israel Would Hurt Cease-Fire ChancesYen Sparks Intervention Suspicion Af

  • Is the Agg Enough for Your Fixed Income Portfolio?

    Get more with Vanguard Core Bond and Core-Plus Bond ETFs

  • Computer parts maker Logitech Q4 sales rise; first positive qtr in over 2 years

    ZURICH (Reuters) -Logitech International increased its sales during its fourth quarter, the computer peripherals maker said on Tuesday, snapping two-and-a-half years of sales downturns after a pandemic-driven boom. It was the first positive quarter reported by Logitech since October 2021. During the fourth quarter, Logitech's non-GAAP operating profit soared 93% to $159 million.

  • Japan’s Debt Dilemma May Doom Any FX Intervention, Brooks Says

    (Bloomberg) -- To Robin Brooks, the former chief currency strategist at Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Japan’s massive government debt — for now at least — is likely to doom any efforts to prop up the yen. Most Read from BloombergTesla Soars on Tentative China Approval for Driving SystemStocks Trade for 390 Minutes a Day. Increasingly, Only 10 MatterUS Warns ICC Action on Israel Would Hurt Cease-Fire ChancesYen Sparks Intervention Suspicion After U-Turn From 1990 LowsWhat 60,000 Headlines Say About t

  • Yen Traders See Uphill Battle for Japan to Halt Currency’s Slide

    (Bloomberg) -- Currency traders warned Japan’s government that it will need to repeatedly act to buoy the beleaguered yen given economic forces likely merit further depreciation.Most Read from BloombergTesla Soars on Tentative China Approval for Driving SystemStocks Trade for 390 Minutes a Day. Increasingly, Only 10 MatterUS Warns ICC Action on Israel Would Hurt Cease-Fire ChancesYen Sparks Intervention Suspicion After U-Turn From 1990 LowsWhat 60,000 Headlines Say About the Fed’s Next MoveThe y

  • Samsung says AI to drive technology demand in second half

    SEOUL (Reuters) -Samsung Electronics said on Tuesday it expected demand for artificial intelligence to hold strong in the second half, driving sales of memory chips and tech devices, as it reported a more than 10-fold rise in first-quarter operating profit. The South Korean company's memory chip sales nearly doubled in the first quarter from a year earlier as prices rose steeply from a severe downturn, thanks to the boom in AI. "In the second half of 2024, business conditions are expected to remain positive with demand - mainly around generative AI - holding strong, despite continued volatility relating to macroeconomic trends and geopolitical issues," Samsung said in a statement.

  • Boeing Gets a Welcome Respite With $10 Billion Bond Offering

    (Bloomberg) -- Boeing Co. raised $10 billion from a bond sale on Monday that attracted about $77 billion of orders and allowed the planemaker to ease some of its financial strains by refinancing part of its massive debt load.Most Read from BloombergTesla Soars on Tentative China Approval for Driving SystemStocks Trade for 390 Minutes a Day. Increasingly, Only 10 MatterUS Warns ICC Action on Israel Would Hurt Cease-Fire ChancesYen Sparks Intervention Suspicion After U-Turn From 1990 LowsWhat 60,0

  • Warren Buffett Owns Over $2 Billion of This Forever Stock: Is It a No-Brainer Buy After Another Stellar Quarter?

    There aren't many businesses that are higher quality than this one.

  • Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nearly Tripled the S&P 500's Returns in 2023: Here Are the Stocks She's Been Buying

    Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul Pelosi uses an investing strategy that lowers upfront costs.

  • Server & Storage to Aid Super Micro Computer (SMCI) Q3 Earnings?

    Super Micro Computer's (SMCI) fiscal third-quarter 2024 results are likely to reflect strength in its server and storage segment on the back of its robust storage systems offerings.