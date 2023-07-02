Barclays Seeks End to Relationship With Odey Hedge Fund, FT Says
(Bloomberg) -- Barclays Plc is seeking to end its corporate banking relationship with Odey Asset Management after recent sexual assault allegations against the hedge fund’s founder Crispin Odey, according to the Financial Times.
Barclays told the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority that it “wants to extricate itself from Odey Asset Management,” the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the situation it didn’t identify.
The hedge fund has been battling to contain an investor exodus after a June 8 article by the newspaper alleged that founder Crispin Odey mistreated women over a 25-year period.
The hedge fund ousted Odey and said the partnership would now be owned and controlled by the remaining partners and managed as an independent legal entity. Crispin Odey denies the allegations.
Read more: Odey’s $710 Million Fortune Mostly Trapped Out of His Reach
