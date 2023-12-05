Barclays Shares Fall After Qatar’s Wealth Fund Reveals Stake Cut

(Bloomberg) -- Barclays Plc shares fell as much as 4.5% after Qatar’s wealth fund, a longstanding shareholder, revealed it is offloading almost half of its stake in the lender.

The drop is more than the 1.4% discount to Monday’s close that was the expected price for the Qatar Investment Authority’s block sale. The disposal is a surprise move that comes as the bank’s executives ready a strategic overhaul for early next year.

“The timing is slightly odd and it’s hardly a ringing endorsement ahead of the investor update,” said Adam Terelak, an analyst at Mediobanca.

Barclays’s shares had fallen by about a tenth this year through Monday, underperforming many of its peers, as executives work on ways to boost returns including potential job cuts. In the UK, the tailwind from higher interest rates is slowing while Barclays’ traders and investment bankers have struggled to keep pace with US rivals.

A Barclays spokesperson declined to comment. A representative for the QIA didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Qatar Holding LLC, which is owned by the QIA, is selling 361.7 million shares in the British firm, according to terms of the Monday offering seen by Bloomberg News. The sale was expected to priced at 141 pence a share and raise £510 million ($644 million).

The discount offered was smaller than is typical for such overnight offerings. Block trades that raised at least $150 million have priced on average 4.7% lower than the close so far this quarter, according to data compiled by Bloomberg News.

Barclays shares were trading at 138.16 pence in London, down 3.37%, at the time of publication.

The Middle East state invested about £4 billion in Barclays during a series of sales in the 2008 financial crisis, becoming one of its largest backers. It had about a 5% stake at the end of 2022, according to a US regulatory filing in January. Monday’s accelerated bookbuild reflects about 45% of that position.

Strategy Review

Barclays comprises one of the UK’s largest retail banks as well as an international credit card business and a global investment bank — though investors have been wary of its capital markets ambitions. It trades at a paltry price-to-book ratio of 0.39, lagging rivals.

Read More: Barclays Bankers on Edge After Bosses Start Revamp Countdown

Earlier this year, Chief Executive Officer C.S. Venkatakrishnan tapped Boston Consulting Group to do a wide-ranging review of the firm’s strategy with executives expected to unveil a series of more ambitious financial targets in February. A range of options are being considered, from expanding in advisory business to acquiring a wealth manager, people familiar with the matter have said.

Bailout Fallout

While Qatar’s 2008 intervention helped the bank avoid a government bailout, the emergency fundraising has been a legal headache ever since.

Last year, the Financial Conduct Authority said it planned to fine Barclays £50 million for failing to disclose an agreement to pay advisory fees to Qatari investment vehicles during the fundraising efforts. The bank has said it plans to challenge the regulator’s proposal. Former executives at Barclays were cleared of fraud in connection with the transactions in 2020.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.