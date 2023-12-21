Barclays Sublets One Canary Wharf Office, Extends Lease on Other

(Bloomberg) -- Barclays Plc has agreed a pair of deals with landlord Canary Wharf Group that effectively allow the bank to walk away from one major office in the east London financial district while extending its lease on another.

The bank has sub-leased its offices at a building called 10 Cabot Square and 5 North Colonnade back to the landlord which will now re-purpose the building and find a new tenant, according to a statement Thursday. At the same time the lender has signed a five-year extension to its lease at its Canary Wharf headquarters One Churchill Place, committing it to the building until 2039.

The deals mean Barclays has now radically trimmed the amount of space it occupies in the area, having already agreed to hand over another Canary Wharf property to the UK government in 2016.

“After announcing our intention to exit 5 North Colonnade in 2021, I am pleased we have reached this agreement with Canary Wharf Group which delivers a long-term cost saving for the bank,” Barclays Execution Services Chief Operating Officer Alastair Blackwell said in the statement.

The lease extension on the main headquarters is a boost for Canary Wharf Group which has seen some key tenants including HSBC Holdings Plc and law firm Clifford Chance choose to leave. The landlord, which is owned by Brookfield and Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund, has been developing homes, lab space and increasing the amount of leisure and entertainment on the estate in an attempt to attract tenants.

But the shift in working patterns accelerated by the pandemic that’s encouraged some companies to look for less but more attractive space remains a threat to the landlord which is still heavily reliant on major corporate office users. The departure of some tenants also raises questions about how and at what cost the older banking towers can be repurposed and given a viable future, which is weighing on values in the district.

Canary Wharf plans to use proceeds from the 10 Cabot Square deal to pay back £263.5 million of notes on a loan that’s secured against a portfolio of its properties. As a result the building will no longer be part of the securitised portfolio, the landlord said in the statement.

