Barclays suspends market making in its own debt after blunder

LONDON (Reuters) - Barclays has temporarily halted market making in its own debt securities following a trading blunder, the British bank said on Friday.

Barclays disclosed on March 28 that it had exceeded a U.S. limit on sales of structured products, triggering a loss and a potential restatement of its 2021 accounts.

"Barclays will continue to evaluate the extent to which it can resume market making in any such individual security," the bank said on Friday.

(Reporting By Lawrence White; editing by Jason Neely)

