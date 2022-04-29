Barclays suspends market making in its own debt after blunder

FILE PHOTO: A branch of Barclays Bank is seen, in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Barclays has temporarily halted market making in its own debt securities following a trading blunder, the British bank said on Friday.

Barclays disclosed on March 28 that it had exceeded a U.S. limit on sales of structured products, triggering a loss and a potential restatement of its 2021 accounts.

"Barclays will continue to evaluate the extent to which it can resume market making in any such individual security," the bank said on Friday.

