Barclays unveils £2bn cost-cutting overhaul

Barclays

Barclays has unveiled plans to cut £2bn in costs from the business over the next two years as the banking giant vows to boost profits.

The target was set by chief executive CS Venkatakrishnan, known as Venkat, in an update on Tuesday, during which he pledged to hand £10bn back to shareholders by 2026.

Venkat refused to rule out redundancies as part of Barclays’ overhaul, which will lead to the bank being split into five operating divisions.

He said the bank’s new three-year plan is aimed at “driving higher returns, and predictable, attractive shareholder distributions”.

His plan also includes ambitions to boost Barclays’ presence in the UK, as Venkat wants to reduce its reliance on the US investment bank.

“I have said we need to rebalance Barclays and reduce the share of the investment bank,” he said.

Shares opened up 7pc higher after the update.

Around 5,000 jobs have already been cut across the business in the past year, which led to Barclays taking a £927m hit from restructuring as pre-tax profits slumped by 12pc to £6.6bn in 2023, slightly lower than forecasts and below the £7bn from last year.

Overall income hit £25.4bn, up slightly from the £25bn recorded in 2022.

Venkat is under pressure to revive the bank’s fortunes as shares in the company have fallen by almost a third since his appointment in 2021.

The overhaul is Barclays’ first since 2014 when former chief Antony Jenkins tried to trim back the investment bank after replacing former investment bank boss Bob Diamond.

He left shortly after the shake-up and was replaced by former JP Morgan banker Jes Staley.

Venkat was parachuted into the role in November 2021 after Mr Staley stood down to fight allegations about his links to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The Financial Conduct Authority later found Mr Staley had not been frank about his relationship with Epstein, although he is appealing the decision.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.